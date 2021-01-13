DeCesare named to SEDC board

Jim DeCesare, formerly a state representative from Bowling Green in the Kentucky General Assembly, has been named to the board of directors of the Southern Economic Development Council (SEDC).
As Kentucky's state director, DeCesare will serve a two-year term on SEDC's board. He is the business development manager at Kelley Construction in Louisville.
The SEDC is a nonprofit organization composed of a broad cross-section of active and influential industrial and economic developers from business and industry, utilities, transportation, financial and education institutions, chambers of commerce, and local, regional and state development agencies. Founded in 1946, it has more than 900 members across 17 states.
"As a professional association, our main goal is to provide tangible benefits to our members, allowing them to advance the economic prosperity of the area they serve," said Bob Helton, SEDC chairman. "Jim will be a great asset in helping us achieve this goal."
