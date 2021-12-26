Richard and Joyce Browning to Corey Miller and Stephanie and Jeffrey Barefoot, Lot 30, Hillview addition, $265,000.
Linda McCaig to Bryan Johnson, Lots 1-3, Holly Hills subdivision $165,000.
Burrell Properties LLC to Abdelaati and Bridget Kaiaa, Lot 25, Westmeade subdivision, $75,000.
T. Scott Lyons to Dominic and Tonya Lanphier, land near State Street, $285,000.
Joshua Biggs and Kaitlin Hart to Little Lloy LLC, land near Bethel Lane, $395,000.
Rebecca and Jerry Bridgeman Jr. to Robert and Monica Burr, Lot 5, Orchard Hill, $30,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Carl and Michele Jablonski, Lot 616, Greystone subdivision, $256,775.
Alvaton Properties LLC to Steven and Lindsey Maurer, Lot 88, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $79,900.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Christian Escobar, Lot 30, Glen Acres subdivision, $146,000.
Jonathan and Summer Keen to Ryan Chamberlain, Lot 26, Charleston Place subdivision, $284,900.
Daniel and Linda Jenkins to Deborah Eades, Lot 41, M.C. Hinton subdivision, $150,000.
Larry and Barbara Carlisle to Sura Alaa; Shaimaa Salman and Muhanad Raheem; and Rafah Alaa, Lot 170, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $405,000.
John Horton to Nora Bryant and Tevin Bryant-Barksdale, Lot 152, McKinney Farms subdivision, $210,000.
Virendra Darbar and Ushabahen Dabhi to Nashville Road Real Estate LLC, tract 2, minor subdivision plat book 12, page 73, $875,000.
Rodgie and Allison Millet to Clint and Kimberly Cobb, Lot 120, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $389,900.
Dakota Hall to Shane and Stephanie Weckerly, land near Hammett Hill, $25,000.
The Jones Company of Kentucky II LLC to Pamela Barry, Lot 27, South Oaks subdivision, $250,000.
Handy Homes LLC to GM Industries LLP, land near Norris Road, $170,000.
Burch Investments LLC to James Beck and Lisa Gregory-Beck, Lot 20, Poplar Grove subdivision, $65,000.
Bull Properties LLC to C&J Ventures LLC, Lot 30, Robert Loving subdivision, $230,000.
Julio Rangel and Beatriz Hernandez-Cerrito, Lot 4, Autumn View subdivision, $225,000.
Dominic and Tonya Lanphier to C&L Investments LLC, land near 13th Street, $230,000.
Jeffrey and Deborah Peeples to David and Sarah Miller, Lot 21, Sherwood Manor subdivision, $520,000.
Billy Joe Pawley to Jeffrey and Deborah Peeples, Lot 22, Sherwood Manor subdivision, $415,000.
Charles and Rita Windham to Romchang Ros and Panha Meas; and Loeung T. Chau, Lot 91, Deer Meadows subdivision, $330,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Logan and Kerri Secrest, Lot 3, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $194,900.
Robin Nickolakakos to Van Uk and Nunu Om Thang, Lot 77, McCoy Place subdivision, $270,000.
James and Judy Bishop to AC/DC Farm subdivision, Lot 5, John Wheeler Estate subdivision, $125,000.
Michael and Lynn Minton to Sabahudin and Mirsada Muratovic, Lots 8-1 and 7-1, plat book 23, page 119, $40,000.
Jones Bros. Properties LLC to Old Kentucky Home Properties LLC, 900 W. Main Ave. and 985 Victoria St., $45,000.
David and Cindy Runner; Marie and Steven Glasscock; Cindy Runner; and Julie and Allen Barry to David and Sara Hunt, land near Bettersworth Road, $1,883,500.
Marie and Steven Glasscock to David and Sara Hunt, land near Bettersworth Road, $838,250.
Stonewood Construction Inc. to James and Stephanie Wimsatt, Lot 29, Drakesborough subdivision, $97,500.
Brad Carr to Donald and Andrea Hardin, Lot 6, plat book 38, page 243, $239,900.
Pat O’Connor to Ben and Lauren Duncan, Lot 126, Crossings at Cave Mill subdivision, $250,000.
Vanessa McDaniel to Monica Alejandra Gmurk, land near Rockfield Church Road, $195,000.
Terrill and Vicki Garmon to The Loft MD Salon and Color Studio LLC, Unit 100, Tower Place Professional Condominiums, $175,000.
Elizabeth and Floyd Jones Jr. to Floyd Ray Jones Jr. and Elizabeth N. Jones Revocable Trust, Lot 20, Springhill subdivision, no tax.
Jessica and Ryan Bates and James Durrant to Deanna Durrant, Lot 99, Blue Grass Meadows subdivision, no tax.
VAP Properties LLC to SS and MM Properties LLC, Lot 22, Countryside Manor subdivision, $9,900,000.
979 LLC to Nelda and Edwin Wilbanks Jr., Lots 117 and 118, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $85,000.
Gator Development LLC to AJW Holdings LLC, Lot 2, Upton Farms subdivision, $48,500.
Sevenplus LLC to EOB Properties LLC, Lots 2 and 3, River Bend commercial subdivision, $2,200,000.
Jeffrey Pierce to JJP Investments LLC, Lot 14, Saddlebrook subdivision, $225,000.
Portia Lew to Kyle Barrick, Lot 6, The Village at Jennings Creek subdivision, $160,000.
Mark and Tina Updegraff and Gregory and Monica Updegraff to Lucas Page and Taylor Rogers, land in minor plat book 4, page 124, $225,500.
The Rogers Living Trust dated Sept. 11, 2002, by and through Kathryn Rogers to Kathryn Rogers, Lot 43, McCubbin subdivision, $210,000.
David and Lisa Richards to Jeremy and Brooke Vincent, Lot 151, Cumberland Ridge subdivision and Lot 177, plat book 40, pages 71-73, $140,000.
Carter Crossings LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Lots 74, 75, 83, 84, 87-89, 95 and 99, Carter Crossings subdivision, $434,411.
Jonathan and Jerri Miller to Kelly Miller, land near Slim Island Road, $111,500.
William Abney to Blake Settle, Lot 358, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $300,000.
Ernest Cowles to Dannie and Shania Yoder, land near Threlkel Ferry Road, $63,430.
Christine and Frederick Siegle III to Stephen and Kimberly Lile, Lot 149, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $924,900.
Brian and Melanie Ewert to Scott and Hollie Sanford, Lot 33, Cobblestone subdivision, $435,000.
Steven and J. Yvette Pierantoni to Thang L. Mung and Dim Pum Hung, Lot 5, Estates at Lost River subdivision, $224,000.
Marilynn Lashbrook to Reathel and Kimberly Moore, Lot 111, North Ridge subdivision, $176,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, to 139, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $42,900.