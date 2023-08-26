John and Frederica Kernohan to Jeffrey and Joy Miller, Lot 10, Oak Forest addition, $818,500.
Sharon Goolesby to Raleigh Weeks, land near Ky. 432, $185,000.
Candice Watkins to Robert and Joyce Perdue, Lot 620, North Ridge subdivision, $246,500.
John and Rhonda Doyle and Joshua Doyle to Stephen and Milagros Botkin, Lot 9, Meadowview subdivision, $278,900.
Berschel Hunt to Teryl and Rodger Carter Jr., Lot 31, September Lakes subdivision, $675,000.
First Rental LLC to Myint Aung and Nang Liang, Lot 315, Deer Park subdivision, $260,000.
Steven Tyler Janes and Steven and Debbie Janes to Patrick Wood and Alexandria Vincent, Lot 2, Ogden Park subdivision, $325,000.
Jason and Melissa Smith to Adam and Melissa Trent, Lot 2, Jason and Melissa Smith subdivision, $499,900.
Franklin and Lauren Tabor to Shady Ray’s Pawn LLC, Lot 6, Parker Bennett School subdivision, $250,000.
Sky Value Partners LLC to Pinki Patel, Lot 46, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $472,000.
Mary Davenport to HH804 LLC, Lot 9B, Parkview addition, $225,000.
SAM Capital LLC to Dyson and Carolyn Lovell, Lot 161, Carters Crossing subdivision $357,500.
Lansing Lane Homeowners’ Association Inc. to J. Allen Builders Inc., Lot 673, Lansing Lane subdivision, no tax.
Christopher and Callie Gerhardt to Greenhill Farms LLC, Lot 4-3, plat book 30, page 200, $170,000.
Vishnubhai Patel and Pushpaben Rasiklal Patel, Lot 30, Upton Farms subdivision, $48,500.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 180, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $49,900.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Kristen Thompson, Lot 21, Upton Farms subdivision, $414,000.
Charles and Michelle Graves to Bryan Franklin, Lot 4, Robert T. Roberts subdivision, $120,000.
Gary and Lisa French to Claburn Michael Gunter, land near Petty Road, $211,750.
CarriAnne Gaskin to Keith and Lynn Culpepper, Lot 2, Larry Davis subdivision, $244,900.
D&M Bennett Holdings LLC to Floyd and Eleanor Keith, Lot 64, Cobblestone subdivision, $662,000.
CAS Holdings LLC to Humble Real Estate LLC, Lot 15, Samuel T. Rabold subdivision, $45,000.
Golden Capital LLC to LaToya Renee Clark, Lot 177, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $324,900.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to T&C Homes LLC, Lot 61, Breckenridge subdivision, $48,902.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Leonard Brown, Lot 101, South Oaks subdivision, $252,450.
Edward Anglea and Brooklyn Meador-Anglea to Carol and Clint Meador, Lot 11-2, North Mill Village subdivision, $210,000.
T&C Homes LLC to Stephen and Cathryn Vanderver, Lot 54, Breckenridge subdivision, $457,000.
Cedar Pines LLC to ABKF Holdings LLC, Lot 51, Cedar Pointe subdivision, $49,000.
Melinda and Timothy Elkins and Richard Floyd Jr. to Kenneth and Rebecca Wells, Lots 1 and 2, plat book 36, page 1, $305,000.
Roberta and Russell Sprouse to Roberta Sprouse, Lot 2, Ridgewood Estates subdivision, $215,000.
William Gardner to William Gardner, Lot 2, Shawnee Estate subdivision, no tax.
William Gardner to William Gardner, Lot 64, Shawnee Estate subdivision, $125,000.
Jason and Pamela Green to Bunberg and Ghexang Oum, Lot 185, McCoy Place, $385,000.
Bryton and Ashlyn McGuire to Curtis and Candy Johnson, tract 2-1, Bryton McGuire property, $70,400.
Muriz and Sevlija Mujanovic to Jaber Properties LLC, Lots 34 and 36, Westside Commercial Development, $480,000.
Russell and Nancy Moore to Ashley Thomas, Lot 202, Briarwood Manor, $360,000.
Jarrod and Nikki Schwarzkopf to Gillian Allgeier, Lot 2, plat book 30, page 145, $545,000.
YB&R Investments LLC to Double N Investments LLC, land on Collegeview Drive, $40,000.
Bryson Lee to Handy Rentals LLC, Lot 68, Kenway Estates subdivision, $180,000.
Robert and Devonia Nealy to 2W Construction LLC, Lots 24 and 25, Harvest Landing subdivision, $80,000.
Estate of Tania Stapp to Greenwood Park Inc. d/b/a Don Langley Rentals, Lot 2, McElwain Court, $90,000.
Allen and Roy Spence to Joshua Milam, land on Countrywood Place, $182,400.
White Square LLC to CMB Real Estate LLC, Lot 66, Countryside Manor, $320,000.
Timothy Thornberry Jr. and Leah Craig to Julio Mayen and Yuri Lorena Garcia Garcia, $255,000.
Renaissance Finance LLC to Nelson Espinoza and Angel Ruiz Hernandez, Lot 8, Glen Lily Manor subdivision, $200,000.
Donald and Connie Easton to Lori and Mark Mahowald, Lot 136, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, no tax.
Thang Ceu and Lal Thang to Monty Sanner, Lot 288, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, $278,000.
The estate of Carolyn Tarrence to Bryson Lee, Maggie Bratcher and Ricky and Heather McGuffey, Lot 3, Jakes Acres subdivision, $265,000.
C&H Rental LLC to Right Rentals LLC, Lot 46-1, Woodland Station subdivision, $192,500.
Edward and Marie Yager to Tayler and Brandon Sekula, land near Marylan Place, $299,900.
Kiara and John Thompson to Stephan and Ronald Taylor, Lot 15, Lashlee Meadows subdivision, $290,000.
Melanie Jensma to Robert Stephens Taylor II, Lot 62, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, $295,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Thang Ceu and Lal Thang, Lot 249, Stagner Farms subdivision, $461,000.
Brandon and Anna Kilgus to Zachary and Abbey Lathram, Lot 7, Chaney addition, $260,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Angela and Tim Nagel, Lot 90, Carter Crossings, Unit 1, $314,900.
Jason and Dena Mills to Sherry Adams, Lot 8, Stagecoach Springs subdivision, $435,000.
Robert N. Stokes and Judy A. Stokes Trust to Allison Ruth Stokes Gorrell, land on Euclid Avenue, $550,000.
Terry Frank to Peter Blandford, land near Harry Cherry Road, $314,000.
Larry and Norma Sockrider to Shelby and Randall Spradlin, Lot 2, Carroll Moseley subdivision, $224,900.
Zelma Orr to Zelma Orr and Sherry Wilkinson, Lot 44, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, no tax.
James and Leeann Brown to Southeastern Displays Inc., land on 14th Street, $230,000.
Reynaldo Flores-Aulet Sr. and Luz Lorena Garcia-Davila to Juan Perez Saravia and Reyna Jissell Guerrero Flores, Lot 442, Greystone subdivision, $270,000.
VISAAC LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., 60 lots in Dove Point subdivision, $3,150,000.
David and Stephanie Moore to Prodigy Property Management LLC, land near Kentucky Street, $275,000.
Lisa and Evan Evans to Andrew and Sara Lawrence, Lot 9, Bent Tree Manor subdivision, $485,000.
Michael Yoest Jr. to Hauvung C. Ngaihte and Tacin N. Ngaihte; Cing Khan Ngai; and Thang Sian Mung, Lot 19, The Crossings at Cave Mill subdivision, $345,000.
Gregory Willis to Derek and Madison Ahmann, Lot 16, Glen Lily subdivision, $115,000.