Lloyd and Carol Divelbliss to Timothy and Shannon Hunt, Lot 179, North Ridge subdivision, $154,000.
Harold and Kimberly Whittle to Jason Mills, Lot 1, Northglen subdivision, $110,000.
Tony and Lisa Garrett to Chestnut Group Properties LLC, Lot 7, Fairview Heights subdivision, $115,000.
Build 2 Suit LLC to Robbie and Karen Wilson, Lot 77, Plano Estates major subdivision, $309,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ligia A. Marquez Orellana and Luis Orellana Marquez and Dolores Elizabeth Parada de Marquez, Lot 61, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $217,840.
Doris and Russel Baker Sr. to Cynthia Ingram, Lot 60, Remington Place subdivision, $319,900.
Micheal and Magen Miller to Hannah Pearson, Lot 7, Earl Kirby subdivision, $130,000.
Donald and Sheryl Shanklin to Jovanis and Mirenesa Tamayo and Elegnis and Francisco Tamayo, Lot 8, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $244,900.
Kenneth and Jeanine Skeen to JK Investment Holdings LLC, Lot 13, Lake Ayre Estates, no tax.
Myles & Sons Properties LLC to Aceland Holdings LLC, Lots 20 and 21, Meadowlawn subdivision, $70,000.
Michael and Kaitlyn Seymour to Mary McCormick, Lot 3, Opal Vinson Farm, $238,900.
Highlight Homes LLC to Jordan Roberts and Melissa Zalewski, Lot 36, Shamrock Acres, $210,000.
Tim and Sherri Larimore to Andrew Pilgrim, Lot 3-91-3, Olde Stone subdivision, $489,000.
David and Sara Spear to Gregory Jent, Lot 30, Crossings at Cave Mill subdivision, $200,000.
Jacky Killian to Jeff Killian, Lot 15, minor subdivision plat for Allie Grimes Estate, no tax.
Cynthia and Thomas Smith to Ricky McConnell, land near Porter Pike, no tax.
CLHF Holdings LLC to Chad and Savannah York, Lot 1, Trammel Creek subdivision, $185,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Victoria Wahl, Lot 24, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $283,528.
Jennifer and Irvin Fekete Jr. to Jeremy Krawchuk Sr., land near Roy Thomas Road, $301,500.
The Estate of Lennis Oliver and Gordon Howell to Danny and Laura Oliver, Lot 48, Cross Creek subdivision, $42,500.
Mary and Wayne Hatcher to Justin and Alexandra Harris, Lot 46, Lake Ayre Estates, $259,000.
Jerry and Jane Lykins to Gilbert and Judy Brooks, land near Gotts Hydro Road, $120,000.
Falcon of Girkin LLC to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, Lot 18, Collett addition, $85,000.
Cathy Pillow to Jeffrey and Gretchen Clark, Lot 13, Peachtree Downs subdivision, $252,000.
John and Susan Reynolds to Joshua and Danielle Foster, Lot 24, Cherry Hill subdivision, $510,000.
Dawn and James Wright to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, Lots 20-22, Kitchens & Reeves Realty, $49,000.
Denise Crawford to HQ Properties LLC, land near Kirby Street, $87,500.
Gary and Christina Stephens to Beck Property Group LLC, Lot 92, Greystone subdivision, $160,000.
Peggy Caudill and Kelly Reece to Michael McCay, land near Cabell Drive, $96,300.
Greenwood Crossings Inc. to Natcher Parkway Holdings LLC, Lot 4, Greenwood Industrial Park, $3,889,800.
Sonya and David Plumb to Stile Homes LLC, Lot 60, Indian Hills, $339,900.
Stevens Real Estate Holdings LLC to DBR Holdings LLC, Lot 9-1, Destiny Place office units, $325,000.
Nermina and Adis Handzic to Rasim and Samira Kantarevic, Lot 55, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $164,900.
Lucas Garmon to Lucas Garmon, land near Wimpee Smith Road, no tax.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Brian and Kelli Dunkel, Lot 565, North Ridge subdivision, $189,900.
Timothy and Kathleen Donley to Jonathan and Julia McNabb, Lot 10, Stone Bluff subdivision, $660,000.
Tim and Sharon Poston to Anthony Kelsey, Lot 204, River Bend Landing subdivision, $173,000.
Kelly Properties LLC to KMC Investment Properties LLC, Lots 108 and 109, Springwater subdivision, no tax.
Greystone Properties Inc. to Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 573, Greystone subdivision, $41,000.
Todd and Wendy Partain to Andrea Blake, Lot 42, Countrywood, $173,000.
Theresa Hill to Jose Mosquera Chicunque, land near Macey Highway, $24,700.
Kevin and Rhonda Halvorson to Joel and Ashley Stotts, Lot 84, Meadowview subdivision, $290,000.
Handy Homes LLC to Kevin and Sheila Jewell, Lot 2, Phillip and Gloria Moore property, $224,500.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC to Victoria and Jacob Brumley, Lot 13, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $199,900.
William and Vickie Odil to Coaljori LLC, Lot 17, Crossridge subdivision, $299,600.
Gomez Construction LLC to Jaime Hinojoza Gomez and Iveth Zavala Gomez, Lot 32, Covington Grove subdivision, $333,967.34.
Lou Stahl White to Lewis A. White, Lot 230, Deer Park subdivision, no tax.
James Clubb to Joseph Gorman, land near Herrington Avenue, $190,000.
Kristi Assman to Fahizi Msimbwa and Jeanne Etunyemya, Lot 38, Bluegrass Meadows subdivision, $220,000.
Aaron Morris to Rockwood Realty LLC, Lot 224, North Ridge subdivision, $166,000.
Bradley and Leila Knee to Rockwood Realty LLC, Lot 320, Northridge subdivision, $178,000.
Taibos Landing LLC to Tom and Anna Pham, Lots 39 and 40, Blakely addition, $695,000.
Houseworx LLC to Hoodhouse LLC, land near Park Street, no tax.
John and Annie Starnes to Evelyn Perschka, Lot 1-1, plat book 43, pages 359-60, no tax.
Evelyn Perschka to John and Annie Starnes, Lots 2-1, plat book 43, page 359-60, no tax.
Spring Lakes LLC to Horizon Construction LLC, Lots 37, 40-47, 53 and 54, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $440,000.
Sandra Duvall to Donald Alvey Jr., Lot 5, plat book 42, page 78, $40,000.
Teri Martino to Teri Martino, Lot 149, Sutherland Farms subdivision, no tax.
Ruth Hudson to John Ridley, Lot 19, Quail Hollow subdivision, $630,000.
CSR BG Investments LLC to Bell Vue Properties LLC, Parcels 1-4 (1024, 1028, 1032, 1036 Kenton St.); Parcels 5-7 (1023, 1027 and 1031 Greenwood Alley); and Parcel 8 (1033 Greenwood Alley), $340,000.
Jeffrey and Debra Nicholas to Joshua and Amy Mooneyhan, Lot 247, Hidden River Estates, $332,000.
BL Hunt Properties LLC to Copass & Wood Properties LLC, Lots 1 and 2, Blair Commercial subdivision, $2,200,000.
Edward Johnson to Scott and Noemi Bonham, Lots 1 and 2, Green Meadows subdivision, $25,000.
Stephen Oliver to Shirley and Alice Basham, Lots 6 and 7, Western Hills Estates subdivision, $170,000.
Greystone Properties Inc. to Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 583, Greystone subdivision, $41,000.
Mary and David Dunham to James Clubb, Lot 5-77, Olde Stone subdivision, $355,000.
Matt and Adrian Hardy to Jamie Coots, Lot 12, Tanglewood Estates, $19,000.
Terrill and Vicki Garmon to Blake Lombard and Erin Scannell, tract 2, Terrill and Vicki Garmon subdivision, $57,500.
Brandon and Andrea Kitchens to Katie Franklin, land near White Stone Quarry Road, $164,000.
Steven and Lynette Haggbloom to Steven John Haggbloom and Lynette Diane Frey Haggbloom Revocable Living Trust, tract 3, Iron Bridge Acres, plat book 22, pages 79 and 87, no tax.
David and Kara Compton to Kara Compton, Lot 41-45, Bent Tree Estates subdivision, no tax.
J. Trapper Construction LLC to Ashley Ridley, Lot 30, McLellan Farms subdivision, $381,000.
Ben and Lauren Moseley to Floyd Ping, Lot 45 and 50-06, Alta Vista Estates, $175,000.
Logan Charles Brewer to Benjamin and Kathryn Brown, land near Chestnut Street, $260,000.
