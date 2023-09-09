Estate of Peggy Ann Coomer to Leah Moss and Justin Spalding, Lot 11, Springhurst subdivision $266,500.
SevenPlus LLC to Shafia Rubeen and Srinivasarao Kotipatruni, Lot 1, The Orchard at South Warren, $440,000.
Brendan Adams and Allie McCreary to Anne Troxel and Michael Brumfield, Lot 20, Plano Estates major subdivision, $365,000.
Titan Properties LLC to Kenneth Raymond Showen IV and Vincent Edward Wright, Lot 6, Creekwood Village subdivision, $176,500.
Sharon Massa to Sharon Massa, 533 Old Morgantown Road, no tax.
Hunky Dory II LLC to Timber Farms LLC, land near Cemetery Road, $390,550.
Beverly West to Jason Mills and Terry Davis, Lot 9-6, plat book 26, page 5, $417,300.
Juanita and Clinton Kronenberger Sr. to Assembly of God LLC, Lot 4-1, Charles and Sarah Sears Roemer Lot 4 subdivision, $1,199,050.
Hunky Dory II LLC to Preston Fletcher and Trinity Schumacher Fletcher, Lot 1, plat book 34, page 21, $299,600.
Barbara Phelps to Southern Craftsman Homes LLC, land near Fuqua Road, $170,000.
Christopher Charles Siegert to Christopher Charles Siegert Revocable Trust, Lot 1, Herman and Jewell Vinson major subdivision, no tax.
Price Property Management LLC to Bro Holdings LLC, land on Smith Drive, $194,740.
Linda Belk to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, land near Valleybrook Road, $125,000.
Dwight Haley and Debbie Rector and Winfred Rector to Dwight Haley, Lots 3 and 4-4, Kitchens & Reeves subdivision, no tax.
Tony and Geraldine Wilhoite to Tony and Geraldine Wilhoite, Lot 5 Hickory Hollow subdivision, no tax.
Carter Crossings LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 223, Carter Crossings, $62,500.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Annessa Nixon, Lot 186, Carter Crossings, $375,000.
Michael and Pamela Thompson to Christopher and Sara Jackson, Lots 4 and 6, minor plat book 12, page 59, $269,900.
Platinum Development LLC to Royal Magnolia Estate LLC, Lot 1, plat book 45, pages 270 and 271, $1,550,000.
Rosie Properties LLC to Jordan Bottoms, Lot 41, Whispering Hills subdivision, $225,900.
Sowell Real Estate LLC to Brandon and Tiffany Owen, Lot 82, Carter Crossings, Unit 1, $315,999.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Siang Kip Par and Salai P. Hlawnceu, Lot 72 Stagner Farms, $351,688.
Jimmii Pham and Hien Phung to Oscar Mendez and Lilibeth Munoz, Lot 53, Stonehenge subdivision, $220,000.
Christopher Lucas Blanton to Billy Messamore, Lot 233, Northridge subdivision, $235,000.
Robert Williams to LLR Investments LLC, land on Chestnut Street, $1,325,000.
Corvette View Properties LLC to J&T Property Management Inc., Lots 12, 17, 18 and 19, Highland Gardens subdivision, $1,262,000.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Kamran Boka and Bita Imam, Lot 26, Stonehenge subdivision, $210,000.
Stevon and Mackenzie Lewis to Carter and Cameron Hooks, Lot 130, McKinney Farms subdivision, $265,000.
Holley Performance Products Inc. to Johnson Investment Properties LLC, Lot 25-17, plat book 30, page 176, $900,000.
Mary Phillippi to Scott Phillippi, Lot 59, Lind Cliff Meadows subdivision, $75,000.
Statewide Builders LLC to Premiere Properties LLC, Lot 146, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $250,000.
Statewide Builders LLC to Premiere Properties LLC, Lot 145, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $250,000.
Carothers Real Estates LLC to Bridget Kilpatrick, Lot 85, Carter Crossings, $314,900.
Will and Brianna Steen to Jeremy and Jessica Hood, Lot 4, Howell & Bell subdivision, $214,900.
Estate of Joe Johnson to Robert and Jane Abend, Lot 88, Crestmoor subdivision, $249,500.
Estate of Deloyce Faye Gilliam to Dean Carruthers and Eleri Dye, Lot 21, Shamrock Acres subdivision, $253,000.
Cheyenne and Allen Clarkson III to Adam Lee, Lot 6, Browning Heights subdivision, $215,900.
Kenneth and Lourdes James; Roy and Carolyn James; and Robert and Vanessa James to James Ollinger, Lot 1, Deep Valley subdivision, $30,000.
Kenneth and Lourdes James and Roy and Carolyn James to James Ollinger, Lot 2, Deep Valley subdivision, $295,000.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 78, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $49,900.
Robbie and Glenda Bond to Dustin Edwards and Celeste Ross, Lot 84, Hartland subdivision, $586,000.
Yoon Waddy Win Lwin and Moe Zaw to Mark Rittman, land on Lee Street, $185,000.
Terrence and Heather Fisher to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., Lot 30, Buhr-Rock subdivision, $575,000.
Eric and Kathryn Knackmuhs to Jack Diedrich and Cassidy Davis, Lot 185, River Bend Landing subdivision, $249,900.
Chinina Ronstadt and Shirley Woolums to zavvie Power Buyer LLC, Lot 422, North Ridge subdivision, $267,000.
Krista Marie Sibayan to Edward and Renea Miles, Lots 1 and 1-1, Troye Meredith minor subdivision, $289,900.
LB Shavers Properties LLC to William and Jennie Gardner, land near McGinnis Road, $103,000.
Margie Kirby and David Kirby to David Kirby, Lot 12, Kingston Pointe subdivision, no tax.
Paras BG LLC to BHG Bowling Green Real Estate No. 1, Lot 1, Perkins Family LLC subdivision, $1,350,000.
Jack Michael Sikes II and Kristin Sikes to Macaire and Gregg Merkel, Lot 39, Fountain Trace subdivision, $520,000.
Austin and Meghan Albany to Loany Lozano Aleman and Rene Orellana, Lot 30, Vinings subdivision and Lot 3, Collett Cove subdivision, $338,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Tucker and Alicia Carmichael, Lot 53, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $279,900.
Hammer Homes LLC to Antonio Aguilar Duran and Alejandra Nery Sanchez Ramirez, Lot 52, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $279,900.
Colby Osborne to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, 614 East 11th St., $102,000.