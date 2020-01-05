H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 211, McCoy Place, $52,500.
Thomas and Stephanie Delk to Dennis Lasiter III, Lot 168, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $169,500.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 9-12, 15, 82, 97-99, 103, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $380,000.
Kyle and Jennifer Allen to Benny and Lisa Cantrell, land near Ky. 185, $70,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Melissa Hicks, Lot 513, North Ridge subdivision, $165,900.
Terri Fentress to John and Kristen Edwards, Lot 295, Greystone subdivision, $159,000.
Bryan and Brittney Hanlon to W. Phillip and Lisa Price, Lot 19, Crossridge subdivision, no tax.
Benjamin Carney to Bray Electrical Services Inc., land near Barren River Road, $18,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Floyd Bethea Jr., Lot 503, North Ridge subdivision, $166,500.
Harvey and Lori Boyd to Joshua and Michelle Boyd, land near Bethel Lane, no tax.
Darrell and Elizabeth Chenoweth to Deena Brooks, Lot 44, Deer Park Estates subdivision, $125,000.
Michael and Kimberly Greene to David and Carolyn Fusting, Lot 80, Claiborne Farms, $382,500.
Dennis and Laura Doyle to Julian and Tracy Fitzpatrick, Lot 25, Lowe subdivision, $203,000.
Elijah Properties LLC to Denise Belk and Doy Beasley, Lot 2, Jerry Graven minor subdivision, $141,000.
Harold and Stacy Kiell to Emily Key, Lot 3, Mark IV Manor subdivision, $146,000.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Angela and Jeremiah Langford, Lot 10, Autumn Grove subdivision, $375,000.
David and Angela Sullivan to Christian and Allison Pardue, Lot 11, McCoy Place subdivision, $214,500.
Biggs Properties LLC to Nicholas Simmons and Candace Lillpop-Simmons, Lot 13, Webb subdivision, $127,500.
Kenneth and Beverly Childress to Kodee Spain, land near Bowling Green-Richardsville Road, $129,900.
Jason and Cynthia Kielbasa to Matthew and Emily Wisdom, land near Moorman Road, $127,500.
AM Builders LLC to Kristi Jones and Timothy Woodard, Lot 2, Richard Cooke subdivision, $270,000.
G. Stone Properties LLC to John and Sylvia Barrett, Unit 509, Building 5, Indian Ridge, $265,000.
Hong Pham to Thang Pian Tuang, Lot 30, Merrick Place Court, $210,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Bernard Rizkallah and Amy Albany, Lot 134, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Mike Howe Custom Building Inc. to Mike and Cynthia Howe, Lot 131, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, no tax.
Erik and Kacey Jenkins to Samangi Munasinghe, Lot 175, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $243,000.
Jeffery and Tammy Gregory to Jason Mills and Big Dog Investments LLC, Lot 13, Rockfield Estates subdivision, $143,000.
James and Anna English to Jose and Victoria Rodriguez, Lot 48, Rolling Fields, $260,000.
Jeremiah and Angela Langford to Tung Thang Joseph and Ning Khan Lun, Lot 10, Brentwood Place subdivision, $208,000.
Barry and Kim Higgins to Darrell Oliver, Lot 3, Rolling Hills subdivision, $29,583.33.
Action Real Estate LLC to Braden and Sarah Grant, Lot 26, Pine Grove subdivision, $270,000.
Deena Brooks to Brenner Sears, Lot 16, Camden Place, $258,000.
The Frank C. and Wilma Stagner Trust to Stagner Farms LLC, Lots 3-8, Stagner Farm subdivision, no tax.
Braden and Sarah Grant to BG Rental Property LLC, Lot 45, Shamrock Acres subdivision, $170,000.
Kelly Smith to Ryan Smith, Lot 2, plat book 38, page 66, $5,000.
Linda Marohnic and William and Madelyn Marohnic to Jeremy Miller, Lots 3 and 4, Marohnic subdivision, $158,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Golden Hammer LLC, Lot 41, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Golden Hammer LLC, Lot 212, McKinney Farms, $37,900.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Golden Hammer LLC, Lot 211, McKinney Farms subdivision, $37,900.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to GMV Properties LLC, Lots 613 and 614, North Ridge subdivision, section 11, $91,000.
Ottis Yokley to Jonathan and Katrina Elkins, tracts 4 and 5, plat book 43, page 297, $68,200.
Ottis Yokley to Christopher and Alice Elkins, tract 1, plat book 43, page 297, $86,900.
Ottis Yokley to Annias and Ella Yoder, tracts 8-11, plat book 43, page 297, $102,850.
Ottis Yokley to Danny Gingerich Jr., tracts 2 and 6, plat book 43, page 297, $122,100.
Marvin and Lou Ann Daniel to Jess Fitzgerald and John and Melissa Fitzgerald, Lot 32, M.C. Hinton subdivision, $141,500.
Caleb Sneed and Jacob Sneed to Jeffrey and Leisha Beckham, Lots 1-4, Grounds subdivision, $150,000.
David Anthony to Nest Egg Properties LLC, Lot 24, Park Hills subdivision, $120,000.
Rachael and Shelby Lee to Thomas and Alyssa Chapman, Lot 71, Bellevue subdivision, $175,000.
Bluegrass Realtor Group LLC to Darrell Oliver, Lots 5 and 40, Cobblestone subdivision, $110,000.
Darrell and Tracy Oliver to Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC, Lot 5, Cobblestone subdivision, $55,000.
Shelby Snider to Rachael and Shelby Lee, Lot 50, plat book 41, page 341, $240,000.
Amy and Jonathan Houchin to Amy and Jonathan Houchin, land near Hays Pondsville Road, no tax.
Gerald and Jolene Lord to Mark and Melanie Lord, Lot 497, Briarwood Manor subdivision, no tax.
James and Robin Hume to H. Michael and Lynn Minton, Lot 20, Ridgewood Estates, $220,000.
Debra and James Kovanda to Avnish Tripathi and Arti Saraswat, Lot 56, Covington Grove subdivision, $710,000.
Nusret Paocic and Jasmina Ramic to Alen and Rasiha Miklica, Lot 6, Creekwood subdivision, $70,000.
C. Dale and Carolyn Williams to Derek and Janette Ostrom, Lot 19, plat book 42, page 231, $840,000.
Roger and Donna Pankratz to Jason and Kerri Gragg, Lot 1, Indian Ridge subdivision, $286,500.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Golden Capital LLC, Lot 3, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,500.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Golden Capital LLC, Lot 34, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,500.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Golden Capital LLC, Lot 2, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,500.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Golden Capital LLC, Lot 1, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,500.
Isaac Adamie and Yoko Kumata to Colorado and Whitney Montgomery, Lot 15, Windmill Heights subdivision, $145,000.
L.S. Cherry Jr. and Shelia Cherry to KB Fuels Inc., land near Mount Lebanon Road, $375,000.
Dana and Robert Huddleston Jr. to Benjamin Carney Jr., Lot 26, Kenway Estates, $80,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to Joshua and Rachel Morrison, Lot 1, Poplar Grove subdivision, $48,900.
Benjamin and Allene Foster to Ottis Yokley, Lot 4, Chenoweth subdivision, $218,500.
Union Tobacco Storage Co. Inc. to E.H. Harris Lumber Co., land near Clay Street, $70,000.
