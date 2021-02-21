Charles Logsdon to Danyale Logsdon, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, no tax.
Michael Kiehl to Michael Kiehl and Sarah Avis, Lot 19, The Heritage subdivision, no tax.
Paul and Twyla Gabbard to Daniel and Jennifer Cromer, Lot 37, Hartland subdivision, $375,000.
Karmen and Charles Cato II to Marilyn McWilliams, Lot 80, Westgate View subdivision, $150,000.
CC Walker LLC to Trellis Reed, Lot 31, South Oaks subdivision, $262,500.
Katherine Pennavaria to Karole Worthington, Lot 68, Chenoweth subdivision, $221,000.
Wade and Erin Grinstead to Red Cedar Ranch LLC, land near Cemetery Road, $58,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Red Cedar Ranch LLC, Lot 2-3 Ishel Massey Estate subdivision, $227,000.
Jane Anderson to Jane Anderson, John E. Anderson III and Jeffery Anderson, Unit 1D, Villas at Callaway Gardens, $10.
Lee and Marisa Smith to Ricky and Donna Anderson, Lot 4-2, plat book 32, page 33, $18,000.
Leon Tarter to Chick T. LLC, land near Smiths Grove Scottsville Road, no tax.
Richard and Kelley Tittle to Robert Tittle, tract 3, Brown Kanaly & Quick subdivision, $131,000.
J and R Contracting LLC to Dheyaa Aman Kamaludeen, Lot 34, South Oaks subdivision, $254,000.
The estate of Barbara Popella Saula to Jason and Pamela Green, Lot 185, McCoy Place, $318,900.
Muamer Mustafic and Rijalda Dzanic to Nefu Ally and Nyabintu Lubala, Lot 74, Brentwood Place subdivision, $229,900.
Estle and Floyce Hughes to A.M. Crowe LLC, land near Price Street, $212,000.
William Calvin Raper to Daniel Wagner, Lot 1, Heritage Meadows subdivision, $169,900.
Farseer Enterprises LLC to Terry Hall and David Kerr, Lot 18, Mitchell Heights subdivision, no tax.
The estate of Jessica Hamilton to Luxury Club LLC, land near Kentucky Street, $290,000.
Wanda Yonce to Terry and Cynthia Yonce, Lot 7, Mooreland subdivision, no tax.
Jason and Dena Mills to Amanda Cardwell, land near U.S. 231, $168,900.
Elvis Okanovic and Adila Husic Okanovic to David and Patty Biggerstaff, Lot 10-1-1, Crimson Ridge subdivision, $5,000.
R.E. Pendleton to Marla Pendleton, Lot 13, Lovers Lane Acres, no tax.
Nancy Mason to Garrett Morrell, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $155,000.
Walter and Sharon Jenkins to Terry Perkins, Lot 1, Bobby Lewis Meador subdivision, no tax.
Delanah and Kenneth Ritchie JR. to JMG Holdings LLC, Lot 6, Wyndham Estate subdivision, $162,500.
Cheryl Payne to Allen and Janet Head, Lot 14, Steeplechase subdivision, $219,000.
Jayna and Evan French; Megan Stamps; and Marissa and John Brown to Benjamin Kadic, Lot 92, Hunting Creek Estates, $178,000.
Freddie York to Freddie York and Tracy Phelps, Lot 3, minor plat book 10, page 20, no tax.
Trae Hill Enterprises Inc. to Trae Hill Enterprises Inc., Lot 10-4, Destiny Place Office Park, no tax.
Michael and Deborah Breen to Trae Hill Enterprises Inc., Lots 10-6-1 and 10-3-1, Destiny Place Office Park, no tax.
M. Ryan and Kelly Creasey Barrick to Cheryl Payne, Lot 135, Winfield Acres, $230,000.
John and April Groves to Delanah and Kenneth Ritchie Jr., land near Roy Thomas Road, $392,500.
Mark and Toni Langevin to Michael and Kelly Barrick, Lot 405, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $320,000.
TCB LLC to Valkyrie LLC, land near Woodford Street, $170,000.
Joel Brown to Robert and Joyce Dickey, Lot 176, Shawnee Estates, $140,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 209, McCoy Place subdivisions, $54,000.
Bluegrass Contracting and Consulting LLC to Brent Jones and Edward Jones, Lot 4, Danny A. Smith property subdivision, $50,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to William Hass IV and Emily Jones, Lot 49, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $262,182.
John and Patricia Devlin to Allison and David Cook, Lot 15, Ridgewood Estates subdivision, $262,000.
Danny and Laura Oliver to Russell Barton, Lot 1, minor plat book 17, page 4, $145,500.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Hammer Rental Homes LLC, Lot 53, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,900.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 131, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Matthew and Tamara Strom to James and Sydney Cannon, Lot 28, Cobblestone Subdivision, $325,000.
James and Sydney Cannon to Justin and Dana Crawford, Lot 30, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $306,000.
Phildon and Rebecca Burns to Phildon and Rebecca Burns, Lot 1, Lansing Lane, no tax.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Christopher Hawkins, Lot 12, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $203,900.
Betty Reneau to Randy Reneau, land in deed book 829, page 371, no tax.
Barry and Lori Maple to William and Marianne Wilson, Lot 7, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $255,000.
New Millennium Real Estate LLC to New Millennium Real Estate LLC, Lot 1, Neal Turner subdivision, no tax.
Vung Thang Ho and Vung Kang to Kham S. Khup and Vung D. Cing, Lot 175, Springhill subdivision, $160,000.
Elijah Properties LLC to DWHP Properties LLC, Lots 5 and 6, Smallhouse Hines subdivision, $80,000.
