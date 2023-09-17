Rick and Tammy Turner to Lazaro Gonzalez Velazquez and Vanessa Jimenez, land on Laurel Avenue, $325,000.
Gregory Willis and Forrest Halford to Martin Stone and Joleen Niemann-Stone, land near Young Road, $70,000.
Jeremy and Melissa Dene to Joshua and Brittany Woodall, Lot 8, Northgate Country Estates, $160,000.
Melissa Coble to Joshua and Sloane Bartley, Lot 29, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $375,000.
Vette City Property Management LLC to Abel Morfin, land near 14th Street, $65,000.
The estate of Nedra Jane McGinnis to Timothy and Rebecca Gore, Lot 77, Heritage Meadow subdivision, $263,000.
Terre and Brittney Gable to Justin and Haley Davis, Lot 7, Autumn Grove subdivision, $485,000.
Glenda Pearson Beals and Patsy Velich to Evan Hawk, Lot 7, Springfield subdivision, $239,000.
Maverick Sweatt, Kaelin Gatewood and Teianka Gatewood to Maverick Sweatt, Lot 3, Robert T. Lee subdivision, no tax.
James Melvin Land Company LLC to LAT Enterprises LLC, Lot 15-3, Corvette subdivision, $420,000.
Big Time Properties LLC to Robert Lane and Michael Carroll, Lot 253, McKinney Farms subdivision, $292,000.
Titan Properties LLC to Sabrina Lynn Gregory, Lot 6-1, Creekwood Village Subdivision Townhomes, $177,000.
Taylor Cook Property Leasing Group LLC to Colin Gaddie, land on Walker Court, $113,400.
B&T General Contracting LLC to Teressa Shrewsbury, Lot 162, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $455,000.
Kanine Properties LLC to Andrew Jones, land on Avery Court, $210,000.
Dele and Bolanle Ogunyemi to Dwight and Tammy Burd, Lot 305, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $405,000.
Reuben Stahl to Dawson and Duane Doyle, Lot 5, Girkin Woods subdivision, $240,000.
Jean Pearl to Zach and Amanda Pearl, Lot 21, Charleston Place subdivision, $170,000.
Cathy Forbis to Handyman Construction LLC, Lot 98, major subdivision plat of Jennings Mills subdivision, $70,000.
RAN Investments LLC to Donald Huckaba and Monica Olsen, Lot 77, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $634,900.
Austin Holsclaw to Andrew Burden, Lot 43, Thoroughbred Acres subdivision, $273,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 181, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $49,900.
Hunky Dory II LLC to AJAE Management II LLC, Parcel 1 (Lots 8-11, H. Kenneth Hardcastle Estate subdivision) and Parcel 2 (11.240 acres of the Larry and Sharrol Watson subdivision in major subdivision plat book 39, pages 398-399), $2,771,300.
Maurice Perry to Revivalist lLC, Lot 66, Robert Loving subdivision, $160,000.
Bob and Tammy Blair to Michael and Amy Hendrix, land on Hilltopper Trail, $29,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to FOB Properties LLC, Lot 162, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $277,000.
Dunree Capital Inc. to Titan Properties LLC, Unit 105, Tower Place Professional Condominiums, no tax.
Steve and Donna Beard, John and Bonnie Smith and Wendy Harkins to Anna Lou Wilson and Orlando and Michelle Phillips, Lot 1, RCP Thomas addition, $227,500.
Arthur and Karen Flewallen to Eric Quintana Rivera, Lot 9, Lester Hunt subdivision, $276,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Zackary Ginsberg and Nikole Bell, Lot 209, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $379,000.
Jack and Michele Thomas to Jack Thomas, Lot 45, Hallmark Manor subdivision, no tax.
Rushing Properties LLC to Hannah and Cody Kennedy, Lot 61, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $269,000.
Paul and Gretchen Banks to David and Susan Henderson, Lot 186, Hunters Crossing, $465,000.
Tom Buckberry to MNH2 Properties LLC, land on 19th Street, $115,000.
Dennis and Lori Causey to Jerry Williams, Lots 4, 5 and 6, Brookwood Drive, $75,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Pyles Homes LLC, Lot 4-34, Olde Stone subdivision, $57,500.
Michael and Nicola McPhearson to Steven and Daltrey Tyree, Lot 38, Traditions at Lovers Lane subdivision, $366,000.
A.M. Builders LLC to Thomas Sangenito and Lorrie Driskill, Lot 1, plat book 45, page 298, $310,000.
Randall and Heather Magill to Brandon Chambers, Lot 368, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $427,500.
John Bryce and Jacqueline Lightfoot to MAQ Developments LLC, Lot 6, plat book 19, page 27, $475,000.
Luis Villatoro and Maydu Gama to Calvin Crandell, Lot 2, minor subdivision plat of the Wilcox and Clark property, $32,000.
Hunky Dory II LLC to Steffan and Pamela Schumacher, land on Cemetery Road, $149,800.
Stephen and Ashley Hicks to Stephen Hicks, Lot 106 McCoy Place subdivision, no tax.
Michael Meredith, Ashley and Cody Miller, Allison Ayers and Alexis Ayers to Danny Cabrera, land on Greenhill Road, $255,000.
Home Capital LLC to Maria Socorro Majia vda de Lovos, Lot 48, Countryside Manor subdivision, $189,000.
Jill and Donnie Hall Jr. to Christina and Landon Harting, Lot 267, Greystone subdivision, $225,000.
LA Investments & Services LLC to Yae Mom and Sai Aung Htay; and Aik Oo Klan and Yae Klan, Lot 12, Whispering Hills subdivision, $344,900.
Golden Flower LLC to Platinum Development LLC, Lot 6, J.W. and Mary Collins property, $2,000,000.
Po Zaw and Khrin Lay to Sue Coleman, Lot 13, Moss Meadows subdivision, $219,900.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Tyler Douglas Construction LLC, Lot 7, John B. Upton subdivision, $46,000.
Joshua and Rachel Morrison to Richard and Peggy Norblad, Lot 2, Poplar Grove subdivision, $97,000.
Megan Casebier to Nicholas and Lisa Atkins, Lot 119, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $585,000.
Lisa and Nicholas Atkins to Santos Irene Quijas Pritchett and Nathaniel James Pritchett, Lot 2, Hunt Unique Homes subdivision, $389,000.
Tracy and Anthony Harkins to Kyle and Anne Peterson, land near Cedar Ridge Road, $437,000.
Mima Hoskins to Mima Hoskins, Gerri Chapman and Angela Rice, land on Magnolia Avenue, no tax.
Erin and Caleb Brackin to Erin and Caleb Brackin, Lot 438, Greystone subdivision, no tax.
Terrill and Shana Elkin to Terrill and Shana Elkin, land near Ky. 263, no tax.
Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to Karla Lovos, Maria Ayala and Mario Alexander Portillo Orellana, Lot 10, McKinney Farms subdivision, $265,000.
Jeff and Lisa Williams to Dominique and Kelsea Johnson, Lot 43, Cross Creek subdivision, $335,000.
Samra Ligata to Nermin Omanovic, Lot 72, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, no tax.
J.E. Holland Properties LLC to William and Debbi Walton, Lot 2, John Wilson Hayes subdivision, $585,000.