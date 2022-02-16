...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TO 7 PM EST
/6 PM CST/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky.
* WHEN...From 700 AM to 700 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Weakened trees and tree limbs could be blown down and cause a
few power outages in spots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving on Wednesday, especially if
operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Bracken Darrell, an Owensboro native who has been a Hays Watkins lecturer at Western Kentucky University, is one of two winners this year of Edison Achievement Awards given each year to individuals who have distinguished themselves by making a significant and lasting contribution to the world of innovation.
Darrell is president and chief executive officer of Logitech, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of computer peripherals and software. The company is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of input and interface devices for personal computers and other digital products.
Before joining Logitech, Darrell was executive vice president of Whirlpool Corp. Previously, he was with Procter & Gamble, most recently as president of Braun, P&G’s home appliance subsidiary.
Darrell, who holds degrees from Hendrix College in Arkansas and from Harvard Business School, was joined as an Edison Award winner by Carmichael Roberts of the Material Impact company that funds technology companies.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.