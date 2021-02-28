The Bowling Green Daily News took numerous honors among the state’s largest daily newspapers in the Kentucky Press Association’s Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers contests.
The paper placed third in the General Excellence editorial competition behind the Lexington Herald-Leader and the Courier Journal of Louisville. The Daily News also placed third in General Excellence in the KPA advertising contest.
“It’s been a difficult past year for every business in our state and across the country, including newspapers, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Bowling Green Daily News Editor Steve Gaines said. “Our newspaper has made some very positive changes and adjusted well to it. Despite less entries being submitted by this newspaper due to the pandemic, I’m very proud of our newsroom for making a very good showing in the KPA contest. We received 10 awards, with two of those being first place, several second and third place. We also received two certificate of merit awards. We also received a third-place General Excellence award in the same category as the Lexington Herald-Leader and the Courier Journal, the largest circulation division. This speaks very highly of our team. Each year our newsroom staff strives to inform the public in our coverage area with the best and most accurate news. We’re beyond pleased that their hard work is being recognized with the receiving of these well-earned awards.”
Certificates of merit were also awarded at the judges’ discretion in some categories when they were the sole entry in a category.
The Daily News editorial award winners were:
- Best Editorial Writer – Publisher Pipes Gaines, third place.
- Best Sports Story – Sports Editor Jeff Nations, second place; former sportswriter Elliott Pratt, third place.
- Best On-Going/Extended Coverage Story – Justin Story, second place.
- Best Use of Social Media or Multi-Media – Jared MacDonald, third place.
- Best Front Page – News Editor Eugene Embry, first place.
- Best Headline Writer – Embry, first place; Nations, second place.
- Best Sports Section, Certificate of Merit.
- Best Editorial Page, Certificate of Merit.
The Daily News also took home 24 awards in the 2020 KPA advertising contest.
“I couldn’t be anymore proud of our advertising team. These awards serve as confirmation that we do the absolute best that we possibly can to produce campaigns for our local customers that generate results,” said Larry Jobe, director of sales.
The ad categories and winners were:
- Department Stores/Discount/Jewelry – Andrea Dennis, first place.
- Automotive – Haylee Hazel, first place; Dennis, second place
- Hardware/Appliance Store – Hazel, first place.
- Financial – Hazel, first place.
- Professional Services – Hazel, first place; Macy Manning, second place.
- Food and Alcohol – Sara Jones, second place.
- Furniture – Manning, first place.
- Clothing Store – Jones, first place.
- Multiple Advertiser/Sig Page – Staff, first place.
- Healthcare/Medical – Jackie DeJaynes, first place.
- Special Sections – Staff, first place; Staff, second place; Staff, third place.
- Preprints/Special Publications – Staff, first place.
- Best Use of Color – Manning, first place.
- Best Ad Series – Jobe, first place.
- Sporting Goods/Athletics– Jones, first place.
- Special Events – Jobe, first place.
- Best Online/Digital Ad – Tiffany Creager, first place; Jobe, second place.
- Entertainment/Dining – Renea Kaufman, first place.
- General Excellence – Staff, third place.