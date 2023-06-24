Austin and Lindsay White to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC, Lot 34, Charleston Place subdivision, $310,000.
Mohammed Alhaik and Autumn Cox to Seth Sales, Lot 34, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $223,000.
Brian and Erica Jones to Splash Car Wash Inc., Lot 78, Poplar Grove subdivision, $80,000.
Nathan and Kelsey Richey to Brandon and Kelli Miller, land near Claypool Boyce Road, $135,000.
William and Elizabeth Gann to Catherine and Bruce Poteet, Lot 22, Scottish Manor Estates, $80,000.
Anthony and Heather Rossi to My Old Kentucky Home Properties 2 LLC, Lot 3, Heritage Meadows subdivision, $165,000.
Zaid Al-Hussein and Zahraa Kamal Aldeen to 231 Real Estate LLC, land near Morgantown Road, $375,000.
Jack and Yinghong Debruin to Bobby Tanner Steelman, Lot 4, Richland subdivision, $301,000.
Laura Bohuski to Erin Barber, 708 McElroy, $232,000.
Megan and Russell Thomason to Elliot and Amaran Craig, Lot 14, Richland subdivision, $375,900.
Patrick and Jerri Hayes, Michael and Sheila Hayes and Todd and Sonya Hayes to Landon and Christina Miller, land near Bratcher Road, $425,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to Chenab LLC, Lot 253, Carter Crossings, $62,500.
Myron and Brenda Bohannon to Osiel and Mara Rodriguez, Lot 21, J.B. Sumpter subdivision, $83,000.
David and Linda Sanderson to David and Linda Sanderson Revocable Trust, Lot 17, Wind Haven subdivision, no tax.
LJ2 Construction LLC to Kimmel and William Ferguson Jr.. Lot 204, Carter Crossings, $330,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tuang Sian Khai and Nuamlun Khan Khai, Lot 168, Stagner Farms subdivision, $324,000.
1812 Louisville Road to Thomas R. Hunt Investment Properties LLC and Norman and Carole Harned, Lot 1, Sawmill subdivision, $1,125,000.
The estate of Donald E. Shultz to Michael Lovett, Lot 48, Pine Grove subdivision, $410,000.
Western Homes LLC to Catherine-Ann H. Laroche, Lot 281, McCoy Place subdivision, $425,900.
Carter Crossings LLC to 4H Investments LLC, Lot 165, Carter Crossings, Unit 2, $52,900.
Dorothy B. Graham Revocable Trust to Carlin Alman Graham III, Lots 23, 25 and 27, Westside Commercial Development, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Biak Lawn and Tial Tin Rem, Lot 202, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $290,202.
Caren Isaac to Pau Pu and Nuam Boih, Lot 41, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $374,900.
Brittney Gathright to Brittney and John Gathright, Lot 218, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $265,000.
David Williams to Cody Eblen, Lot 43, Rolling Fields subdivision, $242,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nag Meh; and Baw Reh and Sae Myar, Lot 141, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $254,714.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Daniel Disney and Ali Hampton, Lot 143, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $359,990.
Viola Ausban to Beh Meh and Par Reh, Lot 219, Hidden River Estates, $320,000.
Morgan Tipmore to Morgan Tipmore and Joshlyn Dubree, Lot 18, Oak View subdivision, no tax.
Southside Development LLC to HG Capital LLC, Lots 12, 12-1, 19, 19-1, 20 and 20-1, The Orchard subdivision, $1,425,000.
Gator Development LLC to SNS Homes LLC, Lot 31, Upton Farms subdivision, $40,000.
Kristin and Andrew Lindsey to Ben Howard, Lot 18, Briarwood. Manor subdivision, $275,000.
Purple Door Realty LLC to Hector and Mariana Duvon, Lots 4 and 5, Green Meadows subdivision, $193,100.
Justin and Dean’Na Leitz to Tabarus Mitchell and Sergio Beltran-Sosa, Lot 29, Hallmark Manor subdivision, $192,500.
Charles and Vetria Anthony to Noah and Megan Yoder, land near Cave Street in Smiths Grove, $67,000.
Gibson and Hannah Brueher to Olivia and Kevin Church, Lot 10, William Briggs addition, $150,500.
Mohammad Hamoudi and Nagwan Talib Saleh to Hamayoon Noori, Lot 6, Jaggers Westview subdivision, $300,000.
Carrie Ralston to Carrie Ralston, Benjamin Vance and Kaleigh Vance, Lot 13-8, Hidden River Estates, no tax.
Biggs Real Estate LLC to Joseph and Danielle Bean, Lot 225, McKinney Farms subdivision, $248,000.
Adam and Dana Wanta to Cameron and Olivia Collier, Lot 10, Meadowwood Estate addition, $305,000.
Kyle and Carrie Larkin to Mitchell and Alyssa Cooney, Lot 16, Cumberland Landing subdivision, $401,000.
Teresa and Robert Render III to Seth and Amber Averitt, Lot 37, Plum Grove subdivision, $191,000.
Jason and Leslie Embry to Carrie Thomas-Porcel and Heather Higgins, land near Nashville Road, $333,333.33.
Dawson Barnes Family Farms LLC to Todd and Amy Dickerson, Lot 12, Smalling subdivision, $270,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to Caliber Contracting LLC, Lot 237, Carter Crossings subdivision, $62,500.
Big Time Properties LLC to Randy and Judy Haggerty, Lot 254, McKinney Farms subdivision, $297,400.
JS Property Holdings LLC to Taylor Nash and Laiken Hayes, Lot 23, Crabtree Estate subdivision, $60,000.
Portia Wimp to Monica Sambonn and Leang Kim Lim, Lot 15, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $455,000.
Aron and Sierra Causey to Michael Brumley, Lot 562, Northridge subdivision, $242,900.
Charles and Carolyn Hardcastle to Juan Espinosa Chavez and Alejandra Perez Gomez, Lot 15, Green Meadows subdivision, $160,000.
Florence Duffer to Florence Duffer, Lot 71, Lake Ayr subdivision, no tax.
Patricia James to Margaret Fultz, Condominim Unit 6D, The Greens at Hartland, $325,000.
Linda Susan St. Yves to Timothy Zuccarell, Lot 178, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $225,000.
Joellen Barnett to Tyler Groneck, land near Brentmoor Drive, $296,000.
Michael and Danielle Wheeler to Melissa and Carl Gockman III, Lot 5, Rolling Hills subdivision, $795,000.
September Lakes LLC to Brian and Erica Jones, Lot 2, September Lakes subdivision, $94,000.
Brandon and Rochelle Lee to Dannie and Shania Yoder, Lot2, Brandon and Rochelle Nicole Lee property, $100,000.
Tiffany and Samuel Scharbrough Jr. to Shane and Misty Crissman, Lot 18, The Vinings subdivision, $387,500.
Estate of Jenice Glass to Alija and Fatima Begzadic, land near Ridge Road, $65,000.
Alyssa and Mitchell Cooney to Mung Kim, Lot 63, Brentwood Place, $279,900.
Ferrell and Elaine Price to Ferrell Price and Elaine Price Revocable Trust, land near Euclid Avenue, no tax.
J.E. Holland Properties LLC to Eric Serafini, Lot 15, Sunrise addition, $147,500.