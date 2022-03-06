Roman DuChateau and Laurie Anne McAvity and Gene and Laurie DuChateau to Lauren and Benjamin Arbuckle, Lot 545-3, Greystone subdivision, $270,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC and Leon and Seretha Adams to Dawson Hendricks, land in plat book 44, page 131, $216,000.
Sharon Lenhart to Dennis and Janice Allen, Lot 105, Drakesboro subdivision, $380,000.
Wickman Construction Inc. to Lidabeth Craddick, Lot 6, Harold Gray minor subdivision, $319,900.
Billy and Sharon Cline to Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC, land near Gasper River Turnpike, $119,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC to James Schoone and Karyn Bronson, Lot 66, South Oaks subdivision, $269,900.
William and Kaci Copeland to Kathleen and Mel Flores, land near Goodrum Road, $552,000.
TCB LLC to Maria De Lourdes Padilla Villagran, Lot 11, Ken Rad addition, $55,000.
Browning Investors LLLP to TCP Properties LLC, Lot 1, Browning Investors LLLP property subdivision, $1,400,000.
Rhea Properties LLC to JCJG Properties LLC, Lots 5 and 6, Nealwood subdivision, $33,000.
Keystone Development Group LLC to Build 2 Suit LLC, Lots 15 and 16, Keystone Commons subdivision, $239,800.
Estate of Frances L. Davis to Gary Hunt, tract 2, plat book 44, page 447, $49,500.
Deanna Jenkins, Linda and Alan Jenkins and Cindy Ehresman to Rodney and Antje Scoggins, land near Plum Springs Pike, $120,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Alden Berisa, Lot 90, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $198,500.
Patsy Herron to Seth Gary, Lot 282, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $254,900.
R&W Ventures LLC to Terry and Rebecca Bryant, Lot 55-4, Hartland subdivision, $2,080,000.
Samantha Stuntz to Alen Kuvac, Lot 2, Dude Howard subdivision, $615,000.
Zachary and Daran McMillen to James and Lindsey Helms, Lot 1-1, minor plat book 38, page 6, $310,000.
Amber Martinez and Leoncio Martinez-Cortez to Rebecca and Phillip Brown, Lot 1, Girkin Woods subdivision, $235,000.
Mirna Casas to Nelia Watt, Lot 34, Vinings subdivision, $253,000.
Neill and Michael Caudill to Two Daughters LLC, Lot 1, Collett addition, no tax.
Farmers National Bank of Danville and Lori Rone to Farmers National Bank of Danville and Lori Rone, Lot 25, Poplar Grove subdivision, no tax.
Cody Eblen to Rondale and Rebecca Ates and Regan and Spencer Taylor, Lot 66, Twin Elms subdivision, $300,000.
Belinda Richards to Kevin and Belinda Richards, Lot 1, Dale M. Tucker minor subdivision, no tax.
Mark and Rachel Graves to Robert and Kathleen Henon, Lot 87, Talbott Place subdivision, $125,000.
Kenneth Miller to Andrew and Abygail Yeager, Lot 99, Indian Hills subdivision, $264,500.
The Virginia Robertson Estate to Charlene Tester, tract 2, Virginia Robertson Estate subdivision, no tax.
Pamela and Jonathan Lee and Catherine Gamm to Cathy Gamm Counseling Services LLC, Lot 14, Pascoe Estates subdivision, $177,737.
Dale and Mary Henson and Todd and Denise Henson to Zijad and Elminela Cerimovic, Lot 255, McCoy Place subdivision, $324,900.
Leroy and Diana Johnson to Vanna Properties LLC, Lot 25-1, North Mill Village subdivision, $142,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Richard Rink, Lot 3-6, Olde Stone subdivision, $225,000.
Leonard and Tina Dill to Paula Wallace and Byron Carpenter, Lots 4 and 5, Countrywood Place subdivision, $238,000.
Andrew and Catherine Crowe to Robert and Tracey Young, Lot 109, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $52,000.
Anthony Gray to Sedellia and William Strobel, Lot 15, Cambridge Heights subdivision, $217,000.
Shannon Gerlach and Lance and Jill Holley, Lot 11, Mark IV Manor subdivision, $92,500.
Casondra and Leigh Ames to Janetta and Patrick Gray, Lot 2, Donald L. and Ruth Holland subdivision, $252,500.
Nicholas and Jackie Matar to Jason and Shera Loeser, Lot 20, Winfield Acres subdivision, $259,900.
Adnan and Ivana Smajlagic to KMD 6 Properties LLC, Lot 12, McFadden Station subdivision, $380,000.
Barbara Centers to Pamela and Bertis Etienne Jr., Lot 2, Bob Hunt addition, $126,000.
Gary and Rebecca Hunt to Benjamin Hunt, land near Moulder Loop, $125,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 256, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $43,900.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Caliber Contracting LLC, Lot 103, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Ronnie and Brenda Atkins to Royal Investments LLC, Lot 25, Hillview Mills subdivision, $30,000.
Ryan Stephen Humphreys to Jonathan Estes and Melissa Toxey, Lot 7, Glendale subdivision, $177,000.
Zo Sanga to Zerman Sanga and Lal Rin Pui, Lot 27, Springfield subdivision, $225,000.
Estate of Theo Walton to Courtland Sanders, Lot 30, Melody Acres subdivision, $182,000.
Megan and Jeffery Ashby Jr. to Christopher and Ashley Wyrick, Lot 448, Hidden River subdivision, $275,000.
Pin Oak Estates LLC to Steven Benton, Lot 114, Springwater subdivision, $44,500.
Southside Development LLC to Golden Capital LLC, Lot 224, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Southside Development LLC to Golden Capital LLC, Lot 223, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Southside Development LLC to Golden Capital LLC, Lot 222, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Southside Development LLC to Golden Capital LLC, Lot 221, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Southside Development LLC to Golden Capital LLC, Lot 220, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Marsha Cary to Hilltopper Estates LLC, land in deed book 823, page 137, $239,250.
Frank Martin to Charles Hardcastle, Lot 36, Oak View subdivision, $102,500.
Burr and Jones LLC to Dean and Deborah Hendricks, Lot 67, Poplar Grove subdivision, $64,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to Keith and Cheryl Hughes, Lot 70, Poplar Grove subdivision, $100,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to V. Scott and Teresa Gary, Lot 69, Poplar Grove subdivision, $100,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to Jose Alejandro and Morales Flores, Lot 60, Poplar Grove subdivision, $63,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to JHB Real Estate LLC, Lot 58, Poplar Grove subdivision, $65,000.
Silke Hubbard to Jack and Diane Estes, Joe Estes and Jeffery and Kim Estes, tract 3, Francis L. and Buford Davis property, $415,800.
Live the Dream Development Inc. to Justin Jackson, Lot 15, McElwain Court, $115,000.
W3 Properties LLC to McKenzie Frasier, Lots 18-20, Ogden Park subdivision, $180,000.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 157-164; 192-196; 199, 200, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $570,000.
Baltic Avenue Properties LLC to DBR Holdings LLC, land near College Street, $206,000.
Clark Station Homes LLC to Dalton Oglesby, land near Sunset Drive, $125,000.
Randall and Michelle Reece to Michelle Reece, land near Shaker Mill Road, no tax.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Alejandro Soriano, Lot 84, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $232,000.
Estate of Frances Davis to Charles and Kathy Dodson, Lot 1, James Hogan minor subdivision, $44,000.
Helen Sterk to Diana Howard, Lot 14, Edgewood addition, $240,000.
Chandubhai and Jyotsnabahen Patel to Renad and Belma Aganovic, Lot 205, Summit subdivision, $60,000.
William Johnson to Ian-Michael Cook and Jordan Matthew Cook, Lot 479, North Ridge subdivision, $220,000.
Foster the Good LLC to Red Drum LLC, Lot 79, Normal View addition, $98,750.
JT Real Estate LLC to JAMM Holdings LLC, Lot 62, Creekwood Village subdivision, $155,000.
Mark and Marissa Mayes to James Fuqua, Lot 190, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $425,000.
Donald and Teresa White to Lah Thein and San Cing, Lot 17, Autumn View subdivision, $229,900.
Drema Thompson to Danny and Laura Oliver, Lot 4, Oliver’s Landing. $200,000.
Snyder Holdings LLC to Ashley Alford, land near Nutwood Avenue, $158,000.
James and Marcia Tipton to Jonathon Norton, Lot 78, Lind Cliff Meadows subdivision, $171,000.
Joseph Bledsoe to Michael Stahl, Lot 11, Mill Road, $200,000.
Kendra and Jeremy Jessup to Michael and Emilee Shymkus, Lot 86, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $245,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thomas and Alyxe Alexander, Lot 82, Blevins Farm subdivision, $366,015.
Ronnie and Brenda Atkins to German Escobar, Lot 30, Quarry View Estates subdivision, $15,000.
Matlock Properties LLC to Weston Durrant, Lot 5, Matlock Farms subdivision, $95,000.
Darren T. Shirley to JJP Investments LLC, Lot 19, Upton Farms subdivision, $52,000.
Jonathan and Amber Oller to Billy and Melissa Follin, Lot 507, Hidden River subdivision, $413,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jacob Sherfey, Lot 45, Blevins Farm subdivision, $325,435.
Hau Kim and Vung Nuam to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 156, Moss Meadows major subdivision, $43,000.
Pin Oak Estates LLC to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 122, Springwater subdivision, $44,500.
Kirk and Natalie Vessel to Megan and Jeffery Ashby Jr., Lot 16, The Oaks subdivision, $465,000.
Wayne and Kimberly Nicholson to McKenna and James Wilson III, Lot 81, McKinney Farms subdivision, $234,000.
W. Bryan Fulkerson to Astrid and Timothy White, land on Benton Street, $290,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Biggs Real Estate LLC, Lot 41, Spring Lakes subdivision, $45,000.
Todd and Jennifer Struchen to H. Properties Development LLC, Lot 174, North Ridge subdivision, $183,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Dana and Kimberly Lockett, Lot 97, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $234,900.
Ronald D. Adams Revocable Trust No. 2 to Rebecca and James Simpson, land near Sumpter Avenue, $150,000.
Christopher and Carrie Burgett to Christopher and Carrie Burgett, tract 1, Wallace Lowe property subdivision, no tax.
Stonewood Construction Inc. to BSPC Holdings LLC, Lot 82, Ashmoor Park subdivision, $2890,000.
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Foundation Inc. to The Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near West Loop, $30,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tammy Lynn Baker, Lot 64, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $225,000.
Aaron and Courtney Davenport to Cody and Bailee Akin, tract 3, plat book 29, page 93, $605,000.
Zach and Emily Kittley to Megan Casebier, Lot 119, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $515,000.