Norma Henry to Daniel Brown, Lot 6, Richland subdivision, $242,250
John and Linda Gottfried to Kody and Molly Brown, land on Ironwood Drive, $230,000.
Myron and Patricia Murawski to Jonathan and Natalie Bromer, Lot 3, Rosehaven subdivision, $76,000.
Michael Spencer Sr. to James and Nikki Davis, Lot 27, Sherwood Manor subdivision, $272,000.
Chase Property Investments LLC to Christopher Braun, land near 15th Street, $124,000.
Susan Carter to Charles and Jackie Smith, Lot 53, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $300,000.
Ashley and John Ridley to Jennifer Wurtz Lot 25, Thomasdale Estates, $253,000.
SCL Consulting LLC to Devin Kia Sanders and Vincent E. McClendon, Lot 96, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, $260,900.
Melanie and Matthew Cook to Jennifer and Gregory Waldron Jr., Lot 173, Hunters Crossing, $416,900.
Gregory and Stephanie Ericksen to Joe Travelsted, Lot 182, Springfield subdivision, $220,000.
Richpond Storage LLC to Bayram Ali and Sonya Kuychiyeva, land near Richpond Massey Mill Road, $350,000.
Burrell Properties LLC to Aceland Holdings LLC, Lot 5, Roy Boswell Lots, $75,000.
James and Rose Scott to Christopher and Misty Pasley, land near Ky. 1083, $305,500.
Thomas and Johni Lecoffre to Pa D. Tung and Cing Nem, Lot 14, Lost Woods subdivision, $325,000.
Erick and Jada Roy to Victor and Danielle Shoemake, Lot 51, North Ridge subdivision, $164,500.
Ravshan and Gulmira Aliyeva to Mfatiye Selestino and Ndayiragije Daphrose, Lot 266, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $243,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Zackary and Hannah Stahl, Lot 2, Vernon Pippin property, $22,000.
Eric and Lori Darnell to James Mang Pi and Don Hau Cing, Lot 262, Springfield subdivision, $195,000.
Jennifer Wurtz to Dongh Mom and Niang Hoih, Lot 6, Whispering Meadows subdivision, $177,000.
J and R Contracting LLC to Kyle and Kaleigh Davenport, Lot 150, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $70,000.
Kevin and Angela Hood to David and Sarah Reynolds, Lot 2-1, Albert R. and Mary Helen Skees subdivision revision, $86,000.
Greystone Properties Inc. to Shawn Reeder, Lot 571, Greystone subdivision, $38,000.
Greystone Properties Inc. to B.G. Builders LLC, Lot 586, Greystone subdivision, $41,000.
Greystone Properties Inc. to B.G. Builders LLC, Lot 588, Greystone subdivision, $41,000.
Greystone Properties Inc. to B.G. Builders LLC, Lot 596, Greystone subdivision, $41,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Tyler Douglas, Lot 2, Carlos Taylor subdivision, $37,500.
Southwinds Development LLC to RHR Development LLC, Lot 2, Carl M. and Shirley Howell property, $350,000.
Melissa and Tim Keen; Heather and Charles Baker; and Tracey and Wade McCoy to Lun Ngaih Cing and Khai Khan Cin; Niang Man Cinn; and Cing Ngaih Lian and Lang Khan Pau, Lot 2, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $225,000.
Timothy Gilbert to Christopher and Sara Jackson, land near Crewdson Lane, $144,900.
Covington Farms Development LLC to Covington Farms Builders LLC, Lot 22-2, Covington Farms subdivision, $27,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Bobby McPherson II, Lot 83, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Bobby McPherson II, Lot 46, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
BR Development LLC to Patrick and Kim McCleary, Lot 5, Buhr-Rock subdivision, $415,000.
Terry and Judy Thornton to Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 54, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $54,900.
Barry and Steva Kaufkins to Jeffrey Fluty, Lot 19, D.F. Petty subdivision, $80,000.
Travis and Kathryn Laslie to Brian and Jordan Daugherty, Lot 73, Stonehenge subdivision, $159,900.
JBoys Properties LLC to Jennifer and Andrew Jacobs, Lot 69, Richland subdivision, extension No. 2, $279,000.
James and Pamela Caudill to MC Squared Holdings LLC, Lot 5, Green Meadows subdivision, $95,500.
Robert and Christi Beam to Naza Ferhatovic and Himzo Beganovic, Lot 174, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $340,000.
Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC to BR Development LLC, Lot 7, Cornerstone Point subdivision, $40,000.
Miller & York Properties LLC to Miller & York LLC, Lot 39, Glen Lily Manor subdivision, no tax.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Laura Coker, Lot 25, Robert T. Lee subdivision, $127,000.
Estate of George Weissinger to Stephen Stewart, Lot 12, Ridgewood subdivision, $201,100.
Leon Tarter to Chick T. Properties LLC, land near New Porter Pike, no tax.
Ronald Barnard to HOTEL Inc., Lot 48, Sunrise addition, $110,000.
Greystone Properties Inc. to B ‘n’ R Realty LLC, Lots 593-595 and 6092-604, Greystone subdivision, $228,000.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Mike Howe Custom Building Inc., Lot 41, The Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
JAVA Properties LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 29, 30, 32, 33, 38 and 39, Autumn View subdivision, $210,000.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Howe Construction LLC, Lots 40 and 48, The Heritage subdivision, $90,000.
Estate of Mildred Jean Tarry Gilpin to John Groves and John Curd, Lots 7 and 8, Nealewood addition, $83,500.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Monte and Ceann Cassady, Lot 2-4, Ishel Massey Estate, $89,900.
Jannetta Oliver to Kevin and Terri Sims, Lot 1, A.D. Oliver subdivision, $65,000.
Beverly Anita Ludovissy to Marc and Jennifer Miller, land near 10th Avenue, $147,500.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to SCL Consulting LLC, Lot 79, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to SCL Consulting LLC, Lot 82, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Linda Moody to BSSCC Properties LLC, land near Broadway Avenue, $250,000.
Anthony and Tiffany Arnold to Huso Ademovic and Selmedina Ademovic, Lot 7, Wesley Estates subdivision, $225,000.
Lian Khup and Gin S. Cing to Pi Wah and Knyah Soe, Lot 190, Springhill subdivision, $165,000.
John and Tonya Watt to Lian Khup and Gin S. Cing, Lot 147, Springhill subdivision, $228,500.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Terry Davis Construction Inc., Lot 30, South Oaks subdivision, $42,000.
Donald and Connie Bratcher to DCTJ Properties LLC, Lot 23, Fairview Heights subdivision, no tax.
Kristen Peterson to Clay Myles, Lot 25, Pennyroyal Farms and Vernon Dearing Estate subdivision, $264,000.
Bluegrass Properties of Kentucky LLC to Amanda and Chase Seegmiller, Lot 1, Barrick Manor subdivision, $580,000.
Bluegrass Building Co. LLC to Phyllis Jackson, Lot 40, Upton Farms subdivision, $304,400.
Mark and Terry Cook to Brandi Woods, Lot 21, McKinney Farms subdivision, $199,000.
Hal and Lelia Willis to Roy and Christina Willis, land near Greenhill Road, no tax.
AM Builders LLC to Mark and Jodi Smith, two lots in Rockfield, $222,500.
Matthew and Phyllis Skees to Mary Effler and Pamela Logan, Lot 1, Albert R. and Mary Helen Skees subdivision, $179,900.
Gracie Norton; Lynda and Leonard Harris; Maxine and Steve Arterburn; Michael Ground; Stevie and Loria Ground; Charles and Amy Ground; Teresa and Kenneth Miller; Nancy and Samuel Stacker IV; and Jason and Anita Ausbrooks to Larry and Anita Ground, land near Beckham Road, $406,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Gavin Lam, Lot 566, North Ridge subdivision, $179,900.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 31, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 30, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 29, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Southside Development LLC to Golden Capital LLC, Lot 1, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
TCB LLC to Big Dog Investments LLC, Lot 4, Fort Valley addition, $30,000.
Wesley and Janice Walker to Richpond Grove LLC, Dillards lot 1 and revision of lots 13 and 14, Idle Acres, recorded in plat book 32, page 172, $190,000.
Charles and Carole Hartness to Lisa Williams, Lot 447, Greystone subdivision, $214,500.
Douglas Martens Inc. to Ashwood Homes Inc., Lot 62, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $46,000.
Joseph Hunter to Mary Brentlinger, Lot 51, Springwater subdivision, $192,500.
Sam Logsdon and Sherry Suggs to Ryan and Stephanie Wiesemann, Parcel 1 (Lot 4, Fred Lively minor subdivision); and Parcel 2 (land near Fred Lively Road), $750,000.
Spring Lakes LLC to Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC, Lots 36, 55, 57, 64-68 and 78-82, Spring Lakes subdivision, $520,000.
River Wye Holdings LLC to Matthew and Christina Stevens, Lot 13, Oxford Center, $325,500.
Hal and Lelia Willis to Curtis and Amy Willis, land near Howell Road, no tax.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 214, McCoy Place subdivision, $54,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 215, McCoy Place subdivision, $54,000.
Burr and Jones LLC to Burch Investments LLC, Lot 20, Poplar Grove subdivision, $53,253.
Burr and Jones LLC to Joshua and Rachel Morrison, Lot 2, Poplar Grove subdivision, $48,000.
Grady and Cindy Pare to Victor Iannuzzi and Flora Templeton Stuart, land on Mooresborough Drive, $300,000.
Denise Spencer to Lyndsey and Dustyn Brooks, Lot 126, Coalition Estates subdivision $189,900.
Woodburn Church of Christ to Harold and Sheila Smalling, Lots 1 and 4, Glen Creek, minor subdivision plat book 15, page 169, $190,000.
Estate of Stephen Cowles to Jerry Bridgeman Jr., Lot 5, Orchard Hill subdivision, $24,000.
Stacey Fergerson to Lucy & Co. Holdings LLC, Lot 20, Legacy Pointe subdivision, no tax.
