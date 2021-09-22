Barton D. Darrell will be inducted into the Kentucky Wesleyan College Hall of Fame on Sept. 24.
Darrell, a Bowling Green attorney, is a co-managing partner with the Foreman Watson Holtrey law firm that has offices in Owensboro, Bowling Green, Nashville, Glasgow, Russellville and Hartford.
Darrell earned earned his undergraduate degree from Kentucky Wesleyan before earning his law degree from the University of Louisville School of Law.
He was with the Bowling Green law firm of Bell, Orr, Ayers & Moore for more than 25 years.
Darrell was named president of Kentucky Wesleyan College in 2014 and served in that position through 2019.