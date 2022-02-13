Harold and Diane Brantley to Christopher and Meredith Stewart, Lot 69, Three Springs Hollow subdivision, no tax.
Ben and Krista Graves to Wesley Clark, tract 4, plat book 43, page 105, $55,000.
Miles and Tracie Crabtree to Abdalkadar Mubark and Sawsan Turky, land near Richardsville Anna Road, $300,000.
James Cook & Associates LLC to Donald and Deborah Cook Rentals of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 270, McCoy Place subdivision, $350,000.
Donald and Deborah Cook Rentals of Bowling Green LLC to Phong Nguyen and Hau Cong Bui, Lot 21, Highland Pointe subdivision, $150,000.
JorDon Yamuro Bell to Seventeen Investments LLC, Lot 50, Creekwood subdivision, $15,000.
Kellye McIntyre and James Johnson Jr. to Kellye McIntyre and Megan Brittney Green, Lot 6, E.W. Kinser subdivision, no tax.
Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to Elijah Properties LLC, Lot 15, Collett addition, $105,000.
Kimberly Clutterbuck to Cynthia Sellers, Lot 8, Wyndham Estates subdivision, $185,000.
Darwin and Patricia Harris to Shawn and Katherine Durnen, Lot 4-3, Olde Stone subdivision, $629,400.
Nathan and Krista Carter to Lawrence and Kelly Greer, Lot 1, Hickory Hollow subdivision, $260,000.
Charmaine Barlow to Steven and Jeannie Gray, land near Morgantown Glasgow Road, $90,000.
Michael and Sara Hoyt to Sarah and William McKenzie, Lot 68, Springhurst subdivision, $269,900.
Danny and Laura Oliver to Wallace and Janet Jones and Jonathan and Ashley Jones, Lot 30, Parkway Villa subdivision, $342,500.
Handy Homes LLC to Robert and Nelli Russell, Lot 4, Hickory Hollow subdivision, $299,900.
Jeremy and Jennifer Bourne to Jessica Wurth, Lot 22, Kitchens & Reeves subdivision, $121,500.
Gary and Benita Bell to Sarah Chinn and Twilia Duff, Lot 1, Belle Haven subdivision, $250,000.
Danny and Cynthia Cowles to Terry Frank, land near Harry Cherry Road, $75,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to SCL Consulting LLC, Lot 17, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Nathan and Amanda Giebink to Ethan Stewart, Lot 2, Kinser Heights subdivision, $241,900.
David Tarter and John and Judy Tarter to Suits Me LLC, 280 New Porter Pike, 290 New Porter Pike and 2045 River St., no tax.
Jada Amos to Michael Spears, Lot 15, Forest Park addition, $82,000.
Gary Wayne Green Revocable Trust to Gary and Deanna Green, Lot 2, Deer Valley subdivision, no tax.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Maria and Jose Arriaza, Lot 86, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $193,250.
Eunice and Michael Kertis to W. Earp Holdings LLC, land near Ky. 242, $30,000.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC to Randy Powell, Lot 47, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $195,000.
Woodland Station Holdings LLC to Right Rentals LLC, Lots 46 and 46-1, Woodland Station subdivision, $182,500.
Kenneth Ramsey to Troy and Jody Mizell, Lot 119, Summit subdivision, $800,000.
Johnny and Sharon Jones to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, Lot 1, Rolling Fields subdivision, $137,500.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Crystaline Robinson, Lot 547, Northridge subdivision, $208,400.
Belinda Fox to Right Rentals LLC, Lot 511, Greystone subdivision, $220,000.
Nancy Young to Harold Price, Lot 184, Deer Park subdivision, $122,500.
The William Gary Newman Trust to Dale and Carol Miller, Lot 24, Mount Ayr Estates subdivision, $900,000.
BWHW Properties LLC to The Dame Group LLC, land near Chestnut Street, $350,000.
T.C. Holmes Enterprises LLC to Sciurus Mortuus LLC, land near Broadway Avenue, $361,270.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Huffman Homes LLC, Lot 82, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Wayne and Elva Overholt to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, Lot 2-6, Overholt Property, $170,000.
Gregg and Jessie Reece to Doran Investments LLC, Lot 13, Lind Cliff Meadows subdivision, $71,000.
Northside Development Co. Inc. to Robert Ray Parks Jr. and Barbara Parks, Lot 64, Maplewood Mobile Home subdivision, $29,000.
Dale and Carol Miller to Thomas and Bethany Downs, Lot 33, Claiborne Farms subdivision, $540,000.
Carl and Judith Fishburn to Inter-Modal Transportation Authority Inc., land near Freeport Road, $250,000.
J.A. Smith LLC to Emily Hogan, Lot 1, Bryan Groce minor subdivision, $190,000.
Joseph and Robin Gass to Joseph and Robin Gass, Lot 485, Briarwood Manor subdivision, no tax.
Burrell Properties LLC to Natalie Bryant and Deidre Basham, Lot 16, Collett addition, $67,500.
Robert and Janet Eblen to Floyd Olson, Lot 51-1, Stone Crest subdivision, no tax.
Robert and Janet Eblen to Wayne Duncan, Lot 51, Stone Crest subdivision, $245,000.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Properties LLC, Lots 115-118, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $170,000.
T&C Homes LLC to Billy and Reva Phelps, Lot 19, Breckenridge subdivision, $420,000.
Jacob and Erika Boone to BHH LLC, Lot 41, Weatherstone subdivision, $201,000.
Kevin and Ziza Kirk to Alton Higdon, Lot 51, Ridgewood Estates subdivision, $510,000.
Thomas and Bethany Downs to William and Angela Bucklew, Lot 42, Ridgewood Estates subdivision, $430,000.
Flordeliza and Rodolfo Alaba to William and Theresa Goodnight, Lot 35, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $320,000.
David Tarter and John and Judy Tarter to Suits Me 3 LLC, 632 Eastwood St., 636 Eastwood St., 1541 Highland Way and 6794 Nashville Road, no tax.
James and Sharon Womack to Teresa Dawson, Lot 43, Indian Hills subdivision, $190,000.
BR Development LLC to John Carter, Lot 34, Buhr Rock subdivision, $459,000.
The Ernest Pennington I and Nancy Corinne Pennington Joint Revocable Trust to DLE Investments LLC, Lots 16 and 17, Indian Hills subdivision, $214,000.
David and John Tarter to Suits Me 2 LLC, three parcels on U.S. 31-W By-Pass, no tax.
Bluegrass Realtor Group LLC to Darrell Oliver, Lots 34 and 58, Cobblestone subdivision, $110,000.
Western Homes LLC to Bhaveshkumar Patel, Lot 219, McCoy Place subdivision, $399,900.
Delphis and Sharon Hood to Jason Mills, Units 1-6, Hinton Plaza Condominium, $260,000.
Western Homes LLC to Alim Kibar, Lot 218, McCoy Place subdivision, $388,900.
James Brown to Chris Leptinsky, Lot 4, Whitesboro subdivision, $45,000.
Bu Meh and Mi Reh to Charles Butts Jr., Lot 355, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $212,000.
Jonathan and Ashley Jones to Neftali Cabrera and Karina Gomez; and Sergio Beltran, Lots 74 and 69-1, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, $260,000.
Brittany Kelley to Breanna Aponte, Lot 314, Hillwood Estates subdivision, $339,900.
Bowling Green-Warren County Community Education to Sevenplus LLC, Lots 5 and 6, Professional Park subdivision, $160,000.
Joseph Sexton to Travis Alford, land near Porter Pike, $200,000.
Vanessa and Billy Hubbard to Poteet Properties LLC, land near Hunt Lane, $320,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Eric Wallace, Lot 18, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Todd and Amanda Ford to Aaron Waddell and Merrie Richardson, Lot 3, Sanson property subdivision, $172,000.
Lynda Nash to Yuji Wada, Lot 34, Merrick Place subdivision, $269,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 105, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Ronald and Ernestine Grimes to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Ky. 185-Reedyville Road and Scoggins Road, $28,000.
Lonnie and Tina Spear to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Ky. 185-Reedyville Road and Ky. 1320, $76,800.
Adam and Kacey Quinn to Kacey Quinn, Lot 2, minor plat book 20, page 68, no tax.
James and Jane Hansbrough to Jane Hansbrough, Lot 24, Covington Grove subdivision, no tax.
Robert and Renee Gaynor to Justin and Charlene Kidd, Lot 15, September Lakes subdivision, $470,000.
Alvaton Properties to RAN Investments LLC, Lot 100, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Michael and Emilee Shymkus to Vanessa and Billy Hubbard, land near Norris Road, $179,000.
James Cook & Associates LLC to Bu Meh and Mi Reh and Preh Reh, Lot 268, McCoy Place subdivision, $413,500.
James and Patsy Burnette to Kenneth and Niedja Martin, Lot 23, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $369,900.
Anna Combs to Blue Roan LLC and Siegert Properties LLC, Lot 1, Pioneer Village subdivision, $229,900.
Joshua Chelf and Whitney Chelf to Romay Paw and Baynor Valdemar Lopez Agustin, Lot 3, Plano Estates major subdivision, $468,500.
HAAM Investments LLC to Tophill Homes LLC, Lot 12, Stonehenge subdivision, $150,000.
J.E. Holland Properties LLC to Courtney and Lisa Holland, Lot 1, Neal Turner subdivision, $129,000.
Estate of Sueann Kohl to Rosalio Guillen Escobar and Sonia Castellanos, land near Clay Street, $230,000.
Amanda and Nathaniel Klineline to Keith and Adriana Edell, Lot 2, Weatherstone subdivision, $270,000.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Perry and Elizabeth Stepp, Lot 2, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $189,900.
Jerry and Regina Blankenship to Alija Kuc, Lot 320, Hillwood Estates subdivision, $13,000.
Ernest Woodcock to Kelsey and Joshua Truxal, Lot 2, plat book 44, page 338, $295,000.
Bayless and Sherri Kilgore to Custom Design Build LLC, Lots 8, and 9, Normal Heights addition, $82,500.
Southern Kentucky Land LLC to Holley Performance Products Inc., land near Ky. 1402, $2,052,000.
John and Laura Curd and John and April Groves to John Curd and John Groves, land near Nutwood Avenue, no tax.
Derek and Lyndsey Baldwin to Tyler and Laura Parsons, Lot 149, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $60,000.