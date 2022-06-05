The breadth of data at our fingertips is a powerful tool. Information has never been so accessible for leaders.
We’re now able to quantify things that in the past felt gauzy. Employee engagement, productivity, customer perceptions, competitive threats and even manager perceptions are all now measurable.
Nearly all employees, from top executives to entry-level teammates, now have metrics attached to their jobs.
But when leaders hyper-fixate on these quantitative metrics, they risk eroding the very thing that makes businesses thrive: the human spirit.
In coming years, metrics will become more granular, and the access we have to data will only increase.
An overemphasis on metrics can have a chilling impact on morale.
The challenge for leadership is this: How can we leverage the data we know matters while also recognizing that data will never tell the full story?
Here are some tips to strike the duality:
Don’t over-index on lagging indicators.
The metrics we care about most in business are lagging indicators. Data like customer acquisition, revenue and profitability are the results of beliefs, behaviors and actions taken months ago.
They’re important, but not exactly predictive.
The challenge is these lagging indicators are often the easiest to measure. They fit nicely into reports and there’s little room for error.
To assess the business more accurately, organizations must also examine leading indicators.
These are up-stream factors that contribute to the output. For example, we know employee engagement has a direct impact on innovation, which goes on to influence customer acquisition, which ultimately impacts profitability.
Measure the qualitative ... even though it’s harder.
Just because it’s not a numerical output doesn’t mean it can’t be measured. Leading organizations continually find ways to assess qualitative factors they know impact their business. For example, Google measures “googliness” – a quality that Google describes as “a mashup of passion and drive.”
It’s crucial to recognize that qualitative metrics are imperfect – well, arguably all metrics are imperfect. When a leader is assessing something qualitative, like promotability, creativity or “googliness,” it’s absolutely crucial to mitigate biases. It helps to define exactly what the qualitative factor looks like when it’s present and when it’s absent.
Remember that gut instinct still counts.
Leaning on the data can provide a (sometimes false) sense of confidence in making decisions. After all, how could all the numbers be ... wrong?
Gut instinct still counts. There was a fascinating article about this from Laura Huang in the Harvard Business Review
Huang notes: “I observed hundreds of angel investors and venture capitalists as they considered capital allocation decisions, tracking the extent to which they considered economic, financial, “hard” data, and the extent to which they relied on signals and subtle cues that were based on intuitive, “non-codified” information. Based on the objective and quantifiable information such as financial statements and market data, almost all of these entrepreneurial ventures would be considered risky investments that should be avoided. Yet, investors often entered into them, relying on their ‘gut feel’ to do so.”
History is filled with examples of leaders who seemingly defied the balance sheet, entering, investing or exiting businesses based on a gut intuition.
And often, they’re right.
Your gut instinct isn’t perfect.
Just like the challenges with qualitative metrics, it’s paramount to dig behind the initial reaction. Yet, for thousands of years, humans have honed our ability to pick up on a feeling when something isn’t quite right. Your subconscious is taking in more information than you realize.
Our interactions and decisions are more quantifiable than ever before. Yet, the boldest thinkers and most breakthrough organizations rarely rise based on a balance sheet alone.
– Lisa Earle McLeod is a leadership consultant and the author of several books. For more information on her company, visit McLeodandMore.com.