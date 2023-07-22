Eric and Elizabeth Hathaway to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Campbell Lane, $50,600.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 92, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $49,900.
Blake Dunnegan to Blue Mountain LLC, Lot 10, Peachtree Downs subdivision, $165,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC d/b/a Southern Design & Build to James and Joan Walter, Lot 22, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $399,000.
Topper Park Apartments LLC to AMPS Holdings LLC, land near 12th Street, $280,000.
Cynthia Clark to Leonetta Strange, land near Beauty Street, $22,000.
Martha Carson to Erin Hopkins and Jason Hopkins, land near Magnolia Avenue, $269,900.
GSM Development Group LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Lots 78-86, The Standard at Blue Level subdivision, $410,687.46.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lots 13-15, Lansing Lane subdivision, $184,500.
William and Linda Oldham to Richard and Kendra Haun, Lot 46, Fox Run Trail subdivision, $390,000.
Carol Brumlow to Jose Hernandez Serrano and Elsa Noemy Serrano de Hernandez, Lot 17, Woodstone Springs subdivision, $220,000.
Estate of Lois Upton Cockriel to Cynthia Kirby, Lot 29, Hillwood Estates subdivision, no tax.
Westen Apartments LLC to ARM Properties LLC, Lot 4, Westen Apartments LLC, $475,000.
Brittany and Steven Pitera to Noah and Allison Turner, Lot 51, Crestmoor subdivision, $390,000.
Lovers Lane Land & Farm LLC to Greenhills Development Partners LLC, Lot 1, Mount Victor Olde Towne, $3,252,810.
Shirley Cardwell Geier to Ryan and Amanda Torrence, land near Oakland Road, $123,050.
Larry and Kimberly Lynn to Refayat Ahsen and Waliul Chowdhury, Lot 70, Plano Estates subdivision, $440,000.
Brian and Hope Hoffman to Daniel and Sarah Morrison, land near Dixie Trace, $404,000.
Daniel and Sarah Morrison to Deloras and Joseph Najar, Lot 17, Meadowview subdivision, $340,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Preston Palmer and Makenzie Allen, Lot 3-3, plat book 44, page 310, $299,900.
Zachary and Isabelle Feathers to Seth and Macy Chaney, land near Martinsville Road, $262,000.
Timothy and Shawn Ogelvie to Brandy Knight, land near Old Scottsville Road, $185,000.
Joseph Stewart to Joseph Stewart and Elizabeth Kemp, land near Sand Hill Road, no tax.
Joseph Stewart to Joseph Stewart and Elizabeth Kemp, land near Shanty Hollow Road, no tax.
Joshua and Scarlett Roney to Don Roney, Lot 3, The Meadows at Smiths Grove subdivision, $150,000.
Kenneth and Linda Thornhill to Ravenswood Real Estate LLC, land near Hunts Lane, no tax.
Tryco Properties LLC to Royal Investments BG LLC, Lots 246 and 247, McKinney Farms subdivision, $99,800.
Barbara Polley to William and Tasha Uland, Lots 25-27, Three Springs subdivision, $275,000.
Brian Oney to Sydney Hale and Igor Budyshev, Lot 39, The Heritage subdivision, $379,900.
Dannie and Patsy Adkison to Lane and Brianna Gibson, Lots 1 and 2, Dannie R. Adkison property, no tax.
Dannie and Patsy Adkison to Kimberly and David Johnson, Lot 4, Dannie R. Adkison property, no tax.
Dannie and Patsy Adkison to Lane Gibson and Cole Gibson, Lot 3, Dannie R. Adkison property, no tax.
Michael and Jillian Kelly to Garrett and Erin Anderson, Lot 21, Lake Ayre Estates, $365,000.
Marilyn Sue Dillard to Kevin and Caitlin Yeargin, Lot 18, Marylan Place addition, $380,000.
Joseph Zaydon, M.D. to MRA Rentals LLC, land on Karen Circle, $210,000.
Jack and Jenny Marquardt to Stephen and Kimberly Lile, Lot 106, Talbott Place, $925,000.
Nicholas and Janice Dorsey, Richard and Sherry Dorsey and Michael and Sherry Dorsey to John Kattathra, Lot 339, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $245,000.
Derrick and Kim Potter to Ronnie and Karen Meredith, Lot 1-4, Gerard subdivision, Lot 1-4, Gerard subdivision, $535,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Tyler Douglas Construction LLC, Lot 3-1, plat book 44, page 310, $50,000.
Kara and Gary Cox to Kam Pu and Hoih Nu and Hang Suan Mung, land on Utah Drive, $275,000.
SAM Capital LLC to Jeremiah and Andrea Sharpensteen, Lot 192, Carter Crossings, $338,000.
Matthew and Caitlin Hoover to Frank and Cynthia Griffin, Lot 130, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $639,900.
Diana and Richard Nickoson to David Woodall, land near Castle Drive, $187,000.
Sherrie Lee to Larry Gravil, Lot 1, minor plat book 15, page 86, $120,000.
Revivalist LLC to Zachary and Isabelle Feathers, Lot 27, Greenbriar Acres subdivision, $365,000.
Jerel and Alice Noland to The Jerel Dean Noland and Alice Marie Noland Revocable Family Trust, Lot 53, Ridgewood Estates; and Lots 303, 304, 306, 307, 328, 329 and 330, Fieldstone Farms, no tax.
Hunter and Hannah Kinslow to Travis Craig, Lot 17, Oak View subdivision, $201,000.
Jo Ann Franklin to David Franklin, Lot 14, Glendale subdivision, no tax.
Charles and Sheila Eison to Donna Hall and Charlotte Wills, Unit 15B, Eaglestone Villas Condominium Plat, $360,000.
Thomas Murton and Ashlea Ellsbury to Keshia and Dylan Taylor, Lot 7, Otis Yokley property subdivision, $265,000.
Victor and Danielle Shoemake to Kameron Bay Frazier, Lot 2, minor subdivision property of George Fant Jr., $265,000.
Cierra Waller to Schuyler Waller, Lot 147, Whispering Hills subdivision, no tax.
Donald and Cathy Faulkner to Charles and Kimberly Wolfram, Lot 427, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $481,500.
Johnny and Glenna Webb to Operation P.R.I.D.E. Inc., Lots 1 and 2, Walter Wilson minor subdivision, no tax.
Phyllis Siddens to EF Properties LLC, Lot 118, Crestmoor subdivision, $285,000.
Faith United Methodist Church Inc. to Gerald and Stephanie Barr, Lot 6, Western Heights subdivision, $270,000.
Home Maintenance Solutions Inc. to Dalton and Olivia Collett, Lot 46, Breckenridge subdivision, $325,000.
Tammy and Randall Tapp Jr. to Mario Roberto Ayala and Besy Guevara Diaz, land near Glen Lily Road, $111,100.
SAM Capital LLC to Douglas and Deborah Lionberger, Lot 164, Carter Crossings, $335,000.