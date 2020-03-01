Richard and Judy Brown to Thomas and Jennifer Scofield, Unit 102, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $173,000.
The Chef’s Oven LLC to DC & CC Properties LLC, Unit 8, Penn Station Commercial Condo, $423,000.
Neil and Connie Pipes to John Sweat, tract 2, minor plat book 13, page 98, $174,800.
TLC Real Estate LLC to Timothy and Jamie Whitaker, Lot 24-1, Burr Oaks subdivision, $259,900.
TLC Real Estate LLC to Timothy and Jamie Whitaker, Lot 24, Burr Oaks subdivision, $259,900.
Andrew Lindsey and Kristin Strode-Lindsey to Jackie and Nancy Strode, Lot 53, Sherwood Manor subdivision, $335,000.
Icon BG LLC to JNS Holdings LLC, Suite 204, The Icon, $847,750.
Elaine Pinerola to Victoria Pinerola, Unit 11-1, Townhomes at Lost River subdivision, $150,000.
Jason and Cassie Carson to Dylan Sherman, Lot 439, Greystone subdivision, $213,000.
Daniel and Lori Wooten to Tara and Ryan Berberich, Lot 3, Ralph Young subdivision, $185,900.
Jo Ann Smith to Rita Welch, land near Bowling Green and Glasgow Road, no tax.
Donita Allen to Jonathon Allen, Lot 36, McCubbin subdivision, $204,000.
Jessica and Brent Carter to Jessica and Brent Carter, Lot 3, Fairvue Farms subdivision, no tax.
Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc. to Dionna Zorici, Lot 14, Weatherstone subdivision, $196,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nanette and Austin Stevenson, Lot 16, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $248,810.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Rushing Properties LLC, Lot 31, Brownstone Farms subdivision, no tax.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Rushing Properties LLC, Lot 30, Brownstone Farms subdivision, no tax.
Hammer Rental Homes LLC to Golden Capital LLC, Lot 1, Springhill subdivision, $105,000.
Michael and Dana Phillips to Quincy Proctor, Lot 183, Springfield subdivision, $237,000.
Timothy and Twila Hurst to Mario Edgardo Menjivar and Carina Mariel Tobar, Lot 134, Deer Park subdivision, $127,500.
The estate of Betty McDaniel; Kim and Eddie McDaniel Jr.; and Shannon and Bobbye McDaniel to Shannon and Bobbye McDaniel, Lot 47, Suburbanite Heights, $72,500.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Eric and Jacqueline McCorkle, Lot 87, Plano Estates, $295,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 45, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Shamrock Homes LLC, Lot 44, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Essig Living Trust to James and Kathy Hughes and Michael and Kathie Hendrick, Lot 3, plat book 41, page 136, $75,000.
Angela Woolbright to SG Development LLC, land in deed book 845, page 509, $25,000.
Steven and Kathy Roney to William Taylor, Lot 2, minor plat book 26, page 6, $10,000.
Robert and Thaia Waldrop, Natalie and William Hatcher III and Carrie Bolton to W3 Properties LLC, Lot 4, Glendale subdivision, $102,500.
Stephanie and Steve Griffin, Stacey and Steve Davis and Samuel and Jenny Lowe to Wildord Lynn Davenport, Lot 24, Callaway Gardens, $210,000.
Stephen and Ashley Hicks to Stephen Hicks, Lot 106, McCoy Place subdivision, no tax.
Nickal LLC to Ahaan Real Estate Holdings LLC, Lot 23, minor plat book 24, page 101, $710,000.
Lisa Loague to Jerry and Shirley Douglas, Lot 76, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $258,900.
Terry and Linda Young to Terry and Linda Young, land in deed book 923, page 10, no tax.
Board of Education of Warren County to The Warren County School District Finance Corp., land near Cumberland Trace Road, no tax.
Patten Properties LLC to Nicole Duffy, Lot 14, Sunshine Gardens subdivision, $141,000.
Kasey and Craig Board to Stephanie and Thomas Malazarte, Lot 34, Fairvue Farm subdivision, $424,900.
Benjamin and Meredith Ferguson to Luther Bryant, Lot 4, minor plat book 24, page 139, $298,500.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Brandon and Katelynn Dalton, Lot 527, North Ridge subdivision, $172,900.
Raymond and Audra McPeak and Barry and Nola Williams to Jackson White, Lot 3, minor plat book 2, page 224, $400,000.
KP Ventures LLC to Ashesh and Neha Panusuria, Lot 3-97, Olde Stone, $1,100,000.
Tyler and Kaylee Crowder to Colby Glasscock, Lot 37, Greystone subdivision, $205,000.
Tahira Jakupovic to Mirsad and Amilia Jakupovic, Lot 51, Creekwood, $110,000.
Chelsea Reed to Matthew and Hannah Hudson, Lot 14, Pinewood Estates, $123,000.
Robert Danniel to Hudson Capital Properties LLC, land near 14th Street, $77,500.
Judith Hatcher to Harrison Hardin, Lot 81, Park Hills subdivision, $149,500.
Myles & Sons Properties LLC to Edgar Barillas and Marilyn Monge, Lot 133, Normal View addition, $63,000.
Matthew and Amelia McGill to Melissa Coble, Lot 29, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $378,000.
Krisston and Dustin Jones to Dustin and Kristen Vincent, Lot 16, Cobblestone subdivision, $410,000.
The estate of Edward Joseph Parker to Joseph Parker and Zella Monroe, Lot 134, Southmeade Estates addition, $58,625.
Kelly and Michael Yaremchuk to Kodi and Nathan Drye, Lot 1, Larry Richards subdivision, $238,000.
Faron and April Martin to Tyler and Kaylee Crowder, Lot 276, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $278,000.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 12, Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
BK Development of Bowling Green to 3D Builders Inc., Lot 8, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,900.
GC Land Development to White Owl Ventures LLC, Lot 105, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
GC Land Development to White Owl Ventures LLC, Lot 107, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
Tyler and Taylor Colvin to W3 Properties LLC, Lots C and D, Westmeade, $115,000.
Phyllis Miller to Linda and Enrique Hernandez, Lot 8, Parker Miller subdivision, $15,000.
SG Development LLC to Darryl and Cynthia Travis, tract 3, plat book 43, page 351, $250,000.
MKC Properties LLC to Cecil McMillin, land near Whites Chapel Road, $172,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joshua Boyd, Lot 96, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $244,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Karen Cappellin, Lot 242, McCoy Place, $315,900.
Jason and Dena Mills to Anna and Jose Rodriguez Jr., Lot 7, Beauty Estates subdivision, $108,400.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Adam Giageos and Courtney Fancher, Lot 76, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $226,684.
