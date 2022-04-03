Joe and Maybell Mansfield to Kathy Hendrick, two properties on Gotts Hydro Road, no tax.
Joe and Maybell Mansfield to Kelly Joe Mansfield, Lot 1, minor subdivision plat book 20, page 13, no tax.
Jones Bros. Properties LLC to Miller & York LLC, land near College Street, $295,000.
Michael and Elizabeth Schmidt to William and Kristin Jewell, Lot 2, The Enclave at Forde’s Crossing, $59,000.
Walter and Debbie York to Live the Dream Development Inc., Lot 4, Sunrise addition, $42,106.
Coaljori LLC to Ediberto Barrera III and Brittany Watkins-Barrera, Lot 31, Fort Valley addition, $56,000.
Mike and Evon Hymer to Kayleigh and Justin Felts, Lot 17, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $355,000.
Brent Carter to Cory Stevenson, Lot 57, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $350,000.
Jason and Kara Neidell to James Thomason, Lot 57, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $505,000.
Tyler and Emily Douglas to Randall and Fara Hardesty, Lot 2, Carlos Taylor subdivision, $259,900.
Maria Padilla and Vicler Chuvac to Juan G. and Guadalupe Gonzalez, Lot 4, Jones subdivision, $35,000.
Beth A. Bryant, M.D., to Alex and Lindsey Sewell, Lot 3-2, plat book 44, page 415, $75,000.
Charles and Angela Johnson to Danny Oliver and James Powell, land near Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, $35,000.
Jian Liang Wang and Jing Zhao to Nang Sian Piang and Mang Lam Cing, Lot 37, Autumn View subdivision, $258,000.
Shana and Michael Woodyard to Andy and Erin Howell, Lots 32 and 33, Edgewood addition, $145,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Lots 90, 91, 94, 96, 97, 100 and 101, Carter Crossings, $342,039.53.
Estate of Nell Phelps to Joseph and Donna Jackson, Lots 4 and 5, plat book 44, page 443, $155,000.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 37-44, 197, 198, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $380,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Mary Bensley, Lot 93, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $233,800.
Dillard-Lewis Living Trust to The Robert L. Trumbo Revocable Living Trust, Lot 148, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $350,000.
Treva and Michael Felts and Christina and James Adams to Tom Pennington, Lot 6, plat book 44, page 405, $295,320.
Jason Moody and Naomi Lowe to Om Kee Yauk, land near Parkhurst Drive, $95,000.
Custom Design Build LLC to John W. Jones, Lot 4, Rolling Hills subdivision, $293,894.
H. Harris Pepper Jr. and Stephanie Pepper and Michael and Kim Simpson to BG Scottsville LLC, Lot 1, Deweese subdivision, $3,715,000.
Nathan and Amanda Williams to Shawn Puckett, Lot 40, Countryside Manor subdivision, $176,500.
Naza Ferhatovic and Himzo Beganovic to Marla Walton, Lot 174, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $424,900.
Jennifer and David Lawrence to John and Carmen Hughes, Lot 5, Richland subdivision, $55,000.
David and Kelly Wilson to Michael and Billie Trammell, land in deed book 1090, page 632, $480,000.
ABWG Holdings LLC to Amanda Thurmond, Lot 124, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $386,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to David and Courtney Latham, Lot 47, Blevins Farm subdivision, $349,900.
Go En Lian and Niang L. Vung to Man Lun Niang, Lot 142, Deer Park subdivision, $168,000.
Nicholas Larsen and Melissa Seek to Rebecca Larsen, land near Crewdson Lane, $152,000.
Ashwood Homes Inc. to Whitney and Charles Kirby III, Lot 43, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $65,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to LJ2 Construction LLC, Lots 199-201, Carter Crossings Unit Two subdivision, $152,700.
Roderick and Angela Thornton to Southern Rhythm Farms LLC, Lot 7, Windmill Heights subdivision, $62,500.
Theresa Long to Andrew and Chelsea Coleman, Lot 38, Coalition Estate, $179,750.
William David Stout to William David Stout and Donna Michelle Callaghan, Lot 1, minor plat book 20, page 177, no tax.
Timothy and Donna Kanaly to Susan Livesay, 1303 Collett Lane, $137,857.20.
Greg White to Timothy and Mary Ann Cheatham, Lot 55, Sunny Acres Mobile Home subdivision, $65,000.
The estate of William Hyatt Ferkler Jr. to Debra Anne Ferkler Smith, Lots 6 and 9, Hilltop Acres subdivision, no tax.
Tedimkhai Rentals LLC to Keith and Adriana Edell, Lot 32, Springwater subdivision, $255,000.
K&R Painting Inc. to Shawn and Morgan Franzen, Lot 206, North Ridge subdivision, $227,000.
Barbara Vance to FKS I LLC, land on Avery Court, $116,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Christopher Arnold and Dilla Margarita Simoza, tract 1, Sue Ann Haley Estate, $253,000.
Timothy Pedigo to Revival Assembly of God Inc., Lot 5, Roddy Estates subdivision, $162,000.
Periann Mercer to Van B. Thang and Lian Do Niang, Lot 30, Springhill subdivision, $170,000.
James Fuqua to Rhonda Hire, Christina Thompson and Gayla Marcrum, Lot 190, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, no tax.
Linda Chaffin to Richard and Catriona Larson, Lot 141, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $430,000.
Denise Rush to George Kendrick, Lot 32, Greystone subdivision, $232,000.
Kelly Properties LLC to Christopher Kelly, Lot 223, McCoy Place subdivision, $365,000.
Noall Construction LLC to Rodrick Thornton, Lot 43, South Oaks subdivision, $309,900.
Clyde Crysel to Rita Caswell, Lot 313, Deer Park subdivision, $195,000.
Angela and Tracy Fisher to Siing Cin Mang and Cing Hau Dim, Lot 16, Farmgate subdivision, $262,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Steven and Bonnie Hansen, Lot 40, Stagner Farms subdivision, $293,750.
Judy and Brian Gaul Sr. to Tiuang Thang and Ngun Pen, Lots 1 and 2, plat book 38, page 144, $1,175,000.
Beverly and Dareld Allen; Antoinette Hooks; William White; Marcus White; Constance Holmes; Mardell Ray; Malcom and Hattie Page; Sylvester Page; and Lacreasa and Stanley Blewett to Junius and Jayne Carpenter, land near State Street, $35,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to JABS Properties LLC, Lot 4-25, Olde Stone subdivision, $65,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to JABS Properties LLC, Lot 5-87, Olde Stone subdivision, $70,000.
Charles and Carolyn Hardcastle to Joel and Erin Steele, Lot 25, Fox Run Trail subdivision, $238,500.
Sharyn Carver to Walnut Valley Properties LLC, land near Richland Drive, $347,000.
Christopher and Taylor Brice to Joseph French and Hannah Murphy, Lot 141, Riverbend Landing subdivision, $200,000.
Hope House Ministries Inc. to Refuge Bowling Green Inc., land in deed book 1174, page 349, no tax.
Bluegrass Building Co. LLC to Paresh R. Desai, Lot 39, Upton Farms subdivision, $359,900.
Lillie Walton to Curry Investment Group LLC, Lot 10, Heather Heights subdivision, $175,000.
Jamie Carter to Stacy Kinser, Lot 2, The Stone subdivision, $245,000.
Charles and Krysta Merideth to James and Tammy McDowell, land near Garrett Hollow Road, $3,000.
Jamie Metcalfe to Robert Metcalfe, Lot 230, Hunters Crossing subdivision, no tax.
Hammer Homes LLC to Dennis Garrison Jr., Lot 29, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $290,000.
Tommy and Peggy Kitchens to Christopher and Taylor Brice Lot 134, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $324,900.
Jeffery and Pamela Lucas to Robert and Shannon Chichester, Lot 106, Magnolia Hills subdivision, no tax.
Chanthom Builders LLC to Delannie Martin, Lot 1-1, Bobby Lewis Meador subdivision, $205,500.
Troy and Billie Jo Hartman Campbell to Ma Guadalupe Camarena Ayala, land near Old Scottsville Road, $310,000.
B.A.C.H. Investments LLC to PSG Holdings LLC, Lot 25-16-1, major subdivision plat book 28, page 177, $160,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to SAM Capital LLC, Lot 174, Carter Crossings subdivision, $50,900.
Platinum Development LLC to VNV Properties LLC, Lot 10, Platinum Development LLC, $450,000.
MRA Rentals LLC to 216 Holdings LLC, land near Tom Dishman Lane, $600,000.
Gary and Clara Verst to William and Shirley Carter, land near Nutwood Avenue, $142,000.
Brandon and Rochelle Lee to Jeremiah Jones, land near Sand Hill Road, $40,000.
Rondale and Rebecca Ates and Regan and Spencer Taylor to Regan and Spencer Taylor, Lot 66, Twin Elms subdivision, no tax.
Gary and Betty Vincent; Charisse Forbes; and The City of Smiths Grove to Gary and Betty Vincent, land near Smiths Grove Alley Closure, no tax.
The estate of Robert Edward Simpson to Robert Mark Simpson and John Simpson, Lots 50, 72 and 73, Indian Hills subdivision, no tax.
The Housing Authority of Bowling Green to Live the Dream Development Inc., land near Thomas Avenue, no tax.
Jerry Whittenberg to Jerry Whittenberg, land near Cottonwood Drive, no tax.
Carter Crossings LLC to Golden Capital LLC, Lot 1 83, Carter Crossings Unit 2, $52,900.
Elisa Lewis to Moran Properties LLC, Lot 42, Nealwood addition, $40,000.
Linda Jones to Truc Tran, land near Brentmoor Drive, $295,000.
Angela Cobb to Ruth Saenz, Lot 16, Whispering Hills subdivision, $60,000.
Mira and Ivica Vidakovic and Vedrana and Jason Weaver to Nurudin Klokic and Malka Klokic, Lot 100, Greystone subdivision, $230,000.
Alisha Dalrymple to Shelby Wheat, Lot 431, North Ridge subdivision, $222,000.
Salvador & Judd Properties LLC to Karel Divilbiss, Nichole Divilbiss and James Divilbiss Jr., Lot 10, Barr addition, $200,000.
Nicholas and Jane Schoenbaechler to Ryan and Kelli Garcia, Lot 4, Hillwood Estates subdivision, $274,900.
DCTJ Properties LLC to Gregory Jent, Lot 32, Capitol Commons Condominiums, $115,000.
J.L. Young to Carlos Taylor, Lot 2, minor subdivision book 14, page 110, $25,000.
Southside Development LLC to Aldridge Enterprises LLC, Lot 99, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $43,900.
Hammer Homes LLC to Hammer Rental Homes LLC, Lot 400, Greystone subdivision, no tax.
Hammer Homes LLC to Hammer Rental Homes LLC, Lot 92, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, no tax.
Barrett and Hilar Hammer to Hammer Rental Homes LLC, Lot 231, North Ridge subdivision, no tax.
Hammer Homes LLC to Hammer Rental Homes LLC, Lot 44, McKinney Farms subdivision, no tax.
Hammer Homes LLC to Hammer Rental Homes LLC, Lot 336, Greystone subdivision, no tax.
Hammer Homes LLC to Hammer Rental Homes LLC, Lot 146, McKinney Farm subdivision, no tax.
Karen Shelton to Karen Shelton, Lot 273, Mitchell Heights subdivision, no tax.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Courtney Banet and Nedra and Mark Vogel, Lot 1, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $194,900.
Alvaton Properties LLC to David and Buffy Gourley, Lot 113, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $468,900.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Elvin J. Billy Sr., Lot 560, North Ridge subdivision, $225,900.
Platinum Development LLC to KY Express, Lot 11, Platinum Development LLC, $555,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Douglas and Sarah Hardin, Lot 46, Spring Lakes and Owens Sims subdivision, $235,000.
DG Leasehold LLC to Ashton and Christopher Young, Lot 113, Greystone subdivision, $209,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jimmy and Kimberly Williams, Lot 121, Stagner Farms subdivision, $384,900.
Brenda and Richard Riney Jr. to Ervin Grahovic, Lot 430, Greystone subdivision, $50,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Irma Civic, Lot 67, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $389,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 97, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to SCL Consulting LLC, Lot 56, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Daniel and Catherine Messer, Lot 37, Upton Farms subdivision, $374,450.
Daniel De Jesus Moncayo-Vazquez and Kaci Wood to Cole Osendorf, Lot 84, Moss Meadows subdivision, $230,000.
Matthew and Susan Givens to Connect Self Storage LLC, Lot 25-18, Bowling Green Corporate Park, $575,000.
Jeremy and Chastity Taylor to Jamie Carter, Lot 52, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $329,900.
The William J. and Marilyn P. Feldkamp Living Trust to Joseph Napier and Victoria McKinney, Lot 1, Harris & McElwain addition, $400,000.
Brian and Angie Davenport to Keith and Manda Wells, Lot 155, Summit subdivision, $722,500.
Rex Hurt to Jeffrey Garrett and Joshua Hurt, Lot 4, B.C. Wimpee property, no tax.
Joshua and Nichole Hurt to Jeffrey Garrett, Lot 4, B.C. Wimpee property, $45,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to SCL Consulting LLC, Lot 63, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to SCL Consulting LLC, Lot 33, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to SCL Consulting LLC, Lot 105, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
The Virginia Robertson Estate to Nancy Wilson, 11 tracts on Upper Dixie Highway, no tax.
Khai Pi and Niang Hau Lun to Thang Za Kham, Lot 103, Covington Station subdivision, $250,000.
Southside Development LLC to Golden Capital LLC, Lot 215, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to JDA Construction LLC, Lot 198, Carter Crossings Unit 2, $50,900.
Gregory and Scarlet Jent to Kham C. Nawl and Fam Tin Thluai, Lot 30, Crossings at Cave Mill, $272,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Thang S. Tuang and Man Sian Cing, Lot 273, McCoy Place subdivision, $303,200.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Christopher and Samantha Jackson, Lot 641, North Ridge subdivision, $227,500.
John and Brittney Gathright to George Kelly Hancock and Holly Hancock Codell Irrevocable Trust, land near Roy Thomas Road, $450,000.
Rothco Properties LLC to Daniel Costelow, Lot 5-1, Cumberland Pointe Villas, $300,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Carolyn and Francis Brion, Lot 107, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $189,000.
James Sutton to Karen Gill, land near Kensington Way, $675,101.
Keela and Edward Hogg to Purple Door Realty LLC, land near Lee Street, $122,900.