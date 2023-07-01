Burrell Properties LLC to Freedom Ventures LLC, land near 10th Street, $175,000.
Brian and Sherri Herman to Clint and Megan Snodgrass, Lot 22, Buhr Rock subdivision, $659,900.
Codie and Chelsea Hesse to Morganne Danielle Test, Tract 1 (Lot 2, minor subdivision plat book 20, page 33); and Tract 2 (Lot 3, minor subdivision plat book 21, page 13), $60,000.
Terry and Pamela Hatler to Viririana Xaeli Fuentes and Juan Antonio Fuentes, Lot 18, Glen Lily Manor subdivision, $160,000.
Roby and Jack Warren Jr. to Brian Lewellyn and Rebecca Phelps, Lot 95, South Glen Gables subdivision, $535,000.
Steven and Teresa Thornton to Trammel Fork LLC, Unit 101, Collett Court Office Condominiums, $215,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Linda Casebeer, Lot 119, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $277,000.
Evelyn White to DJC Investments LLC, Lot 26, Nutwood Highland addition, $150,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Eagle Homes Development LLC, Lot 154, Carter Crossings, $57,900.
Trent and Leslie Deason to Duane Harrison, Lot 33, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $320,000.
Joel and Martha Christian to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Campbell Lane, $14,500.
Outlook Outdoors LLC and Old Hickory Land Inc. to Brown Jr. and Sr. Enterprises LLC, two parcels on Jenkins Road, $2,500,000.
John and Joni Boyden to Tyler and Eloise Egstad, Lot 11, Western Heights subdivision, $307,000.
TNT Capital LLC to Chip and Leslie Carpenter, Lot 168, Carter Crossings subdivision, $355,000.
Robert and Linda Fulcher to Thomas and Sarah Wells, Lot 175, Hidden River Estates, $619,000.
Jonathon and Kaitlyn Stokes to John and Racheal Allen, Lot 31, M.C. Hinton subdivision, $239,900.
JFJ Investments LLC to David and Roxanne Walls, Lot 227, McKinney Farms subdivision, $258,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to TMAG Properties LLC, Lots 1-5, Lansing Lane subdivision, $299,500.
New South Conference of the Free Methodist Church Inc. to New Vision Community Church of Bowling Green Inc., land near Bowling Green and Scottsville Road, $150,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to CAV Investment Properties LLC, Lots 48 and 49, Lansing Lane subdivision, $119,800.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to BSV LLC, Lots 46 and 47, Lansing Lane subdivision, $119,800.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to GMV Properties LLC, Lots 6-12, 26 and 42-45, Lansing Lane subdivision, $718,800.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to SJV Properties LLC, Lots 50 and 51, Lansing Lane subdivision, $119,800.
Tammy and Randall Tapp Jr. to CMB Real Estate LLC, land near Woodford Street, $160,600.
Estate of Jesse Henderson to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near Garfield Street, $42,000.
Theodore May to Kevin and Jennifer Holloway, Lot 50, McCoy Place subdivision, $310,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Douglas Martens Inc., Lots 5-21, 5-5, 5-121, 5-122, 5-123 and 5-124 and 5-157, Olde Stone subdivision, $215,000.
Cierra Dinwiddie to Joseph Spalding, Lot 104, Countryside Manor subdivision, no tax.
LJ2 Construction LLC to William and Kimmel Ferguson, Lot 212, Carter Crossings Unit 2 subdivision, $325,000.
H Properties Development LLC to Daniel and Dujdaow Keller, Lot 13, Breckenridge subdivision, $414,900.
Clearfork Baptist Church to Jodie Perry-Dant and James Dant, Lot 1-1, plat book 45, page 152, $310,000.
Joshua White to Jimmy and Jacqueline Felts, land near Hadley Shearer Road and Lot 1, plat book 40, page 484, $487,186.92.
Pinnacle Properties-Bowling Green LLC to Magnolia Lane Investments LLC, Lot 4-3, Great Escape subdivision, no tax.
Randall and Kathryn Deere to James and Lyndsey Thomason, land on Woodhollow Way, $450,000.
Jean Hankins to Randall and Kathryn Deere, Lot 10, Pine Terrace subdivision, $450,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Donald and Sharon Freeman, Lot 65, Spring Lakes subdivision, $314,900.
Michael and Mary Kennedy to Jeff and Vanessa Crowe, tract 20-2, plat book 45, page 363, $11,490.
Fairview Avenue Properties LLC to Splash Car Wash Inc., Lot 3, Burr Oaks subdivision, $72,750.
Marcus and Holly Stacker to Bradford George Mullins III, Lot 1, Beckham minor subdivision, $189,900.
Mirsad Osmanovic to Osmanovic Investments LLC, Lots 10 and 10-1, Orchard at South Warren, $170,000.
Rhea Properties LLC to Catherine Hageman, land near Westwood Circle, $130,000.
Hudson Capital Properties LLC to Narlie Santos Chunn, land near Rockfield-Richpond Road, $199,900.
Joshua Landreth and Larry Jolicoeur Jr. to Giuseppe D'Alessio, land near State Hwy. 71, $185,000.
Mike and Evon Hymer to Christopher and Amber Nichols, Lot 18, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $390,000.
Lisa L. Marshall Revocable Living Trust to Hussain Ghallab, Lot 42, Covington Grove subdivision, $100,000.
Lisa L. Marshall Revocable Living Trust to Hussain Ghallab, Lot 42, Covington Grove subdivision, $100,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to John Embrey and Morgan Krohn, Lot 85, Stagner Farms, $308,656.
Ronald and Susan Cain to Wayne MacGregor, Lot 254, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $380,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Brooke and Logan Gross, Lot 157, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $278,000.
Anthony and Sherry Ledbetter to Elijah Ledbetter, Lot 27, M.C. Hinton subdivision, $150,000.
Rod and Donna Boots to Richard and Anna Boots, land near Austin Raymer Road, no tax.
Lanny and Megan Finley to William and Bonny Willard, Lot 2, Winfield Ragan Jr. minor subdivision, $60,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Madelynne and Daniel Hurd, Lot 176, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $269,900.
Chandler and Whitney Metts to Daisy NellNgaih Lun to Joshua Kap Khan Lian, Lot 85, Springwater subdivision, $305,000.
Abel and Ryan Hingle to Hingle Properties LLC, Lot 11, Crabtree Estates subdivision, no tax.
Colton Hendrick to David and Meghan Stewart, Lot 3, Jeremiah Jones subdivision, $75,000.
Glass Innovations LLC to Laurene Dorman, Lot 82, Spring Lakes subdivision, $282,000.
Austin and Kara Schlinke to Bonnie Spencer, Lot 26, Three Springs Acre subdivision $229,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to Dino and Dehaven Crnkic, Lot 220, Carter Crossings Unit Three subdivision, $62,500.
CSR BG Investments LLC to Ingram Holdings LLC, Lot 1, Theo Walton property, $200,000.
Leroy and Joetta Henson to Brad Martens Investments LLC, land near Ewing Ford Road, $241,000.
Katherine Whitney to Mercedes Jeannette Galicia Perez, Lot 27, Glenwood Estates subdivision, $210,000.
Jeremiah Jones to Matthew Jones, Lot 3, Coy Grimes minor subdivision, $206,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Claude Hakizimana, Lot 124, Normalview addition, $136,000.
Cody and Leah Jackson to Calvin and Emily Yeomans, land near Karen Street, $290,000.
Gentain Emini and Blerta Ademi to Aisha Adbulkader, Lot 111, Moss Meadows major subdivision, $40,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Robert and Lindsey Martin, Lot 57, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $289,900.
William and Patricia Oost to Delores Norman and Brent Peters, Lot 33, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, $355,000.
Biggs Real Estate LLC to Zachary Gross, Lot 80, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $306,500.