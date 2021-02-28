H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lot 275, McCoy Place subdivision, $48,000.
Loarn and Dorothy French to DESTination 365 LLC, Lot 5, Loarn French property, $154,980.
Brittany and Brandon Wafford to Rinda Lee Strain, Lot 5, B.G. Leichardt lots, $144,500.
Christopher and Kelsey Hamlet to Kevin and Rhonda Halvorson, Lot 20, Chippendale subdivision, $350,000.
Janice Gill to Mark Updegraff and Gregory Updegraff, land in minor subdivision plat book 4, page 124, $68,500.
Golden Hammer LLC to Krista and Miles Stinson, Lot 54, The Heritage subdivision, $310,000.
Rex and Denise Board to Charity and Kyle Goddard, Lot 4, Windland Estates subdivision, $278,500.
Johnny Lee Meadows to Gregory Wall, Lot 10, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, $231,000.
Miles and Krista Stinson to Ryan Hunt, Lot 16, Vinings subdivision, $237,000.
Yilber Cruz and Catherin Fernandez to Zenaida Armas Serrano, Lot 119, Cedar Grove subdivision, $150,000.
Mary Thomas to Dawn and Stewart Thornbury, Lot 3, Nichola Hardcastle estate, $650,000.
Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc. to Dylan and Sara Cornelius, Lot 78, Weatherstone subdivision, $212,000.
Right Angle Studio LLC to Justin and Andrea Jones, Lot 17, Plano Estates major subdivision, $298,000.
Patsy White to Christopher White, land near Old Glasgow and Bowling Green Road, no tax.
Edin and Senada Memic to Eddie Huckaby, Lot 361, Greystone subdivision, $200,000.
David and Carolyn Craig to Leroy and Mary Huston, five lots, David and Carolyn Craig property, $300,000.
Debbie and Robert York to Keith Hicks and Tammy Stewart, two lots in Debbie Kieffer subdivision, $220,000.
Vineyard Workers Church to Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County, land near Woodford Street and Cleveland Avenue, $10,000.
Jason Anderson and Ashlie Truex to Habitat of Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County, land near 11th Street, $90,000.
Autumnstone LLC to Edward and Joy Hanks, three parcels on River Street, no tax.
Sara and Scott Cummings to Kattie Wyatt, land near Smiths Grove-Oakland Road, $154,000.
Patrick Bates to Alexander Young, land near Park Street, $57,750.
Curtis and Karyn Rafferty to Heather Johnson, Lot 4, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $280,000.
Hali Clark to Dylean Clark, Lot 1, Gerald and Carol Davis subdivision, $20,000.
Karole Worthington to BSPC Holdings LLC, Lot 74, Lost River Cove subdivision, $169,500.
Charles and Jannie Spencer and Lori Croslin to Lori Croslin, Lot 46, Farmgate subdivision, no tax.
Marty and Betsy Wilkins to Blaine Thiessen, Lot 1, Rogers subdivision, $153,000.
PDBG LLC to The Zion 360 Group LLC, Unit A4 Mainspring Condominium, $163,000.
The estate of Catherine Webb to Tun Myint Oo and Naw Gate, Lot 64, Springhill subdivision, $155,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Benjamin Moseley, Lot 110, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $281,500.
Chester and Jean Bays to Billy Miller, Lot 317, Hillwood Estates, $1,000.
Glass Innovations LLC to April and Marc Moore, Lot 2, Spring Lakes and Owen Sims subdivision, $210,000.
Mark and Lindsey Harris to Carl Gelardi, Lot 5-131, Olde Stone subdivision, $262,500.
Danny and Cassie Dennis to Andrew and Elizabeth Alvey, Lot 6, Demunbrun subdivision and Lot 2-1, Sara Meisel estate subdivision, $100,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Graham Builders LLC, Lot 213, McKinney Farms subdivision, $37,900.
Darrel and Rebekah Bragg to Win Khaing, Lot 58, Pleasant Place subdivision, $178,000.
BGB Family Holdings LLC to Ta Paw Kwa, land on Audubon Drive, $137,000.
Providence Homes KY LLC to Providence Properties KY LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, no tax.
Adam and Heather Cline to Casey Pruden, Lot 2, Southfork subdivision, $178,500.
Right Angle Studio LLC to Muamer Mustafic and Rijalda Dzanic, Lot 18, Plano Estates major subdivision, $347,500.
Sui Ceu and Rosy Zi to Nael Leasing LLC, land on Barnwood Avenue, $280,000.
Summit Partners Inc. to Chandubhai Patel, Lot 205, Summit subdivision, $59,900.
Andrew and Natalie Hughes to Elizabeth Carney, Lot 498, Greystone subdivision, $215,000.
William Dalton Rush Jr. to Tay Reh and Bo Meh, Lot 378, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $208,000.
2MSIMMS LLC to William Bradley Bottom, land near Cabell Drive, $102,600.
Donnie Lawrence to Kara and Robert Ghee Jr., Lot 2, Juanita Lawrence subdivision, $25,000.
Kendell Bryant and Ward Plato to Vungh Thang Ho and Vung Kang, Lot 144, Springfield subdivision, $239,900.
Jason and Dena Mills to Bradley Howard, Lot 4, M.C. Hinton subdivision, $147,500.
Joe and Navada Campbell to Joseph and Kimberly Fillingham, Lot 48, Rivergreen subdivision, $725,000.
Margaret and Gary Huff to Terry Miller Hale Trust, land near Nashville Road, $342,400.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 52, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,900.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Cherie Schaller, Lot 554, North Ridge subdivision, $189,500.
Robert C. Porter to Live the Dream Development Inc., Lot 15, Kitchens & Reeves subdivision, $80,000.
Brian and Stacey Bybee to Justin and Jennifer Paschall, Lot 139, McCoy Place subdivision, $330,000.
BK Development of Bowling Green to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 51, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,900.
979 LLC to Cross Check Quality Inspection LLC, Lot 10-3 A, Franklin Berry Jr. subdivision, no tax.
Carolyn and Kenneth Honchell Sr. to Senad and Sladjana Veletanlic, land near Bethel Lane, $5,000.
Juan Carlos Mejia and Andrea Nicole McCullum-Mejia to Chestnut Group Properties LLC, Lot 402, Greystone subdivision, $202,000.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Mark Douglas Construction LLC, Lot 1, Wimpee subdivision, $40,000.
Jeremiah Jones to Samuel and Jessica Wright, Lot 35, M.B. Williams subdivision, $160,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Woodland Station Holdings LLC, Lots 110, 115 and 116, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $90,000.