Donald Williams to Mark and Robin Douglas, Lot 2, Donald Williams property subdivision, $23,650.
Baker & Hilliard Inc. to SVJG Development LLC, Lots 18-20, Hillview Mills subdivision, $300,000.
Natalie Back and Michael Burton to Ronald and Nancy Shaver, Lot 63, Cobblestone subdivision, no tax.
Shawn and Rebecca Van Meter to William T. Jones, land near Taylor Avenue, $115,000.
Gracie and Ernest Beasley to Cesar Medina, land near Beech Street, $6,500.
Alandre and Kadian Tidwell to Brianna and Jonathan Smith, Lot 260, Park Hills subdivision, $183,000.
Michele Hinton; Stephen and Markeeta Hinton; and Joshua and Tiffany Hinton to Crystal and Michael Phelps, Lot 56, Coalition Estates subdivision, $222,500.
Olde Stone Development LLC to RAAG Investments LLC and Hunt Custom Design Build LLC, Lots 5-14, 5-15, 5-26, 5-30, 5-43, 5-44, 5-45, 5-88, 5-89, 5-94, Olde Stone subdivision, $525,000.
Joshua and Hailey Sanford to T. Stewart Properties LLC, Lot 3, Plano North subdivision, $171,000.
Ronnie Haley to Barry and Melissa Harris, land near Clear Fork Church Road, $191,700.
Mirsad and Aila Jakupovic to George Casey, Lot 51, Creekwood subdivision, $165,000.
Alice Simon to Nan George, Carroll Pride, Alison Leathers and Jo Reed, land near Nashville Road, no tax.
Phyllis Miller to Harold and Sharon Manning, Lots 24-29, Parker Miller subdivision, $30,000.
Sarah Elizabeth Wilson to Alexander and Morgan Koller, land near Barren River Road, $275,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Trevor Jenkins, Lot 1, Spring Lakes subdivision, $205,000.
Brian and Erin Lanphear to James and Autumn Luntzel, Lot 25, Farmwood Estates subdivision, $239,900.
Covington Farms Development LLC to Covington Farms Builders LLC, Lot 22-27 and 22-28, Covington Farms subdivision, $95,000.
South Glen Properties LLC to Damir Cokljat, Lot 148, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $60,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 283, McCoy Place subdivision, $49,500.
Cambridge Square Partners LLC to Wall Street Lodging Inc., Lots 5 and 5-1, revision of lot 5 of P.C. Deemer property, $2,900,000.
Lindsay Hinton to Adam and Kathryn Whitt, Lot 237, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $310,000.
Clean 02 LLC to Dennis Towe, 13746 Morgantown Road, $280,000.
Tammy Elliott to Jill Alford, Lot 296, North Ridge subdivision, $189,900.
J. Stephen Summers to Tim Page, Lot 2, J. Stephen Summers property, $52,500.
James and Megan Ingram to John and Rebecca Elder, land near Newman Drive, $334,700.
Amber Roberts to Evan and Megan Thomas, Lot 3, Sharon Kirby and Janice Moats subdivision, $372,500.
Majestic Investments LLC to Summit Group Properties LLC, land near High Street, $110,000.
David and Brittany Garvin to Christine and Frank Schwender, Lot 25, Highland addition No. 2, $155,000.
Greystone Properties Inc. to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 611, Greystone subdivision, $41,000.
Summit Partners Inc. to Buckwheat Investments LLC, Lot 207, Summit subdivision, $56,500.
Walter and Sharon Jenkins to Chanthom Builders LLC, Lot 1-1, Bobby Lewis Meador subdivision, $20,000.
Southeastern Displays Inc. to TLC Properties Inc., land near 10th and Adams streets, $200,000.
Southeastern Displays Inc. to TLC Properties Inc., land near U.S. 68, $1,800.
Southeastern Displays Inc. to TLC Properties Inc., Lot 352, Southmeade subdivision, $23,800.
Southeastern Displays Inc. to TLC Properties Inc., Lot 7-9, Nealwood addition, $24,500.
Southeastern Displays Inc. to TLC Properties Inc., Lot 2-1, Sawmill subdivision, $3,600.
Southeastern Displays Inc. to TLC Properties Inc., Lot 8-1A, Franklin Berry Jr. subdivision, $15,800.
Commonwealth of Kentucky on behalf of the Transportation Cabinet, to James Dedmon and Jennifer Harlow, land near William Natcher Parkway and Glen Lily Road, $2,600.
Bluegrass Realtor Group LLC to Mark Douglas Construction LLC, Lots 53, 61 and 64, Cobblestone subdivision, $165,000.
Sheila and Dennis Perry to Robert and Tiffany Baxter, Lot 5-1, Ivy Pearce Estate subdivision, $430,000.
James and Janette Meyer to Claiborne and Elizabeth Potter, land near Wakefield Avenue, $205,000.
Christina and Kyle Pollock to Dylan and Leah Angle, land near Park Street, $230,000.
Randolph and Paula Patton to Susan and James Gardner Jr., Lot 2, minor subdivision plat book 21, page 184, $40,520.52.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Laquesha Johnson, Lot 568, North Ridge subdivision, $179,900.
Sharon Gill to Aaron Daniels and Hang Nguyen, Lot 78, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $266,500.
Rami Sleem to Scott and Noemi Bonham, Lot 53, Hillview Mills subdivision, $36,050.
Up Seven Properties LLC to Bruce and Renee Updegraff, land near Jenkins Road, $23,700.
Michael and Dana Thomas to Lee and Janet Thompson, land near Park Street, $120,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Adam and Kaitlin Hicks, Lot 77, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $216,900.
Crystal Rowland to Anthony Delp, Lot 6, McLellan Farms subdivision, $389,500.
Carly and Casey Staron to Cory and Desiree Bryant, Lot 23, Farmgate subdivision, $265,000.
Kenny and Jeana Greer to Brooklyn and Cordell Proffitt, Lot 71, subdivision plat of Brentwood Place subdivision, $208,000.
Katherine Greulich to Tawni and Kevin Dukes, Lot 2, Ella and Velma Miller property subdivision, $96,500.
Alvaton Properties Inc. to Builders Association of South Central Kentucky Inc., Lot 68, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $40,000.
John Martin Jr. to J. Andrew and Amy Craycroft, Lots 1 and 2, Edgewood addition, $225,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC to Stephanie Wondergem, Lot 140, Weatherstone subdivision, $189,900.
BG Builders LLC to Joshua and Sara Stinson, Lot 597, Greystone subdivision, $213,800.
Greystone Properties Inc. to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 610, Greystone subdivision, $41,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Brian Meadows, Lot 1, Mills property subdivision, $458,000.
Lloyd White to Micheal and Bethann Daugherty, land near Richardsville and Benleo roads, $58,500.
Doran Investments LLC to Samir Ferhatovic, Azemina Begic and Nihad Ferhatovic, Lot 77-4, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, $450,000.
Samir Ferhatovic to Zam Lam Khup and Ma Rauti, Lot 83, Lost River Cove subdivision, $194,000.
Matthew and Amanda Forbis to Renewed Investments LLC, land near Hill Avenue, $125,000.
Anna Maroney to Anna Maroney and Catherine Patricia Maroney, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, no tax.
Mark and Tracy Thomas to Chelsea Adams and Matthew Shadwick, Lot 2, Shultz property subdivision, $55,000.
Glenn Thibodeau to Aaron and Dayna McCaskill, Lot 244, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $275,000.
Ty Cobb to Ryan Gerald, Lot 40, Memphis Junction subdivision, $144,000.
Michael Fansler and Jenni Lynn Chobot-Fansler to Rebecca and Phildon Burns, land near Bristow Road, $200,000.
Mildred Dalton to Brandon and Anna Kilgus, Lot 3, Chaney addition, $128,000.
William and Deborah Hendrick to Handy Homes LLC, Lot 1, Ennis and Fairy Runner subdivision, $9,250.
Ray and Margret Page to Jason Comer and Angela Pendragon, Lot 246, McCoy Place subdivision, $342,000.
William and Deborah Hendrick to Handy Homes LLC, Lot 2, Ennis and Fairy Runner subdivision, $46,250.
Brian and Hope Hoffman to Taylor and Roger Choate II, Lot 3, Alexander Family Trust subdivision, $77,500.
Sean and Tabitha Foley to Jeremy and Mindy Smith, Lot 51, McLellan Farms subdivision, $344,900.
Kyle and Catherine Jackson to Kyle and Catherine Jackson, land near Oakland U.S. 68 Hwy., no tax.
Seth and Julie Brown to Corey and Taylor Agnew, Lot 2-1, Stone subdivision, $240,000.
Randall Sears to Lane Pham, Lot 150, North Ridge subdivision, $162,000.
Fred Vanmeter to David and Katherine Kimbel, Lot 1-1, Fred Vanmeter subdivision, $25,000.
Joshua and Bethany Pedigo to Hailey and Joshua Sanford, Lot 38, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $375,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Prosperita Properties LLC, Lots 74, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $203,900.
Sue Strader to Paresh Desai and Ashish Desai, land near Laurel Avenue, $160,500.
Edward Moss to Daniel and Simone Moss, land near Matlock-Old Union Road, $12,000.
Barbara Canary to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, land near Vine Street, West 12th Avenue and Fair Street, $129,000.
Kimberly and Stephen Cardona to Casey Shavers, Lot 133, Belle Haven subdivision, $325,000.
Estate of Doris Jean Carter to Bryson Lee, Lot 68, Kenway Estates subdivision, $113,400.
Tyler Reade to Micayla Kelly, Lot 97, Lost River Cove subdivision, $219,900.
Southern Properties LLC to Sean Spademan, land near State Street, $182,500.
JSMB Investments LLC to Paige and Brian Hadden, Lot 600, Northridge subdivision, $185,000.
Build 2 Suit LLC to Juan Carlos Martinez Cazares and Maria Esther Herrera Castro, Lot 57, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $397,500.
Jackie Dunn to Right Rentals LLC, land in plat book 38, page 233, $229,000.
Aaron Reed to Nicole Lyons, Lot 24, Weatherstone subdivision, $183,000.
Corey and Taylor Agnew to Jason and Holly Fennell, Lots 5 and 6, Hazel and Fort subdivision, $190,500.
Richard Phalen Jr. to Troy and Michaela Armentrout, Lot 2, Mount Pleasant Heights subdivision, $260,000.
Franklin Bank & Trust Co. to Navas Yoonus, Units 102 and 103, Destiny Place, $290,000.
George Greenup Jr. Testamentary Trust to Elizabeth Plumlee, Lot 5, plat book 19, page 27 no tax.
Roderick and Juanita Socha to Ronald Rizzo, Lot 147, Southmeade Estates subdivision, no tax.
Shamrock Homes LLC to Victoria Dranko, Lot 3, Northview Farms subdivision, $205,700.
Estate of Mary Louise Goodman to Roger and Mary Helen Carter, land near Shive Lane, $80,000.
Judy Kingery to Walter York, Lot 3, McElwain Court, $65,000.
Stephen and Trisha Campbell to Christopher and Leah Thompson, Lots 1-3 Ed Brown minor subdivision property and Lot 2, Edward G. Brown subdivision, $290,000.
Estate of John Beachum Wheeler to John Ridley, Lot 3, Wheeler Estate, $236,470.
Brannen’s Inc. to Tenir LLC, Lot 2, Brannens Inc. subdivision, $1,500,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 135, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
D&D Properties Inc. to Somay, GP, land near First Street, $876,980.85.
Benjamin and Mollie Lawson to Justin and Aaron Reed, Lot 103, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $345,000.
Chad Howe Construction LLC to Shelly Vandiver and John Dawson, Lot 9, Heritage subdivision, $325,000.
Rockwood Realty LLC to Erwin Frank, Lots 15 and 16, Brandermill subdivision, no tax.
Nancy Chandler to Nathan Stice and William Luckert, Lot 129, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $635,000.
James and Caroline Smith to Jeffrey Hollis, Lot 106, Winfield Acres subdivision, $230,000.
Country View Inc. to Muskokan Investments LLC, land near Cemetery Road, $70,000.
Magnolia Springs Realty LLC to Live The Dream Development LLC, Lot 69, Normal View addition, $65,000.
Western Homes LLC to John Trung Tran and Kimberly Yen Tran, Lot 241, McCoy Place subdivision, $349,000.
The estate of Lennis Oliver to Tamara Shields, land near Claypool-Boyce Road, $135,000.
Burrell Properties LLC to Racheal Rigsby, Lot 100, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, $239,900.
William and Shelby Martin to Norma and Loyd Crowder Jr., Lot 143, McCoy Place subdivision, $315,000.
Owens Saw Mill Inc. to Russell and Jessica Anderson, Lot 4, Owens Saw Mill Inc. subdivision, $64,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Timothy and Quenna Thompson, Lot 25, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $295,995.
Julia Mittelberg to Taylor Jenkins, Lot 143, Park Hills subdivision, $182,000.
Porter Pike Partners LLC to Our Investments LLC, Lot 17, Parker Avenue commercial subdivision, $175,000.
Juanite Gerakas to Kathryn Payne, Lot 40, Heather Heights subdivision, $186,000.
Crabbe Home to Kaylynn Lyles and Michael Morgan, Lot 97, Weatherstone subdivision, $200,500.
