Big Dog Investments LLC to Benjamin Eric Williams, Lot 115, North Ridge subdivision, $209,900.
Denis and Selima Osmanovic to Arnold and Margarita Garza, Lot 411, North Ridge subdivision, $220,000.
Mary Pillow to Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College Foundation Inc., land near Loop Street, $35,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to Aceland Holdings LLC, Lot 11, Breckenridge subdivision, $44,000.
Sue Cahoon and Wayne Olson to David and Mary Turner, land in plat book 44, page 425, $125,000.
Inter-Modal Trans-portation Authority Inc. to BGHS LLC, Lot 8-7, Kentucky Trimodal Transpark, $829,500.
Wendell and Marion Kirby to Daniel and Lindsey Brown, Lot 1-1, plat book 44, page 385, $300,000.
David Strange to Gregory Nalley, Lot 5, Walnut Hill Estates subdivision, $295,000.
Johnetta Pryor to Joey Pryor, Lot 471, Hidden River subdivision, no tax.
James Butler and Susann Wilson to Elliott and Brandi Taylor, Lot 6, plat book 43, page 122, $379,900.
Elliott and Brandi Taylor to Jonathan and Alisha Poole, Lot 91, Springfield subdivision, $235,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Eric and Rachel Smiley, Lot 18, Stagner Farms subdivision, $285,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC to Carlos Taylor, Lot 41, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $300,000.
Donald & Deborah Cook Rentals of Bowling Green LLC to Barry and Tanya Lindsey, Lot 27, Highland Pointe subdivision, $150,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Overholt Builders LLC, Lots 266 and 267, McCoy Place subdivision, $96,000.
Jody Blake and Jennifer Montgomery to Jody Blake and Jennifer Montgomery, Lot 3, Edgewood addition, no tax.
Jerry and Rebecca Burns to Purple Door Realty LLC, land in plat book 26, page 156, $325,000.
Richard and Shea Wilson to John and Sarah Davis, Lot 21, plat book 42, page 175, $350,000.
Murphy & Scott Development Co. to LDUKY LLC, Lots 11-2 and 11-3, Southend subdivision, $329,600.
Stephanie Deangelis and Lonnie Tibbs to Darrin and Lisa Djernes, Lot 137, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $485,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green to American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities Inc., Lot 265, McCoy Place subdivision, $49,500.
BCTA Properties LLC to A Himalaya KY Properties LLC, Lot 5, Cherry Farms subdivision, $1,475,000.
The estate of Janice Miller to Fay’s Mobile Homes Inc., Lot 70, Sunny Acres Mobile Home subdivision, $77,000.
Jeremy and Keri Connor to Brandon and Lauren Read, Lot 192, Summit subdivision, $384,900.
Alexandra Brown to Louis E. Cook, Lot 105, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $259,900.
Tom and Leslie Moran to Jeremy Connor, Lot 205, McKinney Farms subdivision, $243,900.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Jason Mills, Lots 57 and 58, Normal View addition, $12,000.
Larry and Sarah Williams to Larry and Sarah Williams, Lot 138, Heartland subdivision, no tax.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Dennis and Judy O’Nan, Lot 89, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $197,000.
Caliber Contracting LLC to Lynnwood D. Titington, Lot 38, South Oaks subdivision, $269,900.
Shahmir Family Limited Partnership to Adis and Elvira Grabus, Lot 1, Eastland Park subdivision, $335,000.
Estate of John Beachum Wheeler to Platinum Development LLC, land near Russellville Road, $1,222,500.
Matthew and Shelby Cravens to Matthew and Shelby Cravens, Lot 7, Skipaway Point subdivision, no tax.
Amy Neighbors to Doretha Neal, Lot 532, North Ridge subdivision, $225,000.
Charles and Sharon McKinney to William and Mary White, Lot 2, Browning Heights subdivision, $175,000.
Live the Dream Development Inc. to Lebon and Florance Dauda, Lots 5-1 and 6, Kitchens Reeves subdivision, $117,000.
Phillip and Kristen White to Justin Williams and Tavie Anderson, land in plat book 32, page 93, $300,000.
Randall and Susan Davidson to Westside Ventures LLC, Units 106 and 107, Destiny Place Office Condominiums, $310,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Joseph and Emily Campbell, Lot 8, plat book 41, page 365, $268,300.
Gary and Michelle Wheeler to Glenn and Julia Bauer, tract 4, Lewis Graves Farm subdivision, $729,900.
Vivian Parrish to Joseph and Megan Walden, Lot 125, Bailey’s Farm subdivision, $330,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Chad and Ashlee Linton, Lot 615, Greystone subdivision, $281,900.
Jacqueline Britt to Tammy Britt, tract 1, Jacqueline Britt Farm subdivision, no tax.
Sakib Muminovic to Skylar Cullom, Lot 8, Heritage subdivision, $370,000.
Jacqueline and Darrell Hagan to Elisabeta and John Miracle Jr., Lot 49, Copperfield Estates subdivision, $230,000.
Sheila and Jerry Brooks to Jaber Properties LLC, land near Russellville Road, $375,000.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Grant and Chelsea Miller, Lot 1, plat book 43, page 284, $269,900.
Karen Whitlow to Lead Properties LLC, land near 14th Street, $25,000.
Burrell Properties LLC to Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa, Lot 15, Collett addition, $85,000.
Sarah Higgins to Ginger and Tom Tomlinson, Lot 8, Enoch Francis Farm subdivision, $359,900.
Jennifer Herman to BEA Properties LLC, Lot 12, Camden Place subdivision, $118,000.
BHF Express LLC to PRI Properties LLC, Tract 1 (land near Louisville and Nashville Pike); and Tract 2 (land in deed book 1127, page 792), $1,100,000.
Keith and Terri Walton to Joseph Wilson, Lot 3, Hudson Lands subdivision, $90,000.
Minnette and Todd Ellis to Kody Straley, Lot 175, Greystone subdivision, $239,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Alexandra Brown and Cory Jones, Lot 111, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $379,900.
David and Anna Kerr to Vehada and Asim Smajlovic, Lot 77, South Oaks subdivision, $315,000.
Joseph and Robin Gass to Joseph and Robin Gass, Lot 485, Briarwood Manor subdivision, no tax.
Fred and Martha Faulkner to Hunter and Margaret Dickison, Lot 27, Scottish Manor Estate subdivision, $217,500.
William and Marianne Wilson to Brandon Wilson, Lot 7, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $285,000.
Alton Higdon and Maribeth Wilson to John and Deana Rogers, Lot 5, minor plat book 21, page 130, no tax.
Miller & York LLC to St. Joseph’s Parish of Bowling Green, land near Church Street, $65,000.
South Glen Properties LLC to Tony Henon Construction Inc., Lot 156, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $62,000.
Jase and Natalie Pinerola to Bootstrap Investments LLC, Lot 16, Southside Realty Company’s addition, no tax.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Alpeshkumar Patel, Lot 86, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $62,900.