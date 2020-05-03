Bowling Green SPE II to Western Kentucky University Alumni Association Inc., Lot 12-5, plat book 41, page 94, $10.
Lawanda Meredith, Roger Craft and Eugene and Treva Craft to Zachary Craft, Lot 96, Normal View addition, $42,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Gavin and Catherine Forbes, Lot 18, Springwater subdivision, $245,000.
Homer and Glenda Sawyers to Josh and Mary Creek, land near Woodburn Allen Springs Road, $195,000.
Artur Bagdasarova to Svetlana Bagdasarova, Lot 455, Hidden River, $259,900.
Mailin Vong and Daksan Chou to Terry Chou, Lot 19, Fox Run Trail subdivision, no tax.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Kevin and Joanna Wiles, Lot 4-2, Olde Stone subdivision, $70,000.
Jonathan and Elizabeth Stice to Christopher and Anna Gomez, Lot 27, Charleston Place, $210,000.
Roger Ford to Wendell Yokley, land near Rhodes Lane, $500.
Steve Byrd and Carol Stowe-Byrd to Hasan and Jasmina Mehmedovic, Lot 49, MacKenzie Meadows subdivision, $232,000.
Joshua and Mary Creek to Donald and Shanna Wright, Lot 58, Chenoweth subdivision, $243,000.
Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc.to Christopher Dawson, Lot 88, McKinney Farms, $190,000.
Julia and Richard Roberts to Julia and Richard Roberts, Lot 220, Briarwood Manor subdivision, no tax.
BSIG LLC to Payton Wright, Lot 4, Charles Moore subdivision, $168,000.
Harlan Construction Inc. to Brandon and Cindy Miller, Lot 186, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $428,900.
Ricky Martin to Heather and Ricky McGuffey, Lot 33, Suburbanite Heights, $103,790.
Mark and Robin Douglas to Barbara McWhorter, Lot 1, plat book 25, page 133, $62,500.
Vanna and Selena Len to Dino and Merima Ferizovic, Lot 29, Kelly Heights, $170,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to James McCracken and Amylynne Hicks, Lot 22, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $185,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 115, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $54,900.
LEAD Properties LLC to Laura Ross and Jonathon Blann, Lot 5, Ogden Park, $238,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Joshua and Emily Conner, Lot 43, Windsor Trace Farms, $285,000.
Elijah Properties LLC to Malachi Lay, Lot 2, Girkin Meadows, $134,500.
Sandra and Jason Quisenberry to Gin Thah Tuang and Meng Nuam, Lot 88, Deer Park, $156,000.
John and Maria Bishop to Nathan and Brianna Wood, Lot 2, Ross and Deborah Cassetty subdivision, $222,400.
Build 2 Suit LLC to Tyson Wade, Lot 52, major subdivision plat for Drakes Ridge subdivision, $399,900.
Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc. to Shayne and Alexandra Merrick, Lot 5-27, Olde Stone, $549,900.
Dominion Builders LLC to Joseph Vallelonga and Timothy Cornell Jr., Lot 1-2, Ishel Massey Estate, no tax.
Antioch Construction LLC and John and Judy Russell to Mark and Robin Douglas, Lot 5, James Perkins subdivision, $15,000.
Ky. Bowling Green Three Springs LLC to TRW Holdings LLC, Lot 2, Budget Hospitality LLC, $2,382,300.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Adrian Rodriguez, Lot 6, Upton Farms, $288,900.
Kimberly Hunstad to Barry and Stephanie Dye, Lot 56, Deer Meadow, $262,000.
Brandon and Cindy Miller to Harlan Construction Inc., Lot 9, Golden Acres, $215,000.
Jason and June Colson to David and Robin Gray, Lot 221, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $498,500.
Megan and Adam Lockwood to Margaret McGill, land near Park Street, $285,000.
Keith Honaker to Sai Pan and Oo Meh, Lot 90, Park Hills subdivision, $165,000.
Celene Homes LLC to Micah and Summer Sturgeon, Lot 8, Heritage Meadow subdivision, $178,500.
Clifford and Olivia Coleman to Sui Cia and Lal Hlun, Lot 36, Farmgate subdivision, $190,000.
SCL Consulting LLC to Christopher and Cynthia Mann, Lot 98, Scottish Manor Estates, $267,500.
GC Land Development to Kaitlyn Sanborn, Lot 118, Weatherstone subdivision, $39,000.
Peter and Marilyn Hopkins to Ernest Noel, Lot 61, Pleasant Place subdivision, $225,900.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 210, McCoy Place, $54,500.
Glen and Donna Croslin to Handy Homes LLC, land near Salt River Road, $200,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc. to Kyle and Rebecca Brooks, Lot 193, McCoy Place, $287,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Azin Erfani, Lot 91, Scottish Manor Estates, $225,000.
Anja and Mike Arthur to Stephen Taylor, Lot 99, McKinney Farms subdivision, $172,000.
Minnie Lee Clements Scott Revocable Trust to M&M Investment Property, Lot 14, Lake Ayre Estates, $160,000.
Justin and Ashley Reesy to Susan Buelow, Lot 2, Grassland subdivision, $145,000.
Andria Keating to Kevin Cofer, Lot 408, North Ridge subdivision, $168,900.
Nathan and Christina Neighbors to Dallas Richards, land near Sunnyside Road, $214,500.
Barbara Mills-Allender and Edward Allender Jr. to Douglas and Debra Irish, Lot 25, The Springfield subdivision, $195,000.
