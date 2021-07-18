The Owen/Daniel Daugherty Reunion will be in August at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church in Butler County. There will be singing and fellowship from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6. The main event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 7. A potluck meal will be at 12:15 p.m. Daugherty descendants, family and friends are invited.
