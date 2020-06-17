Terry Daniels has been appointed to the board of directors of Bowling Green Municipal Utilities. Daniels, who serves as vice president of human resources for the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, was appointed to the board by Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson.
He replaces outgoing board member Steve Snodgrass.
Daniels is a native of Bowling Green and a graduate of Warren Central High School and Western Kentucky University, where he studied psychology and business administration. He obtained his master’s degree in organizational psychology and development from Walden University in 2011 and his doctoral degree in industrial/organizational psychology from Walden University in 2018.
Daniels is the founder and owner of Competitive Edge Business Solutions Inc. and does business as Focal Point Business Coaching of Kentucky as a certified business and executive coach. He serves on the board of directors for Christian Family Radio and The Foundry Christian Community Center.
