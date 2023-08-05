Selvedin and Arnela Salihovic to Gary and Genevieve Ragle, Lot 73, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $454,900.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Robert Taylor, Lot 104, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $278,300.
Southside Development LLC to Standard Capital Properties LLC, Lots 22 and 22-1, The Orchard at South Warren subdivision, $409,372.15.
Amanda and Brian Hunley to Gary and Joan Boone, Lot 35, Remington Place subdivision, $460,000.
Ina and Harry Christy to Hamisi Makalamba and Namto Maonyesho, Lot 15, Willow Heights subdivision, $280,000.
Robert and Beth Lawrence to Taylor Cook Property Leasing Group Inc., Lot 4, plat book 38, page 139, $43,000.
Reuben and Emma Gingerich to Taylor Cook Property Leasing Group LLC, Lot 2, plat book 38, page 139, $155,000.
Robert and Susan York to Austin and Meghan Albany, Lot 1, Dogwood Village subdivision, $425,000.
BR Development LLC to Robert and Susan York, Lot 8, September Lakes subdivision, $600,000.
John W. Brinkerhoff Revocable Trust to Joel and Melissa Brinkerhoff, Lot 1-1, Autie Pearl Smith Estate, $300,000.
James and Carol Greenwood to Lisa Maurer, land near U.S. 231, $439,000.
Lisa Maurer to Alexander Cardwell, Lot 41, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, $285,500.
LA Construction of Bowling Green LLC to Tisha Jaggers, Lot 1-1, Rogers subdivision, $252,000.
Gary and Genevieve Ragle to Kendrick and Wendi Scott, Lot 49, Hillview Mills subdivision, $334,000.
Higmen LLC to Xavion Rigsby, Lot 5, Whispering Meadows subdivision, $225,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Jennifer Gosnell, Lot 41, Deer Park Estates, $234,000.
M.K. and Stacey Maddox to Miguel Caban-Ruiz and Christy Caban, Lot 17, Stone Bluff subdivision, $773,000.
Robbin and Joe Taylor II to John and Elizabeth Whitaker, Lot 3, Madrian Lee subdivision, $695,000.
Cedar Pines LLC to ABWG Holdings LLC, Lots 46 and 47, Cedar Pointe subdivision, $98,000.
Teresa and Kevin Casey, Tracy and Jason Simmons and Juanita Vance to Naomi Mikhela Cade and Dylan Keith Callaghan, Lot 1, Lockhart Acres subdivision, $25,000.
Richard and Jinlian Feldman to KBJ Investments LLC, Lot 32, Unit C, Eastwood Village Professional Building, $315,000.
John and Jessica Becker to Japhet Jerry and Clemence Nshimirimana, Lot 103, Sutherland Farms, $445,500.
Cedar Pines LLC to Addy & Jett LLC, Lots 42 and 43, Cedar Pointe subdivision, $98,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Kelly Hayes and David Lapierre II, land on Melody Avenue, $285,000.
Barbara Magee and Michael Craig Sr. to James Magee Jr., land on Magnolia Avenue, no tax.
Hongxia Lin LLC to Benjamin and Kathleen Belden, Lot 140, Greystone subdivision, $222,500.
Miller & York LLC to Live the Dream Development Inc., Lot 1, Marlin White minor subdivision, $66,500.
Gloria Wells to James Webb, Lot 11, Hillview subdivision, $50,000.
BSV LLC to Sixty5 LLC, Lot 44, Upton Farms subdivision, $341,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 182, McLellan Crossings subdivision $49,900.
Bobby Priddy and Tia Priddy to Phyllis Cragin, Lot 134, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $350,000.
Bridget and Herbert Kilpatrick to RIVR Group LLC, Lot 101, Westgate View subdivision, $227,500.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Edwin and Keely Bartley, Lot 4, Edward Bryson & Harold Crawford subdivision, $280,000.
Overholt Builders LLC to Prudential Construction LLC, Lot 193, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $50,000.
September Lakes LLC to Rajesh and Bina Soni and Jenika Rajesh Soni and Smit Dineshbhai Khatri, Lot 71, September Lakes subdivision, $92,000.
Dustin Read to Kerryn and Linnie Nicholls, Lot 271, Greystone subdivision, $255,000.
Hoffman Industries LLC to Juan Antonio Davila Izaguirre and Yessenia Guadalupe Davila Palomo, land near Bristow Lane and Bethel Lane, $246,000.
Devin Sanders and Vincent McClendon to Christopher and Ashley Vicari, Lot 96, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, $315,000.
Lin Htat Aung and Nian Lau Lun to Miriam Alejandra Larios, Lot 7, Moss Meadows subdivision, $233,000.
Logan and Madalyn Johnson to Jared and Hannah Young, Lot 4, minor subdivision plat of Ezra Gray, $238,000.
Hudson Capital Properties LLC to Robert and Melinda Neely, land near 14th Street, $145,000.
Ashley and Aaron Schubert to Brian Oney Lot 26, Park View addition, $580,000.
James Dixon to Nicholas Richardson and Savannah Harper, land near Richardsville-Anna Road, $200,000.
Clarke and Lori Willey to Merima and Dino Ferizovic, Lot 4-18, Olde Stone subdivision, $115,000.
Handy Homes LLC to Jessie and Dino Zahirovic, Lot 4, McDaniel subdivision, $299,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Erica Saw, Lot 76, Stagner Farms subdivision, $333,836.
Deena and Scott Stivers to Keith Honaker, Lot 23, Deer Park Estates subdivision, $210,000.
Leigh and Douglas Watt to Nicholas Fuqua, Lot 11, Mount Ayr Square subdivision, $480,000.
Joseph Southworth to Trenton Christy, land near Mount Lebanon Church Road, $198,000.
Edna Jackson to David and Martha Bayles and Jason and Sara Bayles, Lot 65, Stonehenge subdivision, $40,000.
Luther Eidson to Peter and Lisa Smith, Lot 7, Hartley subdivision, $88,000.
CHM Capital LLC to DC Investment Trust, land near 14th Street, $240,000.
Estate of Virginia Brumit to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 8, Carlie Brumit Estate subdivision, $30,100.
Park Medical Plaza LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $96,125.
Kelli Nicks to Antwone and Rachel Jackson, Lot 51, Indian Hills subdivision, $185,000.
FKS I LLC to LJG Holdings LLC, land on Avery Court, $157,500.