South Glen Properties LLC to Derek and Lyndsey Baldwin, Lot 149, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $60,000.
Brandon and Nicole Lee to Curtis and Alicia Baer, land near White Stone Quarry Road, $61,750.
John and Alicia Sells to Heather and Jason Elmer, Lots 75, McLellan Farms subdivision, $465,000.
Brian and Aleshia Gilbreth to G&M Construction LLC, Lot 83, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision revision, no tax.
Spring Lakes LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 15, 16, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 96, 105, 106, Spring Lakes subdivision, $400,000.
Karen Wells, Sarah Duffer and Ellen Duffer to Paul and Molly Baker, land near Greenhill Road, $535,000.
Bonnie Woosley to Bonnie Woosley and Jonathan McGuire, 2408 Bluegrass Drive, no tax.
Wallace Randolph Real Estate F.L.P. to CMC Properties LLC, lane near Lovers Lane, $200,000.
Nancy Houchins and Jackie Strode to Jeffrey Isenberg and Bridget Gray, $385,000.
John and Taylor Thomas to Christina and James Sweeney, Lot 155, Park Hills subdivision, $157,400.
James and Jordyn Webber to Sandra Hughes, Lot 79, McKinney Farms, $176,000.
Bobby Hughes to Barbara McGuire, Lots 2, 3-2 and 3-3, Billy C. Hughes subdivision, no tax.
Bobby Hughes to Bobby Hughes, Lot 3, Billy Hughes subdivision, no tax.
Penny Davis to Mohammad Ali, Lot 47, Springwater subdivision, $235,000.
Angela Poe to Chad Adams and Karen Upchurch, Lot 371, Greystone subdivision, $199,900.
Habiba and Alija Alemic to Geneva Davis, Lot 258, Hunters Crossing, $370,000.
Dee and Anthony Freyer to Karen and Sherman Mooneyhan and Albert Wolfe, Lot 16, Countrywood Place, $154,900.
RMC Holdings LLC to Anthony and Dee Freyer, Lot 5, Michael and Jana Young subdivision, $184,900.
James and Eva Martens to James A. Martens Revocable Trust and Eva L. Martens Revocable Trust, tracts 1 and 2, South Bluff on Drakes Creek, no tax.
Monty and Robin Holland to Monty and Robin Holland, Lot 1, Janice Miller Hunton subdivision, no tax.
Reuben Stahl and Andy Stahl to Trenton and Ashley Coleman, land near Hammett Hill Road, $25,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Derek and Casey Lindsey, tract 7, Rita Howard subdivision, $206, 274.
Tradeco LLC to David Gill and Marcia Pryor, Lot 4, plat book 29, page 147 and tract 4 of the revision of the Ernest Jones subdivision, $585,000.
Marilyn Thomas to J. Johnson Fiber Solutions LLC, land near Cal Batsel Drive, $325,000.
Mary Miller to Mary Miller and Jason Miller, Lot 11, Allendale Heights subdivision, no tax.
Royce and Glenda Watson to Connie Pearson, Lot 89, Greenbriar Acres subdivision, $88,810.
Rodrick and Janice Wagoner to PSA Properties LLC, Lot 16, Smallhouse Hines subdivision, no tax.
PSA Properties LLC to Rodrick and Janice Wagoner, land near Neale Street, no tax.
James Gates and Louise Gates Irrevocable Trust to Michael and Justine McLaughlin, Lot 31, Trace at Bays Ford, $346,500.
James and Cynthia Freeze to Terry Lynn Terry, Lot 134, North Ridge, $162,900.
Danny and Sandra Smith to Bluegrass Contracting and Consulting LLC, Lots 1-4, Danny A. Smith property subdivision, $85,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Old Hickory Homes LLC, Lot 181, McKinney Farms subdivision, $38,900.
C&T Properties LLC to Colin and Courtney Manley, Lots 2 and 3, C&T Properties subdivision, $125,000.
Stephen Chaffin to April Pearson, Lot 4, Parkview addition, $138,000.
TNR Bowling Green LLC to Terranova Development Corp., Unit 17A, Eaglestone Villas, no tax.
Erin and Silas Arnold to Pau L. Thawn and Suan Cing, Lot 154, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $152,000.
Fred and Nannette Hardin to Hudson Capital Properties LLC, Lot 2, Mount Victor Estates, $164,948.45.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Justin Barrick and Skylar Taylor, Lot 183, McCoy Place, $289,130.
Stonewood Construction Inc. to Groves and Volkert Development Co. LLC, land near Middle Bridge Road, no tax.
Michael and Kay Clark to Isenberg Family Opportunity Fund LLP, Lot 11, Midtown subdivision, $650,000.
Bryan and Amanda Heidenreich to Stephyne Ann Basham, Lot 104, The Springfield subdivision, $180,250.
Unlimited Self Storage LLC to Rescue Investments LLC, Lot 25-18, Bowling Green Corporate Park, $430,000.
Roy Michael Jordan to Amber Sikes, Lot 1, James Albert Petty minor subdivision, $170,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to The Northridge Homeowner’s Association Inc., Lots 385 and 506, North Ridge subdivision, no tax.
Gail Fugate to Madden Intermediary LLC, Lot 43, New West Town subdivision, $75,000.
Jeremy and Jessica Haley to Linda Graham, land near Browning Score Road, $189,900.
Garry and Carolyn Glass to Ryan and Heather Woolbright, land near Graham Street, $101,500.
Sandra and Walter Warren to Kyle Wolz, land near Crewdson Lane, $111,900.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Huffman Homes LLC, Lot 124, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $54,900.
Clint and Brenna Wiles to David Gill, Lot 9, Pepperwood Trail, $465,000.
Stacy Absher to Natasha Montgomery, land near Castle Drive, $170,000.
The estate of Betty Lou Lagrange to Tyler Kilgus, land near Utah Drive, $150,000.
Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC to Alicia and Jeffrey Banks Jr., Lot 2, Cobblestone subdivision, $340,235.
Joseph and Caitlin Davis to Whitney Williams, land near Rockwood Drive, $305,000.
Greg and Shelly Cohron to Tristan and Hope Norris, Lot 6, West Wind Estates, $182,000.
Adam Young to Alexander and Carli Gabbard, Lot 8, Southfork subdivision, $165,000.
SHEDD Holdings LLC to A&A Contracting LLC, Lot 7, plat book 36, page 13, $259,000.
