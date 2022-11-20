Estate of Joe D. Bryant to Patty Martin and Shelly Nolloth, Lot 74, Eastland Park subdivision, $485,000.
Phillip and Kimberly Mitchell to Rangel Roofing & Carpentry Inc., Lots 1-4, Mitchell subdivision, $800,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 47, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $47,900.
Margaret Price to Tom Pennington, land near Ewing Ford Road, $232,725.
1 OMI LLC to Amy Wininger, land near Oliver Avenue, $180,000.
Top Best Ever LLC to Cable Holdings LLC, land near Adams Street, $1,330,000.
Rita Pearson to Brandon and Jessica Pearson, Lot 10, Henson subdivision, $130,000.
Glenda Rigsby to Julia and Myrel Melton Jr., Lot 4, Lee Rigsby subdivision, $75,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Phillip and Kimberly Mitchell, Lot 10, J.T. Fuqua major subdivision, $625,000.
Barry Cummings Enterprises LLC to Moore & Whatton Holdings LLC, Lots 138-5-138-10, Whispering Hills subdivision, $1,110,000.
Lisa Chapman to Morris Family Trust, Lot 33, Heritage Meadows subdivision, $255,000.
Oren and Renee Wilson to Oren and Renee Wilson, Lot 13, The Oaks subdivision, no tax.
Keith Honaker to Leonard Bailey, land near Porter Pike Road, $159,000.
Vivian Hubble to William and Brenda Ryan, Lot 207, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $555,000.
Manuel and Paula Anderson to Mevlid and Seherzada Alic, Lot 2, Banks Crandell subdivision, $50,000.
Kirk Williams to Seth and Andrea Brooks, Lot 3-11, Olde Stone subdivision, $235,000.
Clinton and Emily Mills to Michael and Sandra Bumgarner, Lot 30, Bent Tree Estates subdivision, $875,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 58, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $47,900.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa, land near Robin Road, $167,000.
Tannisa and Ralph Bailey Jr. to Bryson and Megan Bailey, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $120,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Chenab LLC, Lot 24, South Oaks subdivision, $52,000.
James Allen Smith Jr. to Jonathan Snyder, land near Baker Place, $363,800.
Brenda and Danny Higdon to Christina and William Dwyer, land near Barren River Road, no tax.
Jase and Natalie Pinerola to Wes Wrather, land near Magnolia Avenue, $230,050.
Larry Marsh to Freida Bailey, Lot 1, Dan and Rita Story estates subdivision, $85,000.
Curry Investment Group LLC to Brown and Ridley Real Estate LLC, Lot 10, Heather Heights subdivision, $273,000.
John Lindsey to Isa Ademi, Lots 48-51, Woodlands subdivision, $147,125.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to David and Debra Sheputis, Lot 117, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $329,605.
Tonya and Phillip White Jr. to Landon and Andrea Hampton, Lot 194, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $327,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thomas Skipworth, Lot 37, Blevins Farm subdivision, $358,195.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Julie Sullivan and Joshua Blankenship, Lot 54, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $397,130.
Donald and Janet Thomson to National Corvette Museum Foundation Inc., Lot 1A, Ritter subdivision, $25,000.
Harvey and Nina Thacker to Robert and Lynn Glenn, tracts 2 and 3, plat book 43, page 105, no tax.
Harvey and Nina Thacker to Harvey and Nina Thacker and Robert and Lynn Glenn, land near Richardsville Road, no tax.
Talgarreg Farm Partnership LLLP; Dr. Thomas and Marilyn Monin; and J.D. Monin III to The Inter-Modal Transportation Authority Inc., Lots 1 and 3, plat book 45, pages 37-38, $5,996,155.
Greg Burrell and Tyler Rhea to Rachel Carter, land near Sumpter Avenue, $210,000.
William Parker to William Wilson and Cory Gould, Lot 14, Peach Meadow subdivision, $276,500.
Jason and Erin Hopkins to Kevin and Anna Jackson, Lot 157-1, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $1,192.
Elijah Properties LLC to Brandy Gross, Lot 8, Autumn View subdivision, $263,900.
Cheryl and Michael Wilson Sr. and the Estate of Linda Wilson to Steve Lee, land near Broadview Drive, $320,000.
BR Development LLC to JTB2 LLC, Lots 71-73, Poplar Grove subdivision, $201,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 62, Breckenridge subdivision, $49,900.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 65, Breckenridge subdivision, $49,900.
Mary Pace and Scott Furkin; Steven and Fawn Pace; Amy Kathryn Pace Hunter; and Bonnie and Patrick Petty to Samuel Hunter III, land in deed book 1036, page 613, $112,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mirnes Ibric, Lot 133, Stagner Farms subdivision, $437,000.
Billy and Kacey Fields to Lyndsey and Eric Dyer, Lot 9, Harvest Landing subdivision, $440,000.
Nicholas and Lauren Crawford to Thomas and Laura Daniels, Lot 5, major subdivision plat book 27, page 159, $482,900.
Thomas and Laura Daniels to Mary and Ian Johnson, Lot 22, Dogwood Village subdivision, $453,500.
Dwight Bobbett to Bradley Bobbett, 150 Hammett Hill Road, no tax.
Dorothy and Paul Underhill Sr. to Charly Payne, land near Brownsville Road, no tax.
Gregory and Mary Bell to Amanda Turner and Antwan Tobin, Lot 323, North Ridge subdivision, $225,000.
Wayne Duncan to Ray Hampton, Lot 51, Stone Crest subdivision, $255,000.
Jose Miguel Valdivia and Elizabet Valadez Aranda to Remona Thomas and Melanie Johnson, land near Smallhouse Road, $465,000.
Seven Eleven Steeplechase LLC to Joshua Young, Lot 8, plat book 26, page 22, $200,000.
Karen Cappellin to Gary and Kimberly Morris, Lot 242, McCoy Place subdivision, $395,000.
Rickey and Connie Smith to Andy and Erin Howell, Lot 346, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $300,000.
Marie and Kenny Weaver to Caleb and Samantha Koostra, Lot 471, North Ridge subdivision, $226,000.
Sally Smith to Rocky Creek Farms and Real Estate LLC, land near Coles Bend Road, $365,000.
RF Miller Homes Ltd. Inc. to Sutlef LLC, three tracts on Boatlanding Road, $456,000.
Shane and Jamie Powers to Charles and Nancy Hulan, Lot 9, Sherwood Manor subdivision, $599,000.