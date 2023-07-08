Timothy and Donna Kanaly to Vat II LLC, Lots 17 and 18, Edgewood addition, $225,000.
Reagan Young and William and Kimberly Harlan to James and Carol Greenwood, Lot 17, Breckenridge subdivision, $469,900.
Belinda Miller to Tabatha and Freddie Biggs III, Lots 11 and 12, Parker-Bennett Urban Renewal Project, $188,000.
Deena and Scott Stivers and Helen Harrod to Burrell Properties LLC, Lots 3, 4, 13 and 14, Nealwood addition, $100,000.
Simon and Sherry Tyger to Amanda Havard, land near Park Street, $475,000.
Chad Copas and William and Kim Copas to Wyatt Copas, land near Old Union Church Road, no tax.
James Norman Miller to James Nicholas Miller, land near Bill Lindsay Road, no tax.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Mark and Gail Dean, Lot 135, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $267,000.
Aldridge Enterprises LLC to FOB Properties LLC, Lot 99, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $325,000.
ARM Properties LLC to Southside Properties LLC, Lot 26, Breckenridge subdivision, $52,500.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Jose M. Valdivia Rodriguez and Elisabet Valadez Aranda, land near Porter Pike, $172,500.
Pin Oak Estates LLC to Cornerstone Construction LLP, Lots 128 and 129, Springwater subdivision, $89,900.
Lois Douglas to Jonathan and Stacy Carter, Lot 9, Briggs addition, $70,000.
Jeffrey and Karen Smith to Jordan Greene, Lot 45, Deer Meadow subdivision, $337,000.
Jones Bros. Properties LLC to Connect Offices LLC, land near Fourth Avenue and College Street, $1,100,000.
Oliver & Hansbrough Development Partners LLC to B&L Dream House House LLC, Lot 7, Cedar Creek subdivision, $81,500.
Ernest and Joyce Beck to Jason and Janice Schultz, Lot 1, Kirby & Ida Beck subdivision, $37,500.
Derrick and Tabitha Stinnett to Nicole Adams, Lot 35, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $449,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ines Lopez and Dustin Thornton, Lot 147, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $373,120.
Davon and Carolyn Graham to Andrew and Andrea Partington, Lot 101, Crossridge subdivision, $610,000.
Daniel Lovos and Yanira L. Iraheta De Lovos to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, Lot 23, Eastern Heights subdivision, $173,000.
Joshua and Ashley Baker to Karen Baker, Lot 1-1B, Baker property subdivision, no tax.
Karen Baker to Karen Baker, Lot 1, Baker property subdivision, no tax.
Karen Baker and Joshua and Ashley Baker to Joshua and Ashley Baker, Lot 2, Baker property subdivision, no tax.
Joshua and Ashley Baker to Joshua and Ashley Baker, Lot 1-1, Baker property subdivision, no tax.
Amanda Ashley to John and Sheila Smiley, Lot 6, Collett addition, $215,000.
Estate of Barbara June Potter Elrod to James and Joanne Magers, land in deed book 376, page 163, $450,500.
Sandra Mills to Bell Vue Properties LLC, land near Wade Street, $55,000.
Randall and Tammy Tapp to Mayra Azucena Castillo, land near Vine Street, $81,400.
J.S. & J.M. LLC to 31 Development LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $1,195,000.
Maleknasser Azodi to Boyd Caddell, Lot 15, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $355,000.
Sam Capital LLC to Malorie Mann, Lot 180, Carter Crossings subdivision, $321,000.
Miller's Real Estate Holdings LLC to Anel Andric, Lot 2, Miller's Real Estate Holdings Inc., $85,000.
Southside Development LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lots 185 and 186, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $99,800.
Betsy and Marty Wilkins, Thomas and Tammie Hightower, Kenneth Hightower and Andrew and Tracy Hightower to The 3A Group LLC, land near Old Scottsville Road and Peachtree Lane, $432,500.
The estate of Harriet Yarnell Downing to Heather Hines, land near Highland Way, $305,000.
Mike Jordan to Chris and Alice Elkins, Lot 2, Carlton Dunn subdivision, $125,000.
Kevin and Rneeh Hendrick to Robert Puck, Lots 12-14, Golden Ayr Estates, $375,000.
Chad Bridges and Joan Mills to Mark Massey, Lot 2, minor plat book 26, page 28, $345,500.
Carter Crossings LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 222, Carter Crossings subdivision, $62,500.
Terry Burrill to Mary Lee Lehr and Thomas Lehr, Lot 120, Meadowview subdivision, $356,000.
Belcher Holdings LLC to Ronaldette Litchford, land near Lovers lane, $210,000.
Calvin and Lindsey Tooley to Corner Lot Holdings, land near 12th Street, $85,000.
Samuel Sanders to Elias Lazo Soriano, land near Russellville Road, $225,000.
Gordon Howell to Melainie Plumb, Lot 26-2, Hartland subdivision, no tax.
Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc. to Ryan Owen, Lot 156, Moss Meadows major subdivision, $269,900.
Ashley and Matthew Blake to James and Stephanie Wimsatt, Lot 159, plat book 17, page 108 $331,000.