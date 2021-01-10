LCB Investments LLC to Travis and Calista Adams, Lot 2, Edgewood addition, $203,000.
Calvin and Lindsey Tooley and Rodriques Buford to Brian Boisseau, Lot 156, Normal View addition, $85,000.
Bobby DeArmond to Donald Kendell and Emily Van Epps, tract 1, minor plat book 9, page 61, $164,780.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Tyler and Amanda Davidson, Lot 552, North Ridge subdivision, $198,900.
Lohden Investments LLC to Alija Korkutovic, Lots 20 and 21, Creekwood Village subdivision, $295,000.
Summit Partners Inc. to Nihad and Amera Zahirovic, Lot 240, subdivision plat of Summit subdivision, $59,000.
Myanmar Assembly of God Inc. to Gemstone Property Development LLC, Lot 1, Charles Miller subdivision, $250,000.
Bradley Pennington and Taylor Wendt to PT Farms LLC, Lot 361, Springfield subdivision, $240,000.
John Tay Properties LLC to John and Jana Boswell, Lots 2 and 2-1, Plano School property subdivision, no tax.
Hunky Dory LLC to Judy Gipson and Chad Stice, Lot 141, Winfield Acres, no tax.
Groves and Volkert Development Company LLC to Ken and Sarah Apple, Lots 44-46, Ogden Park subdivision, no tax.
Stonewood Construction Inc. to Groves and Volkert Development Company LLC, Lot 523, Greystone subdivision, no tax.
Stonewood Construction Inc. to Groves and Volkert Development Company LLC, Lot 520, Greystone subdivision, no tax.
Stonewood Construction Inc. to Groves and Volkert Development Company LLC, Lot 525, Greystone subdivision, no tax.
Bret and Heather Keppler to Austin Maroney, Lot 1, minor subdivision plat book 19, page 122, $179,500.
Curtis and Shirley Mabry to Silperius Suzumu, land near Hwy. 263 (Richardsville Road), $163,000.
Clarence Silva to Philip and Wendy Silva, Lot 228, Hunting Creek Estates, no tax.
Richard and Jinlian Feldman to Kimberley Beach, Lot 104-3, Hunting Creek Estates, $230,000.
James Bowles to Steven Elkins, Lot 5, Jerry Beckner property $250,000.
Lynnwood Properties LLC to Booth Properties LLC, Lot 339, Southmeade Estates subdivision, $725,000.
Alexander and Jessica Townsend to Bradley Pennington, Lot 1, Fairvue Farm subdivision, $360,000.
Alice Williams to Clark Station Homes LLC, Lot 56, Richland subdivision, $202,230.
Wally and Karen Denise Keown and Karen Hendrick and Wallace Morris Keown to Luther Eidson, Lots 2, 4 and 6, Wally Keown and Karen Hedrick property subdivision, $79,750.
Wally and Karen Denise Keown and Karen Hendrick and Wallace Morris Keown to Leon Adams, Lot 1, Wally Keown and Karen Hendrick property subdivision, $21,450.
C.W.G.J.W. LLC to TB Ventures LLC, Lot 61 and 62, Hartland subdivision, $2,800,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Clarke and Lori Willey, Lot 4-18, Olde Stone subdivision, $62,500.
Prestige Worldwide HC LLC to Lori and Eric Darnell, Lot 27, Heritage subdivision, $289,000.
Brian and Lindsey Jones to Jon Spiegl, Lot 10, Idle Acres subdivision, $234,900.
Michael Mattingly to JJP Investments LLC, Lot 4, E.H. Hall plat book 3, page 65, $96,000.
Heather Campbell to Dinah Jenkins, Lot 2, Ray Spears subdivision, $92,400.
Michelle Phillippi to Margaret and Michael Perry, Lot 14, Fox Run Hills subdivision, $5,500.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to H. Properties Development Inc., Lot 585, North Ridge subdivision, $169,900.
J&T Property Management Inc. to Kelcey Rock, Lots 1, 1-1 and 1-2, Diane Lawrence property subdivision, $265,000.
Jeffrey Green to Teresa Gil, Lot 26, Thompson Brothers subdivision, $140,000.
Mark Watson and Dawn Watson to I & S Real Estate Investments LLC, land near Glen Lily Pike, $60,000.
Vicky Kessinger to Vicky Kessinger and Janet Watkins, Lot 25, Lake Ayre Estates, no tax.
Jason and Dena Mills to Shawn Minton, two tracts on Hwy. 263, $159,000.
Yamini Kavitha Raja Kumar and Bhuvanesh Srinivasan Gopalaraman to Ethan and Emily Edwards, Lot 169, McCoy Place subdivision, $310,000.
Christopher and Ashley Wyrick to Deland and Vicky Peterson, Lot 18, Serenity Estates subdivision, $265,000.
Barry and Evelyn Rafferty to Sarah Sinclair, land near O.J. Edmonds Road, $155,000.
GC Land Development to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 70, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
Eagle Ridge Developers LLC to James and Sandy Cook, Lot 53, Eagle Ridge subdivision, $750,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Casey and Brittney Kostrzebski, Lot 3-2, Olde Stone subdivision, $225,000.
Debra Burroughs to B&S Enterprises LLC, two tracts near Plano Road, $940,500.
Ellen Schwartz to Mark and Anna Belcher, Lot 8, Hopkins subdivision, $510,000.
Danny and Laura Oliver to Thomas and Patricia Hurd, Lot 5, Cornerstone Point subdivision, $40,000.
Melba Trout to Roy Jordan, Lot 13, Farmgate subdivision, $185,900.
Susan and John Pipes Gaines to Daniel and Rebecca Reynolds, Lot 235, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $649,000.
Donald Alvey Jr. to Iglesia Pentecostes Palabra De Vida, Lot 1, Old Plum Springs Baptist Church subdivision, $160,000.
John and Laura Curd to Hunky Dory LLC, Lot 62, Winfield Acres subdivision, no tax.
Tim and Kendra Minton to Dennis and Cheryl Chaney, tract 6, Tim and Kendra Minton property subdivision, $118,250.
John and Jennifer Simms to Patrick R. Simms, Lot 129, Winfield Acres subdivision, $180,000.
Southern Saw Homes LLC to Molly and Jimmy Pinson, Lot 2, James Thomas Bush property subdivision, $198,500.
Raphael and Janni Morales to Chris Radford, Lots 47 and 48, Normal View subdivision, $50,000.
Betty Sue Lightfoot to Kendra Danielle Zackery, land near Whites Chapel Road, no tax.
Calvin and Lindsey Tooley to Lillie Walton, land near Gayle Way, $75,000.
Hunky Dory LLC to Judy Gipson and Chad Stice, Lot 141, Winfield Acres subdivision, no tax.
Carl and Sharon Vance and Nancy and Jerry Travelstead to Kenneth and Kim Frassinelli, land near Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, $80,000.
Estate of Mildred Louise Ingram to Scott and Kelly Sparks, Lots 18 and 19, Indian Hills subdivision, $205,975.
