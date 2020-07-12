Estate of James E. Simmons to Brittanee and Austin Moyers, Lots 44 and 45, Forest Park addition, $77,575.
Kelly Properties LLC to Hser Moo and Nala Nayi, Lot 479, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $218,000.
Grant Snowden to Corey Fugate and Megan Morgan, Lot 237, Greystone subdivision, $165,000.
Mtg. Properties LLC to Adam and Natalie Marcum, Lot 10, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $275,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 5-95, Olde Stone, $45,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Soe Thi Ha and Monica Vung Deih Niang, Lot 86, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $197,011.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to PYROT LLC, Lot 41, Rivers Landing Edge subdivision, $30,000.
Raymond and Louellen Samolia to Stephen and Mollie Mackey, Lot 3, Stagecoach Springs subdivision, $370,000.
Janyce Brown to JFM Holdings LLC, Lot 2, minor plat book 20, page 30, $95,000.
Pamela Pannell to Luke and Haley Stahl, Lot 37, Wesley Estates, $220,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Brad Knee Builders LLC, land in North Ridge subdivision, $682,500.
Donnie and Brenda Kimbro to Larry Gravil, land in plat book 40, page 251, $73,922.94.
Alisa Rose to Matthew and Victoria Higginbotham, Lot 3, Joe Bill Bryant subdivision, $192,500.
Tamara Egan to Kaitlyn and Bret Embry, Lot 217, Hidden River Estates, $240,000.
Wanda Crown to Amanda Martinez and Matthew Douglas, Lot 61, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $70,000.
MNC Inc. to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 3, Northview Farms, $29,900.
Arthur Cleavinger and Rebecca Baumbach to Megan Connally, Lot 83, Indian Hills subdivision, $228,000.
Travis and Logan Jones to Steven and Ashli Edds, Lot 193, Summit subdivision, $387,500.
Cave Springs LLC to The Darell Pierce Revocable Living Trust; Chandler Holdings LLC; Thomas Donnelly; Mike Simpson; and Covington Capital LLC, Tract 1 (Lot 48-1, Sunnydale Acres subdivision; Tract 2 (Lots 31 and 33, Sunnydale Acres subdivision); Tract 3 (Lots 19-21, Sunnydale Acres subdivision; Lot 35 Sunnydale Acres subdivision; Lot 36, Sunnydale Acres subdivision; Lots 37-44, Sunnydale Acres subdivision; Lot 48, Sunnydale Acres subdivision; Lot 48-2, Sunnydale Acres subdivision; and Tract 4 (Lots 32 and 34, Sunnydale Acres subdivision), no tax.
Vicki and James Bunch Jr.; William and Morgan Bunch; and Jonathan Bunch to Michael and Vida Daniel, Lot 6, Winfield Acres subdivision, $216,900.
Makayla and Samuel Harman III to Nicole Richards, land near U.S. 231, $170,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC to Myles Lamer and Abigail Clair Blackwell, Lot 2, plat book 43, page 250, $189,000.
Stephen and Kimberly Allen to Garrett and Andrea Greenwood, Lot 62, Summit subdivision, $547,000.
Ralph and Louise Ferguson to Deborah and Rickey Smith, Lot 3, plat book 30, page 94, $105,000.
Ruth Ann Bird to Hollie Craycraft, Lot 7, Edgewood addition, $205,000.
Barry Vinsant to CLHF Holdings LLC, Lot 1, Trammel Creek subdivision, $175,000.
Jones & Ritter LLC to William and Kayla Middleton, Lot 57, Fairvue Farm subdivision, $37,000.
Alma Sabanovic and Kemal Mujic to Ali Raad, Lot 122, Belle Haven subdivision, $60,000.
Russell and Frances Heard to Hillview Place LLC, Lot 12, Hillview Mills commercial subdivision, $75,000.
Baker & Hilliard Inc. to Hillview Place LLC, Lots 11 and 13, Hillview Mills Planned Development, $207,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Phil Brown Construction LLC, Lots 565-579, North Ridge subdivision, $682,500.
GTS Properties LLC to Michael Smith, Lot 178, McKinney Farms subdivision, $199,900.
ARM Properties LLC to BG Property Leasing LLC, Lot 529-3, Greystone subdivision, $180,000.
H&A Development LLC to Gemini Homes Inc., Lot 5, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $80,000.
Stephanie and Eric Beason to Serafina Say, Lot 292, Deer Park subdivision, $155,000.
Sladjana and Senad Veletanlic to Julie and Vince Milam, Lot 217, Summit subdivision, $454,500.
Shae and Leah Foley to Madison Alexander and Matthew Alexander, Lot 28-16, North Mill subdivision, $147,000.
Leon and Seretha Adams to William Gardner, Lot 1-3, plat book 38, page 137, $175,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brett and Mandye Boor, Lot 236, McCoy Place, $322,152.
Timothy McCrory to Key Lime Properties LLC, Lot 116, Blue Grass Meadows subdivision, $205,000.
Jordan and Jessica Stumbo to Ple Reh and Prie Moh, Lot 10, Springwater subdivision, $235,000.
Bobbi Jo Cooper to Matthew Ogden, Lot 7, William N. Wilson subdivision, $262,000.
Brittany and Nick Keown and Terry Nunn to Corey and Savannah Mahaney, Lot 5, plat book 43, page 457, $36,300.
Brittany and Nick Keown and Terry Nunn to Handy Homes LLC, Lot 4, plat book 43, page 457, $41,250.
Brittany and Nick Keown and Terry Nunn to Handy Homes LLC, Lot 3, plat book 43, page 457, $41,250.
R&D Properties of Bowling Green LLC to Daniel Escobedo Santos and Margarita Escobedo, land near Kenton Street, $82,500.
Douglas Colton to Justin and Zhuqin Borders, Lot 1, minor plat book 6, page 64, $11,000.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Rebecca Baumbach and Arthur Cleavinger, Lot 23, Autumn Grove subdivision, $415,550.
Robert Hovious Jr. to Noah Guest and Emily Taylor, Lot 1, plat book 43 page 427, $540,000.
J and R Contracting LLC to RJW Properties LLC, Lot 112, Moss Meadows subdivision, $165,000.
Terezinha and Thomas Williams to Glen and Diana Lamastus, Lot 6, plat book 18, page 14, $125,000.
MTG Properties LLC to Ana Maria Vanegas Ledesma and Erasmo Lopez Gonzalez, Lot 39, Coalition Estates, $158,000.
Molsheim Holdings LLC to Sicily Holdings LLC, Lot 24A, Franklin Berry Jr. subdivision, $525,000.
Jacqueline and Fred Rowe to Jacqueline Rowe, Lot 12, Cumberland Landing subdivision, no tax.
Lisa and Boyd Rexroat to Jonathan and Jenni Meredith, Lot 2, Copperfield subdivision, $201,500.
Bradley and Barbara Petty to Taylor Ragland, Lot 12, Robins Nest subdivision, $106,000.
JEB Homes LLC to Chelsea and Mitchell Cockrell, Lot 4, Collett Cove subdivision, $269,500.
Nadine Sterner to Ailoan Tran and Tai Nguyen, Lot 1, plat book 37, page 18, $214,000.
M. Ken and Felisha Branstetter to Angela Johnson, land near Highland Street, $47,000.
Earl and Cynthia Wassom to W3 Properties LLC, Lot 8, RCP Thomas Estates addition, $170,000.
Matthew Ogden and Kerra Ogden to Jared and Amber Nugent, Lot 147, Summit subdivision, $580,000.
Ashley and Joshua Baker to Carolyn Harmon, Lot 1, Hickory Hollow subdivision, $175,000.
Jordan and Megan Proffitt to Wesley Moyers, Lot 18, Birdland Estates subdivision, $149,000.
Praveen Harisundar and Dharini Sivaraman to Stephanie and Eric Beason, Lot 122, McCoy Place subdivision, $297,500.
John and Kimberly Beck to Laura and Jeremy Vincent, Lot 29, Camden Place, $298,000.
Buhr-Rock Development Inc. to David and Susan Galvan, Lot 3, Buhr Rock subdivision, no tax.
GC Land Development to Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lots 123 and 140, Weatherstone subdivision, $76,000.
GC Land Development to Crabbe Homes, Lot 115, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
GC Land Development to Crabbe Homes, Lot 110, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
GC Land Development to Crabbe Homes, Lot 97, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
GC Land Development to Crabbe Homes, Lot 128, Weatherstone subdivision, $39,000.
GC Land Development to Crabbe Homes, Lot 91, Weatherstone subdivision, $39,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Stephen Daniel Properties LLC, Lot 20, Rivers Landing Edge subdivision, $32,500.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Stephen Daniel Properties LLC, Lot 21, Rivers Landing Edge subdivision, $32,500.
Kimberly Reed to Brittany Russell and John Polson, Lot 141, Ashmoor Parke, $280,000.
Christopher and Cynthia Mann to James and Jenny Bryant, Lot 108, Meadowview subdivision, $31,500.
Dream Property LLC to Lal R. Siama and Naw Wa Wa, Lot 26, Deer Park Estates subdivision, $199,900.
Lal Ram Siama and Naw Wa Wa to Sa Nge and Nang D. Ci, Lot 107, Bluegrass Meadows subdivision, $182,000.
Danny Hittson to PKG LLC, land near Plum Springs Road, $100,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Jerry and Sarah Roy, Lot 3-38, Olde Stone subdivision, $110,000.
Sheryl Rich to Home Plate Properties LLC, Lot 1, minor plat book 24, page 3, $150,000.
Gosshall Holdings LLC to Fuji A Network of Companies LLC, Lot 15-1, Kentucky Trimodal Transpark subdivision, $4,900,000.
Margaret Daniel to Margaret Daniel and Autumn Winn, Lots 19-21, Ogden Park subdivision, no tax.
Russell and Susan Brown to Downtown Property Management LLC, land near East Chestnut Street, no tax.
