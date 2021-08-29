James and Mary Peaks to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., Lot 217, North Ridge subdivision, $210,000.
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Daniel Minteer, Lot 217, North Ridge subdivision, $210,000.
Elijah Properties LLC to Robert and Peggy Downing, Lot 149, Winfield Acres subdivision, $314,900.
Joshua and Jennifer Woolbright and James and Linda Woolbright to Jonathan and Marcella Baldwin, Lot 46, Autumn View subdivision, $198,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Jingfang Wang and Mei-Fang Zhao, Lot 43, Autumn View subdivision, $219,000.
Lorre and Kris Watt; Sara and Kevin Deel; and Todd and Michelle Kitchens to Phitsanoulak Vongsavanh and Chompoo Vongsavanh, land near Rhoads Lane, $59,950.
Lorre and Kris Watt; Sara and Kevin Deel; and Todd and Michelle Kitchens to Charley and Deleashia McCoy, land near North Sunrise Drive, $173,800.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Charles and Rita Windham, Lot 9-1-1, Deerwood Estates subdivision, $275,000.
Southside Development LLC to Prestige Worldwide HC LLC, Lot 26, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Jannetta N. Oliver to Alexander Acosta and Maria Lopez, land near Brownslock Road, $20,000.
Partners Exchange LLC to BAB Properties LLC, Lot 110, Cedar Grove subdivision, $100,000.
Joshua and Lindsey Beaty to Thawng Pau and Dal Sawn Cing; and Zam Sian Hui, Lot 69, Springwater subdivision, $280,000.
Adam and Sabrina Crafton to Daniel and Adaline Crafton, tract 1, minor plat book 24, page 56, no tax.
Jacob and Eliza Lyles to Jeffrey Bledsoe, Lot 25, Autumn Grove residential subdivision, $70,000.
Bradie Huffman to Kyle and Suzanne Allen, Lot 22, September Lakes subdivision, $950,000.
Western Homes LLC to Manish Srivastava and Swati Saxena, Lot 209, McCoy Place subdivision, $341,155.
Kristen Peterson to Alicia and Robert Brockers Jr., Lot 95, Belle Haven Development subdivision, $353,900.
Amanda Caines to Anastacio Escobar and Rosa Elena Monge Escobar, Lot 35, Jennings Mill subdivision, $155,000.
Rob and Shelley Kercheville to MC Squared Holdings LLC, Lot 6, Oakwood subdivision, $168,000.
Matthew and Kelly Maresca to Mark and Elizabeth Reinke, Lot 20, Traditions of Lovers Lane, $424,400.
AGA Properties LLC to Darrin Cain, Lot 172, Greystone subdivision, $199,900.
Kelly Properties LLC to Bradley Huffman, Lot 2-1, Townhomes at Lost River subdivision, $150,000.
W.B. and Margaret Adams to Joe and Beverly Chapman, Lot 2, J.G. Chapman property and 3487 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, no tax.
Roberto and Julia Rivas to Jose Paz Ascensio, Lot 190, Deer Park subdivision, $135,000.
Rita Hurt to Sian Pau, land near Church Avenue, $125,000.
Adel and Emira Ramic to Blue Roan LLC, Lot 118, Greystone subdivision, $190,000.
Joseph and Robin Gass to Joseph and Robin Gass, Lot 485, Briarwood Manor subdivision, no tax.
Thomas Sawyer to Kristin and John Serna Jr., Lot 53, North Ridge subdivision, $189,900.
Nicholas and Allison Henderson to Sue Anne Thurman, Lot 48, Plano Estates, $342,900.
David Herrington to Clinton and Courtney Herrington, Lot 1, minor plat book 26, page 32, no tax.
Deena and Scott Stivers to Keith Honaker, Lot 95, Jennings Mill subdivision, $93,000.
DNB Inc. to J.E. Holland Properties LLC, Lot 13-16, Ogden Park addition, $180,000.
The estate of Phillip Ray Davidson to Oscar Ivan Ramirez Nunez and Guillermina Lizeth Calix Cabrera, Lot 14, Hunton and Hinton subdivision, $130,000.
Silverstone Properties LLC to Jeremiah and Margaret Whitney, Lot 42, Parker Bennett School, $112,500.
Lonnie and Karen Curtis to Pat Goad, Lot 104, Ridgecrest Estates subdivision, $390,000.
Bill and Susan Scott to John and Patricia Renfrow, land near Main Street, $350,000.
Andy and Keila Shultz to Eleanor Lindsey, Lot 102, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $385,000.
Rick and Julie Howerton to Jonathan and Catherine Kane, Lot 12, Summit subdivision, $467,000.
Venissa Hudson to Venissa Hudson, Lots 3 and 4, Wilder addition, no tax.
Steve and Cathy Meeks to M&B Lunsford Trust, land near Bethel Lane, $260,000.
Shawn and Michelle Setser to Glenn and Debra Michael, land near Old Zion Church Road, $250,000.
Randall and Tracy Dyer to James and Dawn Recchia, Lot 98, Summit subdivision, $840,000.
Azemina Ejubovic to Ali Jaber, Lot 2, Gary property subdivision, $400,000.
Timothy and Melinda Elkins to Timothy Chase Elkins and Kelsey Marie Southard, land near Hays Pondsville Road, $230,000.
Joyce Wimpee to Robert and Kaitlyn Hudnall, land near Wimpee Smith Road, $304,950.
Carter Crossings LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Lots 63-66; 77, 78, 82, 85, 86 and 98, Carter Crossings Unit One, plat book 44, pages 103-105, $479,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to Golden Hammer LLC, Lot 52, Carter Crossings Unit One, plat book 44, pages 103-105, $50,900.
Sherri Taylor; Vickie Collins; Anthony Carter; Richard and Ann Carter; Dustin and Kristen Vincent; and Daniel Vincent to Shawn Russell, Lot 5, Rockfield Estates subdivision, $143,000.
TKG Properties LLC to Ronald and Deena Romans, Lot 10-1, Townhomes at Lost River, $155,500.
Stephen and Stacy Huntsman to Siverstone Properties LLC, Lot 14, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, $89,113.29.
Alliance Corp. Inc. to SWW Properties LLC, Unit 4, College Street Condominiums, $270,000.
Gregory and Gena Gooding to Harold and Betty Stahl and Terry Stahl, Lot 65, Bellevue subdivision, $172,000.
James and Renetta Bemiss to Ba Min Toe and Eh Tha Law, Lot 13, River Aire Resort subdivision, $193,000.
B.G. Builders LLC to Chris Semeraro, Lot 563, Greystone subdivision, $193,358.
Levi Farris to Mark Douglas Construction LLC, Lot 4, plat book 44, page 261, $22,500.
Sherrie Schaal to Thawng Tha Hnin, Lot 107, Crossings subdivision, $269,000.
Kathleen Gregory to Elaine Developments LLC, Lot 7, John Martin property, $225,000.
Allen and Courtney Baas to Chase Property Investments LLC, Lot 19, plat book 37, page 134, $315,000.
Paul and Joyce Miller to Thomas and Norma Miller, land in deed book 105, page 535, $50,000.
James and Linda Woolbright and Joshua and Jennifer Woolbright to Gin Sawm Pau and Zen Hau Lung, Lot 45, Autumn View subdivision, $197,900.
Joshua and Chelsey Poling to Lucas and Whitney Chaudoin, Lot 22, Parkview addition, $350,000.
Mark and Lucinda Boggess to Stephen and Heidi Freeman, Lot 10, Mount Ayr Estates, $1,150,000.
Marie and James McCallister to James and Patsy Burnette, $258,000.
Alpha Chi Corp. to WKU Real Estate Corp. Inc., Lot 6, Normal Heights addition, $340,000.
Mathew Hawkins and Vicki Hawkins to Vickie Hawkins, Lot 1, plat book 33, page 8, no tax.
Mitchel D. and Mary Ellen Henson and Todd and Denise Henson to Sagar Kota, Lot 222, McCoy Place subdivision, $358,900.
Westside Ventures LLC to Jason Mills, 3218 Cave Springs Ave., 3224 Cave Springs Ave., 840 Lynnwood Way, 2905 Raintree Court and 500 Jennings Drive, no tax.
Mitchel D. and Mary Ellen Henson and Todd and Denise Henson to Manohar Chidurala and Ambika Anmalu, Lot 232, McCoy Place subdivision, $355,000.
Abby and Russell Hankins to Oasis Christian Center Inc., Lot 32, Pine Grove subdivision, $340,000.
Tyler and Ashley Stevens to Jonathan Yates and Cynthia Turnbow, Lot 20, Springhurst subdivision, $235,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 94, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Paul and Gretchen Bush, Lot 87, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
Scott Ford to Beard and Partners LLC, land near Ewing Ford Road, $189,000.
Rockin Six S 332 to Johnson Investment Properties LLC, Lot 1-4, Breece Industrial subdivision, no tax.
Sarah and Joshua Jennings to Rickey and Connie Smith, Lot 346, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $256,800.
Ted and Kristin Bennett to Bennett Family Holdings LLC, Unit 202, Destiny Lane Office Condominiums, no tax.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 2, Breckenridge subdivision, $47,904.
Desmond and Rozalind Bell to AceLand Holdings LLC, land near Durbin Drive, $75,000.
Reuben Stahl to Light Mission Pentecostal Church of Bowling Green Inc., Lots 7-8, Albert Thurston subdivision, $55,000.
Gregory Keightley and Pamela Marsh-Keightley to Law Mang and Shwe Vai, Lot 223, Hidden River Estates, $293,000.
Law Mang and Shwe Vai to Khup Khan Sut and Cing Za Huai, Lot 84, Springhill subdivision, $169,000,
Andrew Henderson to Timothy McFelia, Lot 3, Edward and Helen Bryson subdivision, $224,900.
Estate of Geneva Richey to Larry and Debbie Wade, Lot 1, Thompson subdivision, $199,900.
Richard and Alexandra Freitas to Marie Royer and Cyndie Lane, land in minor plat book 7, page 57, $166,500.