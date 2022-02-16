Bracken Darrell, an Owensboro native who has been a Hays Watkins lecturer at Western Kentucky University, is one of two winners this year of Edison Achievement Awards given each year to individuals who have distinguished themselves by making a significant and lasting contribution to the world of innovation.

Darrell is president and chief executive officer of Logitech, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of computer peripherals and software. The company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of input and interface devices for personal computers and other digital products.

Before joining Logitech, Darrell was executive vice president of Whirlpool Corp. Previously, he was with Procter & Gamble, most recently as president of Braun, P&G’s home appliance subsidiary.

Darrell, who holds degrees from Hendrix College in Arkansas and from Harvard Business School, was joined as an Edison Award winner by Carmichael Roberts of the Material Impact company that funds technology companies.

