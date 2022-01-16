Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 238, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,500.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 103, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,500.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 245, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,500.
Kenneth O’Neal Hendrick to Christopher and Kasey Hendrick, Lot 2-1, minor plat book 26, page 36, no tax.
Helen Medley Borders Trust to Amanda and Jeremy Jacobson, land near Cemetery Road, $399,900.
Gary and Julie Ransdell to Christopher and Nicole Guthrie, Lot 5-160, Olde Stone subdivision, $1,100,000.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Properties LLC, Lot 244, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.
Treva and Michael Felts and Christina and James Adams to Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC, Lot 4, plat book 44, page 405, $287,917.65.
Richard and Jenna Haynes to Steven Smith and Heather Perdue-Smith, land near Jack Smith Road, $948,000.
Patricia Marcotte to B&B Cleaning Co. Inc., Lot 51, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $120,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Royal Investments BG LLC, Lots 21-24, Breckenridge subdivision, $150,000.
Greenbrier Hills Properties LLC to Royal Investments BG LLC, Lots 85 and 93, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision, $95,000.
Gomez Construction LLC to Nisvet Begic and Fahreta Ahmetovic, Lot 10, Briar Creek subdivision, $45,000.
Drury Development Corp. to Nilkanth Inc., three properties (deed book 874, page 822; deed book 1094, page 279; deed book 1223, page 476), $6,397,214.
Viola Hudson to Mario Ayala and Besy M. Guevera Diaz, Lot 2, plat book 44, page 409, $194,740.
Gary and Catherine Villereal to Villereal Kentucky Community Property Trust, Lot 43, Wesley Estate subdivision, no tax.
Tai Van Le and Lan Luu to TL Rental LLC, 823 Cabell Drive and 905 Long Way, no tax.
Kristian and Le’Sasha Buckner to Michael and Annie Williams, Lot 168, McKinney Farms subdivision, $252,000.
The estate of Ursa L. Davis to Ronnie and Donna Reece, land near Hullett Lane, $139,100.
Sandra and Michael Graham to Brennan Berry, Lot 1, minor plat book 20, page 154, $190,000.
Jeffrey Harrison to Hudson Capital Properties LLC, Lot 1, minor plat book 20, page 55, $300,000.
Treva and Michael Felts and Christina and James Adams to Chanthom Builders LLC, land near Bays Fork Road, $489,827.11.
Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa to Pedro Saul Echeverria and Morena De Jesus Orellana, Lot 21, Greenmeadow subdivision, $139,000.
Eric Wallace to Caleb Lee, Lot 88, South Oaks subdivision, $260,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC, d/b/a Southern Design & Build to Old Hickory Homes LLC, Lot 54, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $45,000.
The estate of Jessica Ann Hamilton to Grant and Alfreda Williams, Lot 12, Edgewood addition, $261,000.
Charles and Mary Webb to Charles E. Webb and Mary Susan Webb Trust, Parcel 1 (land near Hwy. 526); Parcel 2 (land near Hwy. 525); and Parcel 3 (land near Girkin Road), no tax.
Bennie and Laura Jones to James Layne, Lot 15, Breckenridge subdivision, $370,495.
Woodland Station Holdings LLC to Annette Dublino, Lot 110, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $219,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Terry Davis Construction Inc., Lot 104, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Bishop Investments LLC to JCJG Properties LLC, Lots 5 and 4, Glendale subdivision, $112,500.
Larry and Sarah Williams to Gary and Janice Osborne, Lot 3, Matlock Estates, $649,000.
Michael and Treva Felts to Mark Douglas Construction LLC, Lot 5, plat book 44, page 405, $69,550.
Treva and Michael Felts and Christina and James Adams to Staci and Harold Simpson, Lot 3, plat book 44, page 405, $117,700.
James and Natashia Lewis to Gayla Stahl, Lot 4, minor plat book 17, page 143, $148,000.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Lots 10-12 and 97-99, South Oaks subdivision, $262,650.
Thomas and Cynthia Payne to Janice Hall, Lot 79, Sherwood Manor subdivision, $335,000.
Chad and Wendy Moseley to James and Jill Brown, land near 13th Street, $142,000.
Linda Ellis Johnson to Linda Ellis Johnson, Lot 11, Edgewood addition, no tax.
Jose and Mariah Vazquez to Elizabeth Axelgard, Lot 141, McKinney Farms subdivision, $235,000.
Justin and Amber Davis to Allen and Anna Martin, Lot 32, Woodstone Springs subdivision, $138,500.
Nelda and Edwin Wilbanks Jr. to Jason and Kara Neidell, Lots 117 and 118, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $85,000.
Marty and Betsy Wilkins to Christy Wilkins, Lot 2, plat book 41, page 338, $150,000.
Scott Adams to Jason Mills, Lot 50, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $105,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to Adam and Kaitlyn Minrath, Lot 157, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $545,500.
Adam and Kaitlyn Minrath to Teryl and Rodger Carter Jr., Lot 114, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $455,000.
Calvin and Melissa Crandell to Joher Butt, Lot 5, plat book 42, page 272, $128,000.
Wanda Satterfield to Gary Eckhardt, land near Highland Drive, $270,000.
Brian and Virginia Meadows and Chestnut Properties LLC to Jason Mills, tract 3, plat book 44, page 88, $27,500.
Brian and Virginia Meadows to Chestnut Properties LLC, tract 4, plat book 44, page 88, $27,500.
Prestige World Wide HC LLC to Brandon and Phenicia McKinney, Lot 122, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $449,000.
Kevin and Ellen Cline to Jennifer Martinez and Leonel Martinez Rivas, two tracts, Alta Vista Way, $220,000.
Wilma Jones to Wilma Jones and Kenneth Dearing, land near Ky. 242, minor plat book 4, page 159, no tax.
James and Clarizel Yarbrough to Kenneth and Elisa Berry, land near Jenkins Road, $117,500.
Jonathon Jones and Ashley Nicole Elmore-Jones to Tyler Byrum and Kayla Adams, Lot 24, plat book 33, page 60, $216,000.
Black Hole Holdings LLC to Steve Stewart, Lot 19, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $335,000.
Gary and Janice Osborne to Jared and Abigail Sells, Lot 23, Greenbriar Acres subdivision, $249,000.
Park Street Medical Plaza LLC to Bowling Green-Warren County Community Hospital Corp. d/b/a The Medical Center, Parcel 1 (Lot 1, Park Street Medical Plaza subdivision); and Parcel 2 (land near Chestnut Street), $5,200,000.
Mary Belle Pillow to The Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near West Loop, $156,000.
Olivia Hill to Rebecca Kello, Lot 1, plat book 2, page 17, $163,900.
Virginia Thames to Shirley and Alice Basham, Lot 25, Hemlock Heights subdivision, $200,000.
Custom Design Build LLC to Michael Eustler, Lot 3, Rolling Hills subdivision, $229,500.
Two Dogs Consulting LLC to Michael and Aryn Meyer, Lot 141, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $270,000.
Treva and Michael Felts to Christina and James Adams, Lot 2, plat book 44, page 405, $224,700.
Auston and Heather Harper to Joseph Zucharo, land near Dye Ford Road, $340,000.
Vicki Sharp to Grady and Rachel Drew, land in minor plat book 3, page 78, $190,000.
Richard and Julie Richardson to Colby Wu and Melissa Nogocha Nguyen, Lot 77, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $255,000.
Stuart Payton and Sarah Payton to Brent and Victoria Carter, Lot 1, Honeysuckle Point subdivision, $736,000.
Bluegrass Contracting and Consulting LLC to Lloyd and Kim Jennison, Lot 3, plat book 43, page 378, $224,900.
Jackson and Janie Ellis to Osman and Vanesa Zimic, Lot 11, Plano Estate subdivision, $375,000.
D&D Builders LLC to Motley Trading Co. LLC, Lot 24, Heritage subdivision, $49,900.
Robert and Gwendolyn Boone to College Cab Rentals LLC, Lot 17, Smallhouse Lawn, $312,000.
Walter and Velma Jones to Gary Newman, Lot 115, Hartland subdivision, $600,000.
Shamrock Homes LLC to Sean and Lacey Johnson, Lot 14, Cedar Lane Stable Inc., $203,973.57.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Gary and Julie Ransdell, Lot 3-6, Olde Stone subdivision, $225,000.
Shawn and Katherine Durnen to Gary and Julie Ransdell, Lot 5-136, Olde Stone subdivision, $369,900.
Benjamin and Hayley Pedigo to James and Kelsi Pedigo, land near Hwy. 101, no tax.
John and Kimberly Kleis to Chandler Sears, Lot 18, Camden Place subdivision, $400,000.
Donald and Deborah Cook Rentals to Walter and Velma Jones, Lot 24, Highland Pointe subdivision, $150,000.
Stephen and Paula Mattison to Country Ham Properties LLC, land near Park Street, $135,000.
Osman and Vanesa Zimic to Moe Zaw and Yoon Waddy Lwin, Lot 3, plat book 4, page 8, $155,000.
Ronnie and Brenda Atkins to Asukulu Victor, Lambert Bueteleci and Ungwa Victor, Lot 26, Hillview Mills subdivision, $380,000.
Marlin Perry Jr. and Shawn Puckett to Ronnie and Brenda Atkins, Lot 38, Copperfield Estates subdivision, $279,900.
College Cab Rentals LLC to PRPG – 1249 Kentucky St., land near Kentucky Street, $315,000.
Oma McIntyre to Charles and Meryl Gyger, Lot 308, Hunting Creek Estate subdivision, $299,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Amra Rahmic, Lot 65, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $225,130.