Tahira Jakupovic to Mirsad and Amila Jakupovic, Lot 51, Creekwood, $110,000.
Chelsea Reed to Matthew and Hannah Hudson, Lot 14, Pinewood Estates, $123,000.
Robert Daniel to Hudson Capital Properties LLC, land near 14th Street, $77,500.
Robert Daniel to Pengwin Properties LLC, land near South Sunrise Drive, $80,000.
Kevin and Marilyn Glenn to Kristen and Cruz Jurado, Lots 1-3, Lunelle Upton property, $340,000.
Judith Hatcher to Harrison Hardin, Lot 81, Park Hills subdivision, $149,500.
Myles & Sons Properties LLC to Edgar Barillas and Marilyn Monge, Lot 133, Normal View addition, $63,000.
Matthew and Amelia McGill to Melissa Coble, Lot 29, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $378,000.
Krisston and Dustin Jones to Dustin and Kristen Vincent, Lot 16, Cobblestone subdivision, $410,500.
Kelly and Michael Yaremchuk to Kodi and Nathan Drye, Lot 1, Larry Richards subdivision, $238,000.
Faron and April Martin to Tyler and Kaylee Crowder, Lot 276, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $278,000.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Tom Goodworth Construction Inc., Lot 12, Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to 3D Builders Inc., Lot 8, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,900.
GC Land Development to White Owl Ventures LLC, Lot 105, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
Tyler and Taylor Colvin to W3 Properties LLC, Lots C and D, Westmeade, $115,000.
Phyllis Miller to Linda and Enrique Hernandez, Lot 8, Parker Miller subdivision, $15,000.
SG Development LLC to Darryl and Cynthia Travis, tract 3, plat book 43, page 351, $250,000.
MKC Properties LLC to Cecil McMillin, land near Whites Chapel Road, $172,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joshua Boyd, Lot 96, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $244,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Karen Cappellin, Lot 242, McCoy Place, $315,900.
Jason and Dena Mills to Anna and Jose Rodriguez Jr., Lot 7, Beauty Estates subdivision, $108,400.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Adam Giageos and Courtney Fancher, Lot 76, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $227,684.
David and Martha Bayles to Jason Bayles, land near Hickory Lane, no tax.
Acclaimed Properties LLC to Mark and Jillian Burkhalter, Lot 58, Bluegrass Meadows subdivision, $205,000.
Kevin and Kitrina Courtney to Mal Sawm Sanga, Lot 38, Brentwood Place subdivision, $209,900.
Estate of Anthony Picciano to John and G. Deborah Thorn, Lot 108, Winfield Acres subdivision, $195,275.
Charles and Stephanie Lin to Magnolia Lane Investments LLC, Lot 126, Crossridge subdivision, no tax.
James and Donna Carrier to 4D35 LLC, land near Sunnyside-Bethel Road and Lot 1, James D. Carrier property, no tax.
Kenneth and Christina Jacobs to Chris Woodling, Lot 1, plat book 43, page 365, $467,500.
David and Janice Dougherty to Mark and Teresa Tyree, Lot 72, McFaddens Ferry subdivision, $140,000.
James and Shanda Watson to Robert Phillippi and Jennifer McCoy, Lot 1, plat book 24, page 90, $150,000.
Mark and Michelle Trawick to Leonard and Sue Edwards, Lots 23 and 24, Edgewood addition, $310,000.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to D&D Builders LLC, Lots 24, 25, 44 and 45, Heritage subdivision, $180,000.
Randall and Norma Lee to Joy Cunningham, Lot 78, section II, Bluegrass Meadows subdivision, $172,000.
Kathy Scariot to Donald Schardein, Lot 41-30, Bent Tree Estates, $850,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Principle Properties LLC, Lot 176, McKinney Farms, $37,900.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Bluegrass Contracting and Consulting LLC, Lot 32, Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
Hammer Development Co. LLC to Bluegrass Contracting and Consulting LLC, Lot 47, Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
Donna Potzick to The Liberty Way LLC, Lot 18, Elkins subdivision, $75,000.
The Prodigy Co. LLC to CMC Properties LLC, Lots 1 and 2, Grider Station Apartments, $1,275,674.76.
Woodrow and Nona Jackson to Kenneth and Natalie Holland, land near Porter Pike and Hwy. 101, $65,000.
Carmen Green to Leandra Green, land near Sixth Avenue, no tax.
Katherine Abbott to Beth Johnson, Lot 5, Glenwood Estates, $128,000.
John Ignatius and Josephine John to Lynetta Stiltner, Lot 137, Belle Haven, $364,900.
Eli Jackson III to Root Canal LLC, Lot 15-4, Chandler Park subdivision, no tax.
