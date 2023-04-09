Magendran Danapal and Amy Stephen to Amy Stephen Revocable Trust, Lot 15, Talbott Place subdivision, no tax.
DLE Investments LLC to Jason Webb and Cynthia Spears, Lot 28, Heather Heights subdivision, $207,000.
M. Dale and Linda Cherry to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Campbell Lane, $75,000.
Megan and Aaron Marcum to Nicholas and Tifanee Lane, Lot 41, Greenwood Heights subdivision, $229,000.
Sheikh Urrehman and Rida Khan to Cung Hup and Sui Hniang, Lot 375, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $240,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Carl and April Secore, land near Brookwood Drive, $183,000.
Georgia and Shawn Dye; Linda Phelps; Jerry Phelps; Pamela and Mark Vanmeter; Sandra and Robert Appling; and Landon Dalton to Willow & H Investments LLC, Lot 3, plat book 45, page 312, $425,000.
Georgia and Shawn Dye; Linda Phelps; Jerry Phelps; Pamela and Mark Vanmeter; Sandra and Robert Appling; and Landon Dalton to Georgia Lea Dye, Lots 1 and 2, plat book 45, page 312, no tax.
Cannon Commercial Properties LLC to Providence Holdings Group LLC, Lot 1-13-4, Gary property subdivision, $416,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Salih and Zajna Haleba, Lot 100, Stagner Farms subdivision, $396,960.
Kamal and Abhilasha Singh to Sharron Mallison, Lot 37, Covington Grove subdivision, $1,025,000.
Kerry and Joyce Broce to Michael Sim, Lot 4, Idle Acres subdivision, $173,000.
Robert and Penny Warwick to Elijah Properties LLC, Lot 19, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $110,000.
Jennifer and Scott Kline to Jennifer and Scott Kline and Akram Alizadeh, Lot 20, September Lakes subdivision, no tax.
Brandy and Allen Adamson to Gary and Shelly Hall, Lot 1, plat book 45, page 252, $10,000.
KP Ventures LLC to Kirk and Mary Pierce, Lot 3-91-1, Olde Stone subdivision, no tax.
Cedar Pines LLC to Ultra Investments LLC, Lots 6 and 70, Cedar Pointe subdivision, $98,000.
Barry Young to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Reedyville Road, $109,000.
James and Darlene Johnson to Hudson Capital Properties LLC, land near Morgantown and Bowling Green Turnpike, $1,500.
Donald and Sharon Freeman to Jordon Mathews, land near Antioch Road, $900,000.
Jacqueline and Dennis Smith to James and Jean Bush, land near Billy Goat Road, no tax.
James and Jean Bush to James and Jean Bush, land near Billy Goat Road, no tax.
James and Jean Bush to Haley Stillwell and Zoey Doyle, land near Garrett Hollow Road, no tax.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC to Black Oak Industrial LLC, Parcel 1 (Lot 29-3, plat book 37, page 127); and Parcel 2 (land near Ky. 1402), no tax.
Gary Jones to Aldridge Enterprises LLC, Lot 3, RCP Thomas Estate addition, $177,620.
Hammer Rental Homes LLC to Bradley and Brianna Grider, Lot 277, North Ridge subdivision, $204,000.
Jack and Lauren Downing to Ruth Saenz, Lot 7, Iron Bridge Estates subdivision, $55,000.
DTL Properties LLC to Barbie White, land near U.S. 231, $169,900.
Hammer Homes LLC to LUGR Investments LLC, Lot 58, McLellan Crossings subdivision $279,900.
K&M Properties LLC to K&M Properties LLC, Nacho Properties LLC and ZDP Investments LLC, land near Dillard Road, no tax.
Fuqua Family Holdings LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Richpond Road, $35,000.
DBR Holdings LLC to Rock Hills Church Inc., 411 Emmett Avenue, $1,425,000.
Margaret Rose Thacker to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $117,500.
Hennessy Industries LLC to DBR Holdings LLC and Meada LLC, tract 2, Chrysler Realty Industrial subdivision, $4,000,000.
Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green/Warren County Inc. to John Bowen and Ashley Davis, Lot 11-26, Durbin Village subdivision, $160,000.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC to Nicholas Parker and Chloe Hopcia, Lot 94, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $229,320.
Biggs Real Estate LLC to Donna D. Porter, Lot 79, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $285,000.
The estate of Lennis Oliver; and Gordon Howell to Jonathan and Whitney White, Lot 7, Cross Creek subdivision, $54,000.
Hammer Rental Homes LLC to Jonathan and Jennifer Amann, Lot 151, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $265,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Schondyhaus LLC, Lot 120, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $272,900.
Edmonds Property Management LLC to Kenneth Varble and Emily Gillim, Lot 59, Countryside Manor subdivision, $199,900.
Diana Ellis to Heather and Charles Baker Jr., Lot 36, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $132,500.
The estate of William Labudde to Cable Properties LLC, Lot 20, Wesley Estates subdivision, $251,450.
Judy B. Kramer Trust, Tonya Scott and Tammie and Stanley Wilson to Amy Gerald, Lot 65, Coalition Estates subdivision, $227,777.
Carlos Taylor to Ronald Meagher and Jessica Keaton, land near Ky. 185, $275,000.
James and Amy Craycroft to San Jacinto Properties LLC, Lot 29, South Glen Gables subdivision, no tax.
Living River Homes & Company LLC to Brenda Heifner, Lot 29, Crabtree Estates subdivision, $460,000.
Billy and Eva Webb to Rafferty Development LLC, Lots 1-16, Block A, Kirby Addition to Smiths Grove and Lots 1-20, Block B, Kirby Addition to Smiths Grove, $500,000.
Lillian Mitchell to German and Maria Sanchez, land near Oakland Flatrock Road, $159,430.
Matthew Rich and Randi Summerville to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near Campbell Lane and U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $24,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Calvin Tooley, land near 12th Street, $65,000.
Kimberly May to Tabitha Russell, Lot 22, Maplewood subdivision, $35,000.
Estate of Fred Nash to Lisa Gregory, land near Browning Road, no tax.
Brooke and John Leachman to Andrew and Misty Gabbard, Lot 31, Mount Ayr Estates, $860,000.
James and Melissa Smith to Melissa Smith, land near Scott Street, $100,000.
Sarah Augusta Mayfield to Timothy and Christina Griffis, Lot 108, Crossridge subdivision, $695,000.
Hartford Blair to John Cinkim Thang and Cing Lian, Lot 62, major subdivision plat for Park Hills subdivision, $235,000.
Mark and Julie Manley to Perry and Sharrye Noel, Lot 1, Season property subdivision, $44,000.
Tyler and Sydnie Jamison to Alex and Sara Taylor, Lot 1, plat book 43, page 120, $210,000.
Leslie and Shirley Henke to Tyler and Savannah Watkins, Lot 527, Hidden River subdivision, $350,000.
Audrey Marlin to Adam Hood and Todd and Pam Hood, Lot 2, Highland Addition No. 2, $207,500.
Leon and Marlyn Orange to Bruce Thomas, Lot 2-2, plat book 42, page 134, $270,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Scott and Jennifer Kline and Akram Alizadeh, $370,000.
Chann John Suoy to Brian and Michael Cook, land near Raven Street, $119,900.
Heather Figlioli to Roman Pelekh, Lot 332, The Springfield subdivision, $335,900.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Brian Reeves Revocable Living Trust, Lot 665, plat book 44, pages 315-317, $234,900.
Ricky Lee Wells Sr. to Ricky Lee Wells Jr., Lot land near North Campbell Road, no tax.
C&H Holdings Ltd. to Cody T. Nolan, Lot 213, Hunting Creek subdivision, $295,000.
Joshua and Rachel Morrison to Reginald and Tamra Stewart, Lot 86, Poplar Grove subdivision, $586,000.