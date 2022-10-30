Jagoe Homes Inc. to Gabriel Joseph Davidson, Lot 152, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $340,795.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Luz Lorena Garcia Davila and Reynaldo Flores Aulet, Lot 221, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $362,220.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to William and Kelly Oliver, Lot 78, Stagner Farms subdivision, $314,105.
Larry and Linda Davis to CarriAnne Gaskin, Lot 2, Larry Davis subdivision, $231,000.
Pinnacle Crew LLC to Icon Investments LLC, Units 121 and 122, Destiny Place Office Condominiums, $44,000.
William Burton to Luke Townsend, land near Hammett Hill Road, $85,000.
David Melton and Jewell Logan to Antioco Gaspar Perez and Lucia Paul, land near 11th Street $12,000.
Larry Warden to Dylan Barrett, land near Shaker Mill Road, no tax.
Anthony and Xuemei He Johnson to Dar Reh, Lot 52, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $242,000.
JHB Real Estate LLC to Pyles Homes LLC, Lot 58, Poplar Grove subdivision, $68,000.
Kevin and Beverly Lovelace to Roger and Mary Carter, land near Richland Drive, $300,000.
Bowling Green-Warren County Community Hospital Corporation d/b/a The Medical Center at Bowling Green to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $213,000.
Brandon Burchell and Katy Scherr to Jennifer Driver, Lot 42, the Meadows subdivision, $420,000.
Kyle and Lauren Duff to William and Dominique Payne, land near Woodburn-Allen Springs Road, $355,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Shannon and Susan Pardue, Lot 132, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $285,000.
Richard and Catriona Larson to The Larson Family Revocable Living Trust, Lot 151, Hidden River Estates subdivision, no tax.
Arpad Dominic Bardos and Julie Bottenfield Bardos to Gregory Andrew Bussiere and Nancy Bach Bussiere, Lot 54, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $513,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to JHB Real Estate LLC, Lot 96, Carter Crossings subdivision, $52,500.
William C. Kozak Living Trust to Bryan and Shanna Kozak, land near Three Forks community, $215,000.
Marty Patton to David and Martha Bayles. Lot 4, Parkway Villa subdivision, $214,000.
Westen Apartments LLC to Wheat Land Development LLC, Lot 8, Westen Apartments LLC, $1,600,000.
Anthony and Jacqualyn Shyrock and Joey and Jennifer Saenz to Joey and Jennifer Saenz, Lot 2, plat book 45, page 171, no tax.
Anthony and Jacqualyn Shyrock and Joey and Jennifer Saenz to Anthony and Jacqualyn Shyrock, Lot 1, plat book 45, page 171, no tax.
Virginia and Shaun Watt to Sandra Duvall, Lot 1-1, plat book 27, page 79, $85,000.
Golden Capital LLC to Beth McDougle, Lot 183, Carter Crossings subdivision, $319,900.
Blue Roan LLC to James and Kali Adams, Lot 2, Lissie M. Daniel minor subdivision, $274,900.
John and Jana Boswell to Edward and Lynn Brickner, Lots 2-4, Sleepy Acres subdivision. $175,000.
Dan and Jennifer Kinsner to Jeremiah Jones, Lots 3 and 4, Coy Grimes minor subdivision, $150,000.
Kelsey and Phillip Gibbs Jr. to Martin and Alexa Cross, Lot 372, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $480,000.
John Lindsey to Alicia Storm, land near Woodland Avenue, $135,000.
Estate of James Skaggs to James Redford, land near Audubon Drive, $114,500.
Evan and Megan Thoms to Tia Simon, Lot 3, Sharon Kirby and Janice Moats subdivision, $449,000.
Joshua Biggs and Kaitlin Hart to John Horn, Lot 9, Plano Estates major subdivision, $399,900.
Steve Benton to Thawng Thang and Dim Huai, Lot 110, Springwater subdivision, $315,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Takako Daido, Lot 27, Breckenridge subdivision, $334,088.
BCTA Properties LLC to Blue Roan LLC, Lot 25, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $49,440.
Southern Legacy Companies LLC to Freedom Ventures LLC, Lot 17, Parker-Bennett subdivision, $105,000.
Tim and Jennifer Harlow to Michael Natcher, Lot 9-1, Lucy Glass property, $30,000.
Lois London to First of the Month LLC, land near Baldwin Avenue, $91,000.
Moniruth Kong and Jefferson King to Albert & Marie LLC, land near West 11th Street, $42,000.
Shirley Green to Alan and Janet Armentrout, Lot 128, The Crossings at Cave Mill, $327,500.
Charles and Krysta Meredith to Lucas Carlos Marvin Masden, land near Garrett Hollow Road, $72,500.
Jason and Dawn Watson to Justin and Jayda Collins and Jerry and Krystal Burton, Lot 36, Cedar Springs Estates, $225,000.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 241, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Ty and Elizabeth Neal, Lot 242, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $279,900.
Colby Downing to Angela Johnson-Clay, Lot 18, Wyndham Estates subdivision, $238,000.
Woodland Station Development LLC to Stuart Farms Homeowners Association Inc., Lots 3 and 45, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, no tax.
Oralea Dolly Cowles to Carson Evans and Tristan and Nora Evans, Lots 3 and 4, Maxie Evans subdivision, no tax.
Oralea Dolly Cowles to Tristan and Nora Evans, land near Will Bohannon Road and Lot 1, Joseph and Beth Stamps subdivision, no tax.
Prestige Worldwide HC LLC to Gail and Scott Riches, Lot 209, Summit subdivision, $405,700.
Dorothy Longobardo to Gregory Brown, land near H.E. Johnson Road, $363,000.
Steve and Paula Carver to Sean and Lacey Johnson, Lots 7 and 8, Cedar Lane Stables Inc., $125,553.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Reagan Young and William Harlan, Lot 60, Breckenridge subdivision, $49,900.
Rath Rhonda Mean and Chandy Keo to Joe Gingerich, land near Porter Pike, $62,000.
Jerry and Shelia Hester to Jason Mills, tract 2, minor plat book 23, page 84, $210,000.
Chann Suoy to Michael and Kristen Woolbright, two lots on Cave Street, $50,000.
Chris McGehee to Todd and Sherry Van Ryn, Lot 2, Milan Farm subdivision, $35,000.
Martin and Holly Mitchell to Christopher and Embry Adamson, Lot 6, F.N. Ellis subdivision, $110,000.
The estate of Bobby Reed Floyd Sr. to Higgins Homesteads LLC, land near Moorman Lane, $695,000.
Judy Kohler to Dalton Sledge, Lot 64, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $252,000.
Joanna and Michael Wallace to Sabrina Embry and Brandon McDonald, Lot 10, G.C. Meeks lots, $140,000.
Christian and Allison Pardue to James Toney and Zackary Toney, Lot 11, McCoy Place subdivision, $289,900.
Brandon and Tina Harris to J&T Property Management Inc., Lot 9, Lost Woods subdivision, $345,000.
Keystone Development Group LLC to Huckle Bearer Properties LLC, Lot 23, Keystone Commons subdivision, $119,900.
Lisa Van Meter to Norman and Rosemary Webster, Lot 16C, Eaglestone Villas, $370,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jun and Megan Yamamoto, Lot 41, Stagner Farms subdivision, $269,160.
Ronald Hunt to Orlando Hunt, land near Wimpee Smith Road, no tax.
Kenneth and Natalie Holland to Melissa and Golden Bowman, land near Salt Works Road, $269,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Anthony and Xuemei Johnson, Lot 37, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $299,440.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to JHB Real Estate LLC, Lot 3, Cobblestone subdivision, $60,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Robyn Ford, Lot 255, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $192,584.70.
Joshua and Emily Conner to Mark and Patricia Lilly, Lot 43, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $375,000.
Romay Paw and Bayno Lopez to Za Duh Lian and Par Dawt; and Bawi Cung, Lot 34, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $250,000.
Renjit and Patricia Babu to Whitesmith Crafts LLC, land near Mount Lebanon Road, $100,000.
Rosemary C. Wurth-Grice to CLO Holdings LLC, land near Cemetery Road, $180,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Lisa VanMeter, Lot 246, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $275,000.
David and Barbara Witty to My Old Kentucky Home Properties 3 LLC, Lot 44, Farmgate subdivision, no tax.
E. Dale and Patricia Brown to Michael and Rachel Martin, Lot 441, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $420,000.
Christine Dressler and Patrick Craddock to Allison Paul and Daniel Dressler, Lot 2, Oak Forest addition, $170,000.
Logan Cherry to Kenneth Pacheco, Lot 23, Robin’s Nest subdivision, $155,000.
Christopher and Amber Nichols to J Cuz Properties LLC, Lot 117, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $442,500.
Stephen and Robin Schmidt to Omar Mohamed and Othman Anwer, Lot 75, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, $299,900.
G. Kelly Nuckols and Kelly Nuckols to Benjamin Ginter and Brent and Gina Ginter, land near Barclay Court, $210,000.
Don & Cathy Properties LLC to Brookwood Partners LLC, land near Brookwood Drive, $2,555,000.
BOAM Holdings 2 LLC to Don & Cathy Properties LLC, Property 1 and 2 and 4 (land near Jack Smith Road); and Property 3 (land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass and U.S. 68-Ky.80), no tax.