David and Natalie Dancer to Dancer Family Revocable Living Trust, Lot 8, Estates at Lost River subdivision, no tax.
Begajeta Huremovic to Thang Mung and Nian Deih Cing, Lot 187, Deer Park subdivision, $162,000.
Lori and Timothy Wilson to Karel Divilbiss, Lots 58 and 59, Briarwood subdivision, $290,000.
Nichole Little to Lynda and Joseph Clark, Lot 230, North Ridge subdivision, $164,900.
Carolyn Stice to Sabrina Stice, land near Old Scottsville Road, no tax.
Courtney Thomas to Gregory and Bethany Smith, Units 14A and 14B, Eastern Heights Condominiums, $110,000.
Lennis and Kathy Mercer to James and Debra Parks, Lot 21-24, College Heights addition, $65,000.
GMV Properties LLC to Ashley and Stephanie Shirley, Lot 540, Greystone subdivision, $216,900.
Mary and David Turner and Larry and Cleva Turner to Angela Vasquez, land near Peachtree Lane, $194,900.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Angelo and Brittany Rodriguez, Lot 37, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $171,000.
Stephen Chaffin to Austin Smart, Unit B-1, Mainspring Condominium, $170,000.
Julee and Andrew Myers to Kellye McIntyre, Lot 54, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, $240,000.
David and Anna Maria Allen to Deborah Yarberry, Lot 1, Richardsville Road, $24,000.
Jeffrey and Kiley Leonard to Jose Francisco Ibarra Garcia, Lot 75, McCoy Place, $238,000.
Daniel and Zoann Price to Wendy A. Lesko Hornich, Lot 5-137, Olde Stone subdivision, $275,000.
Rebecca Grimaldi to Ralph and Stephanie Martin, Lot 13, Kitchens & Reeves subdivision, $78,000.
SOKY Homes LLC to Albert and Marie LLC, land near West 11th Street, $50,000.
Sondra Adamson to William Oscar Hyde Jr. and Wade Oliver Hyde, Lot 144, Whispering Hills subdivision, $175,000.
Katherine Harmon to Saeed Karam, Lot 13, Springhurst, $214,000.
Garrett Roll and Donna Roll to Lauren and Jason Gibbs, Lot 355, Greystone subdivision, $207,000.
Trai and Morgan Williams to Robin Paull, Lot 150, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $167,000.
John Hosier and Rita Jones to Debra Hall and Sherri Sparks, Lot 2, Roy Boswell Lots, $86,000.
Nickolas and Heather Winquist to Rickard and Talitha Winquist, Lot 29, Chenoweth subdivision, $235,000.
Mason and Hanna Roberts to J. Kelley and Shirley Roberts, Lot 2-1, J. Kelley Roberts property, no tax.
J. Kelley and Shirley Roberts to Mason Roberts, Lot 1-1, J. Kelley Roberts property, no tax.
Edward and Carol Terwilleger to Edward and Carol Terwilleger, Lot 192, Greystone subdivision, no tax.
Stephen and Rose Towe to Christopher and Anne Long, tract 1, minor plat book 9, page 52, $370,000.
Twindom LLC to Biggs Properties LLC, Lot 11, Forest Park addition, $155,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 208, McCoy Place, $54,000.
Ceora Investment Trust Inc. to Sunrise Apartment Homes LLC, land near Sunrise Drive, $145,000.
Gina McIntosh to Steven and Marla Stahlhut, Lot 167, Briarwood Manor, $275,000.
Fox Ridge Apartments LLC to Fox Ridge Apartments LLC, Lot 7, Forest Borders subdivision, no tax.
Olde Stone Development LLC to James and Brittany Hunt, Lot 5-85, Olde Stone subdivision, $50,000.
Colby Osborner to Homebase Properties LLC, Lot 4, C.A. Tygrett Lots, $125,000.
William and Kelsey Gott to John Johnson, land near Anna Sandhill Road, $144,000.
Stephen and Lori Poindexter and Karen and Gregory Warren to Ronald Henry and Tina Alford, Lot 37, Richland subdivision, $180,000.
Spring Lakes LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 70-77, 61-63 and 19, Spring Lakes subdivision, $480,000.
Elijah Properties LLC to Victoria and Chansamnang Sean, Lot 207, Springfield subdivision, $217,500.
Burr and Jones LLC to JDA Construction LLC, Lot 31, Poplar Grove subdivision, $59,900.
Benjamin and Haley Brewster to DSM Strategies LLC, three tracts near Three Springs Pike, $155,000.
Peggy Paul to Babydr Properties LLC, Lot 1-2, plat book 26, page 100, $178,000.
John and Amy Miller to Howell and Penny White, Lot 377, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $290,000.
Estate of Robert Nowlin to Michelle Jones, land near Jackson Bridge Road, no tax.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 46, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 47, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 82, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
Donna and Benny Humphrey to Purple Door Realty LLC, Lots 12 and 13, Green Meadows subdivision, $65,600.
Daniel Allen to Blevins & Blevins LLC, Lots 2 and 3, George and Barbara Cowles minor subdivision, $75,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Candice and John Holder, Lot 619, North Ridge subdivision, $169,900.
Western Homes LLC to Romeo Trstenjak, Lot 174, McCoy Place, $315,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Steven Turner, Lot 617, North Ridge subdivision, $187,400.
Brent and Angela Sanford to Robin and Marlow Hazard, Lot 2, Pioneer Village subdivision, $220,000.
Tonya and Grant Heckman to Lang Ngaih Lian and Cing Ngiah Nuam, Lot 36, McCoy Place subdivision, $225,000.
Jason and Ericah Claycomb to BBC Properties LLC, Lots 11-22-1, Olde Stone subdivision, $345,000.
Donny and Deborah Ross to Monica Johnson, Lot 536, Greystone subdivision, $211,000.
Marc and Laura Ruiz to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., Lot 111, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $520,000.
Fannie Reece and Kenneth Reece to William Williford, Lot 2, Fannie Reece subdivision, $12,500.
John and Donna Brown to The Prodigy Co. LLC, Lot 33, Memphis Junction subdivision, $132,400.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Gared and Sarah Edmunds, Lot 4-1, Olde Stone subdivision, $75,000.
Curtis and Terri Cooper to Curtis and Terri Cooper, land near Ky. 185, no tax.
LCB Investments LLC to Zachary and Amanda Farley, Lot 68, Upton Farms subdivision, $283,000.
Kristen Cooper to Andrew and Megan Carter, Lot 54, McFadden Ferry subdivision, $154,500.
Kirb Appeal Construction Management LLC to Patrick and Sarah Hennessey, Lot 33, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $333,500.
