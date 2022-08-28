Daniel and Virginia Nichols to Daniel and Virginia Nichols, land near Barren River Road, no tax.
David and Ruby Edmundson to Todd Martin, Lot 2, Arthur W. Slaughter subdivision, no tax.
Nathaniel Reed to Brian and Angela Butler, land near U.S. 68, $218,500.
Brendon Liddle and Brett and Maia Liddle to Cilone Properties LLC, land near 10th Street, $120,000.
Richard Heile Revocable Trust to Joseph and Lisa Altman, land near Cemetery Road, $269,900.
Jeremy and Tara Miller to William and Tiffany Rutledge, Lot 4, Mahronic subdivision, $260,000.
Estate of James Darrell Skaggs to Oscar Jerry Jessup, Lots 14 and 15, Glendale subdivision, $80,000.
Susan Hopper to Brian and Laura Hymer, Tract 2, Russell and Susan Hopper property, $44,940.
Robert and Glenda Hurt to Allen Stringer and Glenda Young, parcel 1 near Dye-Ford Road and parcel 2 near Love-Howell Road, $400,000.
Doug Frint, Dan Chaney and Scott and Karrie Gaines to Mark and Kayla Biggs, Lots 2 and 3, Garnett Harlow subdivision, $165,850.
Michael and Shannon Hoyt to Michael and Shannon Hoyt, Lot 10, Fountain Crest subdivision, $300,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Riard Sadru and Shanlyn Bybee, Lot 156, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $271,900.
Erin and Shawn Nelson to Nanny McP LLC, Lot 53, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $190,000.
Miguel and Christ Cabon to Norris Higdon, Lot 3-44, Olde Stone subdivision, $112,500.
George and Edina Casey to Rodriques Buford, Lot 51, Creekwood subdivision, $43,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chelseann and Vincent Bruington, Lot 139, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $290,895.
Christie and John J. Kennedy Jr. to Ronald and Kathy Daniel, Lot 68, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $530,000.
Michael Spears to Nathan and Alyssa Foster, Lot 15, Forest Park addition, $113,500.
John and Karen DeVinney to Joseph and Danika Davis, Lot 24, Claiborne Farms, $660,000.
June C. Franklin to Ceceley and Joseph Nedvidek, land near Willow Lane, $320,000.
Bradley and Hannah Rice to Richard Watson, Lot 15, Golden Acres subdivision, $320,000.
Deborah Wright to Jacquelyn and Bryan Newman, Lot 211, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $264,500.
John and Susan Yoakem to Rick and Theresa Wickham, Lot 42, Hidden River Estates, $450,000.
Donna and John Loid to Maria Ayala, Lot 52, Maplewood Mobile subdivision, $37,500.
Stephanie and Thomas Malazarte to Roderic Fortis Sr., Lot 34, Fairvue Farm subdivision, $553,000.
Desert Sunrise Property and Management LLC to Keith and Karie Dinkens, Lot 9, Serenity Estates subdivision, $327,500.
Bowling Green Lodge No. 356, Loyal Order of the Moose to Beech Holdings LLC, land near Richardsville Road, $300,000.
Mikayla Sanders to John and Rhonda Doyle, Lot 9, Meadowview subdivision, $260,000.
Dirt Cheap LLC to William Fulkerson, land near Westbrook Road, $140,000.
Aurora LLC to Henry Rugama, Lot 10-2, Payne & Dulane subdivision, $54,900.
Hammer Homes LLC to Kevin and Emily McDuffee, Lot 105, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $299,500.
Lisa Boucher to Wade McCoy, Lot 6, BG Leichhardt Lots, $185,000.
Estate of Joyce M. Webb to ARCJ LLC, land near Willow Lane, $278,200.
Estate of Phyllis Bessette to Matthew and Adrian Hardy, Lot 2, Richard J. Bessette minor subdivision, $313,500.
Anthony and Jennifer Swift to Reana Nail, Lot 14, Poplar Grove subdivision, $695,000.
W. Rex and Susan Woodard to Darrell and Keiyorii Covington, Lot 13, Tanglewood Estates subdivision, $239,900.
Jacob and Mercedes DeLong to Jayna Willis, Lot 112, McCoy Place subdivision, $390,000.
Brandon and Melanie Gentry to Cynthia and George Giles, Lot 20, Stagecoach Springs subdivision, $552,000.
Frankie and Peggy Sewell to Ryan and Madison Galloway, Lot 4-6, Olde Stone subdivision, $850,000.
M&H Williams LLC to Ian and Ashley Thomas, Lot 50, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property, $354,500.
Magnolia Springs Realty LLC to Levi and Hillary Shreve, Lot 48, Cherry Hill subdivision, $380,000.
John and Kristen Allen to Kathryn and Kenneth Lewis, Lot 156, McCoy Place subdivision, $399,900.
Terrie Ward to Donald and Melissa Donovan, Lot 17, Quarry View Estates subdivision $239,000.
Aspley Properties LLC to Jessica Glasscock and Uvohn Eden, Lot 8, Cabell Gardens addition, $180,500.
Caleb and Ashley Reynolds to Amanda Heaverin and Delanie Martin, Lot 4, Timber Ridge subdivision, $838,000.
Tony and Jennifer Johnson and Howard Skinner to John Krumrine, land near Goshen Church Road North, $260,000.
Rothco Properties LLC to RRD LLC, Lot 8, Cumberland Pointe Villas at Carter Crossings, $250,000.
Lindsey and Jonathan Thompson to Cory Underwood, Tract 1 (land near Ky. 67) and Tract 2 (land near Ky. 185), $110,000.
Doug Frint, Dan Chaney and Scott and Karrie Gaines to Mark Douglas Construction LLC, Lots 1 and 3-1, Garnett Harlow subdivision, $96,300.
David and Casey Stephens to Steven and Bobette Franklin, Lot 62, Ivan Downs subdivision, $479,900.
Amanda Grimes and Christopher Jones and Brandy and Brian Tucker to Bryton and Ashley McGuire, tract 2, Grimes property subdivision, $80,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Tryco Properties LLC, Lot 215, McKinney Farms subdivision, $42,900.
DMK Properties LLC to Ura and Amy Yoder, land near Riverside-Benleo Road, $38,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Big Time Properties LLC, Lot 226, McKinney Farms subdivision, $42,900.
Austin Clark to Todd and Natalie Merritt, Leslie and Sandra Merritt and Patrick Rourke and Carolyn Merritt, Lot 2, Hazel Kingsbury subdivision, $130,000.
Jones Coach Sales LLC to Jesse Goldsmith, land near Market Street, $99,999.
James and Cheryl Beach to Ruth Saenz, Lot 17, Whispering Hills subdivision, $55,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Biggs Real Estate LLC, Lots 78-81, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $200,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Shark Nest Investments LLC, Lot 58, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $50,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 36, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $50,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 67, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $50,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 68, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $50,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 65, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $50,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 66, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $50,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 64, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $50,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 59, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $50,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to M&M Properties BG LLC, Lot 21, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $50,000.
Bryan and Shanna Kozak to Southern Rhythm Farms LLC, Lot 1, Stella Faye Lawrence minor subdivision, no tax.
Amy and Leroy White Jr. to Robin Benning and Judith L. Munson-Benning, Lot 3, Herald subdivision, $180,000.
Thomas and Catherine McGinnis to Blake McGinnis, Lot 2, Edna Mae Alford Home Place subdivision, no tax.
Dean and Catherine McGinnis to Thomas McGinnis, land near 11th Street, no tax.
Jason and Dena Mills to Caleb Eadens, Lot 3, minor subdivision plat book 11, page 167, $194,900.
Golden Capital LLC to Trevor Sanders, Lot 223, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $244,900.
Larry Gravil to Carole Pippin to Daniel and Sandra Hall, Lot 4, minor subdivision plat book 17, page 6, $374,900.
Vewin and Jackie Pulliam to Patrick and Jerri Hayes, Lot 23, Serenity Estates subdivision, $362,000.
Daniel and Sandra Hall to Julie and Larry Johnson Sr., land near Ky. 234, $255,000.
Michael Spears to Michael Ausbrooks and Ashley Latham, Lot 175, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $560,000.
Anthony and Dawn Bradshaw to Alderson Properties LLC, Lot 16, Lind-Cliff Meadows subdivision, $45,000.
Carlos Graham, Donovan Henry, Myranda Graham to Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green Inc., land near Blakey Street, $75,000.