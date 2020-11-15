Estate of Charlotte Rather to Inga Wolff, Unit 2B, Villas at Callaway Gardens, $230,000.
Debra Carol Blake to Debra C. Blake Amended and Restated Living Trust, Unit 23, Edgewood addition, no tax.
Danny L. Zoller and Sue W. Zoller Revocable Trust to Zoller Family Holdings LLC, Lot 3, Creekwood Village subdivision, no tax.
GTS Properties LLC to Lindsay and Nathan Bisel, Lot 204, McKinney Farms, $208,500.
Eric Wheeler to Tony and Ima Harris, Lot 1, minor subdivision plat book 21, page 17, $295,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Trey Reece, Lot 33, plat book 43, page 99-100, $182,500.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Caliber Contracting LLC, Lots 75 and 76, South Oaks subdivision, $85,000.
Handy Homes LLC to Heather and Jimmy Kelly, Lot 4, Brittany Keown and Terry Nunn property subdivision, $227,500.
Douglas and Linda Foster to James and Karen McClenny, Lots 3 and 4, Hillview addition, $350,000.
Brian and Claudia Strow to Brandon and Autumn Shirley, Lot 3, Ewing Ford Place subdivision, $1,090,000.
Kevin and Mary Foster to Delmer and Carolyn Pierce, land near U.S. 231, $80,000.
Jonathon and Jerri Miller to Hasib and Berisa Begzadic, land near Mercer Road, $320,000.
Dominion Seven LLC to Gold Star Express LLC, Lot 11, South Central Kentucky Industrial Park, $340,000.
Gil and Mary Cowles to Jerod and Tracy Metzger, Lot 2, James C. Hudson property, $219,756.
Lana Stone to Parachute Adams LLC, Lot 6, Oak Forest subdivision, $195,500.
Lucky Seven LLC to Fred BG Fairview LLC, Lots 1 and 1-3, Riverwood Park, $484,500.
Donald Philip Schardein Jr. and Maura McGill Schardein to Donald Philip Schardein Jr., Lot 7, Charles M. Moore subdivision, no tax.
Vikram and Nima Patel to Vikram and Nima Patel and Meera Patel, Lot 121, Fountain Trace subdivision, no tax.
Marilyn Cassady to Benjamin Daniel Redmon, Lot 9, Quail’s Run subdivision, $125,000.
Shannon Rich to WHW V Properties, land near Glen Lily Pike, $92,500.
Nathan and Julia Grigsby to Peter and Linda Sperry, Lot 52, Greystone subdivision, $215,000.
Java Properties LLC to Joshua and Jennifer Woolbright, Lots 45 and 46, Autumn View subdivision, $70,000.
Aron Causey to David Causey, land near U.S. 231, $8,000.
Hartland Office Park LLC to Hartland Office Park LLC, Lots 2 and 2-2, Condominium Amendment Plat of Hartland Professional Plaza Revision, no tax.
Wanda Faye Bratcher Bratton to Cindy Shartzer, land near Bill Dedmon Road, no tax.
David and Donna Mack to Spirit Ridge Properties LLC, land near North Graham Street, $112,200.
Tracy Cole and William and Janice Cole to Tracy Cole, Lot 291, Greystone subdivision, no tax.
Ernon and Leah Simpson to Paul Moore, land near Melrose Drive, $166,500.
Andrew and Jennifer Jacobs to Erin and Jason Hopkins, Lot 157, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $429,000.
B’NR Realty LLC to Damir Zukic and Ashar Zukic, Lot 513, Greystone subdivision, $217,500.
Sheldon Overholt to Douglas and Trina Cummings, Lot 6, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $245,460.
Brian and Amanda Hunley to Christopher and Amanda Nichols, Lot 117, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $330,000.
Wilford Davenport to Brian and Amanda Hunley, Lot 63, Springhurst subdivision, $199,500.
The estate of Dorothy Keown to Logan Evans, Lot 4, Dorothy Keown subdivision, $177,500.
Lauren and Jordan Majors to Clay and Emily Goodman, Lot 47, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $253,000.
Alan and Gwendolyn Taylor to Kyle and Karyn Herald, Lot 103, Fountain Trace subdivision, $655,000.
Dallas and Diane Miller to Marilyn and Paul Clark, Lot 4-1, Price Family Farm subdivision, $407,000.
Dale and Mary Henson and Todd and Denise Henson to Ermin and Elmira Sakic, Lot 27, Merrill and Shirley Stuart subdivision, $260,000.
Rami Sleem to Mehdin and Sabina Hrustanovic, Lot 23, Hillview Mills subdivision, $27,000.
SCL Consulting LLC to Augusto Gutu Ocampo and Cristina Hoyos Flores, Lot 97 Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, $275,000.
Jerry Bratcher to Joyce and Edgar Moran, land near 14th Street, $75,000.
Patricia and Keith DeWolf Jr. to Saroeuth Chan and Kimoeung Tat, Lot 8, Oak View subdivision, $141,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Alderson Homes LLC, Lot 73, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $38,000.
Win Sein and Toe Wei to Wah Lay and Ye Htay; and Tha Wah, Lot 68, Park Hills subdivision, $170,000.
Aye Aung and Su Mon Aye to Win Sein and Toe Wei, Lot 33, Hillview Mills subdivision, $232,500.
TNR Bowling Green LLC to Terranova Development Corp., Lot 16B, Eagleston Villas Condominium plat, no tax.
Estate of Lorrie Kersey to Terry York, land near Baker Place, $236,000.
Tom Goodworth Construction Inc. to Lauren and Jordan Majors, Lot 29, Heritage subdivision, $310,000.
The estate of Dena M. Holland to John Ricki Waller Jr., Lot 37, Ivan Downs subdivision, $315,000.
Estate of Wayne Stice to DDJJ Holdings LLC, Lot 4, minor plat book 43, page 215, $165,850.
Timothy and Krystle Ashley to William and Shelby Martin, Lot 143, McCoy Place subdivision, $299,999.
Larry and Vicki Osborne to Melvin Greer and Tony Trulock, land near Cave Mill Road, $475,000.
