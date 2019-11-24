James Lockhart to Gerald and Susan Daniels, Lot 4, Dutch Gardens subdivision, $230,900.
Ereeka and Miguel Ortega III and Madelyn and Miguel Ortega Jr. to Deborah Adams, Lot 16, North Ridge, $160,000.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Theresa Jones and Katrina Eblin, Lot 3, Hendricks minor subdivision, $117,000.
Joshua and Ashley Hardy to SOKY Homes LLC, Lot 34, Parkland Gardens subdivision, no tax.
Dennis Towe to Price Property Management LLC, land near Stubbins Street, $60,000.
Robin Reeves to Reeves Property Management LLC, land near Hillgreen Street/Shawnee Way, no tax.
Barry and Lisa Cummings to Kenneth and Lajauna Bell, Lot 1, minor plat book 25, page 153, $11,800.
Donald and Angelina Miller to Evan and Kathleen Pitt, Lot 182, Crossridge subdivision, $390,000.
Jessica Harbison and Dan Harbison to Alan Bearnson, Lot 32, Joe D. Smith addition, $112,000.
Inga Wolff to Erbie and Teresa Lyle, Lots 31, 32-2 and 32-3, Collet addition, $210,000.
H&A Development LLC to Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 7, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $80,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to BTJ LLC, Lot 119, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC d/b/a Southern Design & Build, a Kentucky LLC to Asmira Memic and Adel Mehmedovic, Lot 58, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $249,000.
Burrell Properties LLC to Biggs Real Estate LLC, Lot 3 B Parkview addition, $145,000.
Leon Tarter to Morgan Deckard, Lot 3-2, plat book 43, page 138, $5,775.
Darrell and Tressa Vincent to SOKY Homes LLC, land near 11th Street, $30,000.
Sovandet Mao LLC to Sovandet Mao and Thavy Poch, Lot 37, Mitchell Heights subdivision, no tax.
Margaret Lynn to Hamayoon Noori and Faiqah Ahmadi, Lot 48, Lost River Cove subdivision, $145,000.
Carolyn Reid to Sarah Higgins and Tandy Higgins, Lot 41, Meadows subdivision, $215,000.
Kevin and Sara Deel to Stacy and John Ivey, Lot 1, plat book 38, page 230, $186,000.
Estate of Lida Clark to David Clark, Lot 1-1, minor plat book 15 page 182, no tax.
George and Beverly King to Justin Leitz, Lot 1, minor plat book 17, page 141, $58,000.
Jerry and Kimberly Howard to Hai Vo, Lot 76, Three Springs Hollow subdivision, $147,500.
Alan Karoffa Jr. and Dianna Karoffa to Darrell and Susan Traughber, Lots 2 and 3, Ezra Pace subdivision, $285,000.
G Stone Properties LLC to Jeff Arnold, building 5, unit 507, Indian Ridge, $270,851.32.
GC Land Development to Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 130, Weatherstone subdivision, $39,000.
Fred Van Meter to Suvada Salkic and Sadik and Hajra Salkic, Lot 1, Fred Van Meter subdivision, $85,000.
Vision Development LLC to Clarence Thomas Construction Inc., Lot 26, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $54,000.
Miller & York LLC to The Zion 360 Group LLC, land near 13th Street, $85,000.
Nith San to Ruth Saenz, Lot 21, Kenway Estates, $72,000.
Curtis and Karyn Rafferty to Boom Properties LLC, Unit 104, Tower Place Professional Condominiums, $105,000.
Dana and Robert Simpson Jr. to Green State Rentals LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $350,000.
Gail Colton to Charles Anderson Hardcastle, Lot 1, Neal Turner subdivision, $125,000.
Sandra and Stephen Stahl to Sandra and Stephen Stahl, Lots 1-3, plat book 42, page 293, no tax.
Melissa Walters to Anthony Sanders, Lot 8, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $287,000.
Ariel and Amir Mujakovic to Matthew Horack, Lot 7, McKinney Farms, $194,900.
Matthew Horack to Morgan Tipmore, Lot 18, Oak View subdivision, $117,000.
Darrell Bunch to the estate of Henry W. McCormick Jr., land near Oakland-Bowling Green Road, $59,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Mason and Megan Mingus, Lot 95, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $65,000.
Westen Apartments LLC to City of Bowling Green, land near Kobe Way, $312,450.
Kobelco Aluminum Products & Extrusions Inc. to City of Bowling Green, land near Kobe Way, $5,425.
Kobe Aluminum Automotive Products LLC to City of Bowling Green, $21,925.
Sarah Rogers and Cody Sheffield to Carlos Vazquez Alarcon and Nathaly Escobar, Lot 89, Greystone subdivision, $178,000.
GMV Properties LLC to Lynne Martin, Lot 541, Greystone subdivision, $195,000.
Melvin and Sharon Price to Abbey Mills, Lots 2 and 3, minor plat book 7, page 77, $149,800.
Sean and Kristin McGuinness to MNM LLC, Lots 43-46, Collegeview addition, $120,000.
Christopher and Shanna Bowers to Laurence Herbert Rice Jr. and Diana Marie Jackson-Rice, Lot 99, Fountain Trace subdivision, $505,000.
Mike Kiehl to Gregory and Patricia Dixon, Lot 466, Greystone subdivision, $198,500.
Daniel and Jamie Byrd to Peter Wertheimer and Janet Fosdick, land near 14th Street, $146,000.
Deidra Jackson to James and Traci Mathews, Lot 46, Hillview Mills subdivision, $240,000.
Donald Reynolds to Zhenxian Wu and Yongming Yang, Lot 196, Asmoor Parke, $266,000.
John and Theresa Deitrick to Catherine Kirkwood and Charles Wilson, Lot 5-57, plat book 42, page 160, $85,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jerry Eanes, Lot 94, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $180,350.
Justin and Alyson Ouellette to Sarah Goodaker, Lot 20, Woodstone Springs subdivision, $134,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Amanda Sowell, Lot 121, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $450,800.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Lucas Mohon and Makenzie Mohon, Lot 3-56, Olde Stone, $95,000.
The Sara Latimer Family Living Trust to Louis David Emert Jr. and Jennine Emert, Lot 5, Thoroughbred Acres subdivision, $125,000.
Peter and Patricia Purcell to Jonathan and Sara Sacks, Lot 146, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $312,700.
GMV Properties LLC to Joseph and Linda Ackeret, Lot 537, Greystone subdivision, $209,900.
Jon and Stacy Sanders to Robert and Courtney McClung, Lot 88, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $395,000.
Joyce and Reese Vincent to Charles Hardcastle, land near Church Street, $73,000.
David Elkins and Audra Siler-Elkins, Lot 2, plat book 42, page 44, $125,000.
Matthew and Janaye Jeppsen to John and Stacie Lee, Lot 38, Talbott Place, $400,000.
James and Mary Hammonds to Bryce and Chantel Ellenwood, Lot 2, Melody Acres subdivision, $149,900.
John and Stacie Lee to Mark and Mary Clubb, Lot 89, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $395,000.
Donald and Mollie Brown to Taylor Gregory, parcel 1 (land near Drakes Creek); parcel 2 (Lot 3 of subidivison revision of lots 3 and 4, Devries & Grimes subdivision); and Parcel 3 (Lot 4 of subdivision revision of lots 3 and 4, Devries & Grimes subdivision), $240,000.
Austen and Amanda LaFavers to Ngin Khen Khai and Hau Leng Nuam, Lot 229, Fieldstone Farms, $192,900.
Jeremy and Kayla Jenkins to Nicholas and Christine Traino, Lot 35, Twin Elms subdivision, $230,000.
Stephanie Carpenter and Adam Carpenter to Matthew and Christen Thompson, Lot 131-12, Hidden River Estates, $271,000.
Barry and Lori Maple to Ariel and Amir Mujakovic, Lot 116, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $360,000.
Home Capital LLC to AceLand Holdings LLC, land near Fair Street, $65,000.
Morgan and Thaddeus Dotson to Samantha Law and Whitney Ausbrooks, land near Ky. 626, $138,000.
Sara Green to Christopher and Shanna Bowers, Lot 63, Fountain Trace subdivision, $428,000.
