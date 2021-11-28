Larry and Alice Jones to River’s Landing Edge LLC, Lot 95, Lind Cliff Meadows subdivision, $320,000.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Stan and Susan Mathews, Lot 73, Park Hills subdivision, $195,000.
A.M. Builders LLC to Stojan and Biljana Simic, Lot 4-5, plat book 44, page 145, $259,900.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to Zijad and Hasnija Delic, Lot 146, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $461,000.
Noland and Frances Fields to Taylor and Jacob Wendt, land near Windmill Way, $292,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Nang Suan Kham and Nian Suan Kim, Lot 23, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $267,900.
Austin Current and KaSandra Mitchell to Janet and Ben Cole, land near High Street, $135,000.
Halie Bullock to Rhea Properties LLC, land near South Sunrise Drive, $112,000.
Richard and Noelia Haggan to Tyler Reed and Chia Shin Wu, Lot 2, Parker-Bennett School Urban Renewal Project, $170,000.
S&A Property Management LLC to Margarita and Jose Bobe Sr., Lot 173, Springfield subdivision, $282,000.
Ronald and Jamie Ryne to Cin Suan Thang and Niang Lam Cing, Lot 282, Springfield subdivision, $230,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jason and Ashley Jones, Lot 61, Blevins Farm subdivision, $408,315.
Spring Lakes LLC to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 38, Spring Lakes subdivision, $44,000.
Kenneth Copeland to Joshua Rodriguez and Vickie Payne-Rodriguez, Lot 2, James Young minor subdivision, $195,000.
MCK Group LLC to Logan Eckler and McKenna Gaudia, Lot 57, Rolling Fields subdivision, $217,500.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Donna Schiess and Douglas Hibbard, Lot 101, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $229,702.
Silverstone Properties LLC to Bo-Ty Properties LLC, Lot 14, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, no tax.
Estate of Ramel Still to Mohamed Zarim Zaydan, Lot 5, Price Family Farm property, $180,000.
A.M. Builders LLC to Jennifer and Richard Hunter, Lot 4-4, plat book 44, page 145, $259,900.
Joseph and Cheryl Blanford and Matthew Blanford to NPG Properties LLC, land near Old Union Church Road, $213,300.
Gary Maddern to Abraham Ortiz Hernandez and Obdulia Granados Perez, land near Audubon Drive, $139,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Mang Min Lian, Lot 25, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $268,000.
Justin and Amanda Taylor to Frankie Williams, Lot 53, Cherry Hills subdivision, $370,000.
Daniel Beaty Construction LLC to Daniel and Katie Beaty, Lot 2, Ishel Massey Estate subdivision, no tax.
Stacie and Sefik Smajlagic to Sugarbear Property Investments LLC, Unit 10B, Greens at Hartland, no tax.
BG Builders LLC to Jeffrey and Angela Shrull, Lot 570, Greystone subdivision, $240,258.
Jack and Judy Lancaster to Kevin and Betsy Gavitt, land near Mount Pleasant School Road, $400,000.
Ashlyn and Bryton McGuire to The Larry D. Osborn and Debra L. Osborn Family Trust, Lot 4, Sammy and Linda Rippy subdivision, $192,000.
Joe and Karen Morgan to Samuel Hernandez Rodriguez, Lot 12, Greystone subdivision, $213,500.
Indudeep and Anju Chhachhi to Wilder Developments LLC, Lot 95, Drakesboro subdivision, $45,000.
Preh Reh to Lucio Rodriguez Arana and Martha Flores, Lot 53, Park Hills subdivision, $197,000.
Barbara and Robert Fox; Linda Michael; David and Jackie Phillips; Cathy Phillips; and Chester Phillips to Jimmy Hutchins, land near Mercer Road, $30,000.
Edmon Warren Kinser Jr. to Edmon Warren Kinser III, Lot 7-1, Ed Kinser and Dianne Kinser subdivision, $50,000.
1502 Westen LLC to R&R Ky Properties LLC, Lot 115, Highland Gardens subdivision, $1,100,000.
Shirley Lowe to Rebek Om Thang and Soe Aung Om Thang, Lot 29, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $300,000.
Merle Troutman to Roger and Jennifer Cole, Lot 101, Ridgewood Estates, $370,000.
Jordan and Savannah Wilson to Seth Neimeier, Lot 358, North Ridge subdivision, $205,000.
Wayne and Elva Overholt to MNM LLC, Lots 2-8 and 2-10, Overholt Property, $310,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Dale Henson and Todd Henson, Lot 260, McCoy Place subdivision, $48,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Dale Henson and Todd Henson, Lot 252, McCoy Place subdivision, $52,000.
DWHP Properties LLC to Elijah Properties LLC, Lots 5 and 6, Smallhouse Hines addition, no tax.
Douglas and Rebecca Doscher to Suad and Fatima Muhic, Lot 111, Springfield subdivision, $275,000.
Woodland Station Development LLC to Big Time Properties LLC, Lot 19, Merrill & Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $47,000.
Suvad and Habiba Hrustanovic to Tai Khan Mung Zuisang and Lun Sian Hung, Lot 2, R.R. Alford Lot, $150,000.
The estate of Nute Eddy to Juan and Guadalupe Gonzalez, land near Clay Street, $37,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC d/b/a Southern Design & Build to William and Sherry Taylor, Lot 27, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $49,900.
Paul Lee to Bryan and Sarah Lee, Lots 1-4, minor plat book 19, page 124, $110,000.
Magnolia Hills LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., Lots 227-251, 291-305, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $1,600,000.
Glaydelle Rice Revocable Trust to Brandon and Melanie Gentry, tract 9, Glaydelle Rice Revocable Trust property, $438,700.
Jeffrey and Ellisha Wilson to Glenda Beals, Lot 6, Camden Place subdivision, $315,000.
Estate of John Beachum Wheeler; Estate of Frank T. Wheeler; and Vikki and Brent Harris to Southwest Developers LLC, land near U.S. 68-80, $5,100,000.
Mark and Crystal Woodward to Mark and Crystal Woodward, Lot 23, Beddington Park subdivision, no tax.
Mark and Crystal Woodward to Mark and Crystal Woodward, Lot 39, Creekwood subdivision, no tax.
Mark and Crystal Woodward to Mark and Crystal Woodward, Lot 103, Southmeade Estates addition, no tax.
Mark and Crystal Woodward to Mark and Crystal Woodward, Lot 10, Sunshine Gardens subdivision, no tax.
Mark and Crystal Woodward to Mark and Crystal Woodward, Lot 53, Thoroughbred Acres subdivision, no tax.
Mark and Crystal Woodward to Mark and Crystal Woodward, Lot 26, Farmgate subdivision, no tax.
Mark and Crystal Woodward to Mark and Crystal Woodward, Lot 1, Shawnee Estates subdivision, no tax.
Mark and Crystal Woodward to Mark and Crystal Woodward, Lot 101, Southmeade Estates subdivision, no tax.
Mark and Crystal Woodward to Mark and Crystal Woodward, Lot 102, Southmeade Estates subdivision, no tax.
Southwest Developers LLC to Platinum Development LLC, land near U.S. 68-80, $5,600,000.
Kevin York and Teresa Finch to Chadwick Goldsmith, Lot 1, Hemlock Heights No. 1, $200,000.
June Henrick to June Henrick, Lot 1, minor plat book 24, page 171, no tax.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Robert and Diane Boyer, Lot 27, Spring Lakes subdivision, $43,500.
Glaydelle Rice Revocable Trust to Bradley and Hannah Downs, land near Woodburn Allen Springs Road, $460,100.
Greg and Kathy Lucas to Roger Dale Burch Jr., Lot 8-2, Hughie Cowles Jr. Estate, $255,500.
Ha Thanh Nguyen to Ichiban Holdings LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $600,000.
Vicki D. Wilson to William and Breanna Kelley, Lot 58, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $290,000.
Jeffery Simmons to Rachel and John Adams, Lot 278, McCoy Place subdivision, $379,500.
HAAM Investments LLC to Nicola Sparks, Lot 4-3, Creekwood subdivision, $100,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Jimmy V. Tran and My Lan Du, Lot 34, Autumn View subdivision, $225,000.
James Cook & Associates LLC to Sangha Ros and Sireykosoma Samreth, Lot 271, McCoy Place subdivision, $305,000.
Dennis and Lynn Maslowski to Law Reh and Ko Meh, Lot 81, Springwater subdivision, $274,900.
John and Shari Strode to Frank Baltz III, Lot 130, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $75,000.
Jonathan and Jenni Meredith to Madison and Zach Talton, Lot 2, Copperfield subdivision, $256,000.
Bryan and Shanna Kozak to Robert Seaton, land near Ky. 1402, $257,500.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Van Lal Thuanga and Lal Zam Liani, Lot 27, Stagner Farms Phase 1, $234,160.
Donald & Deborah Cook Rentals of Bowling Green LLC to Kathy Wright Beard Revocable Trust, Lot 30, Highland Pointe subdivision, $150,000.
Caitlin Brock to Mikhail Zerskiy, Lot 24, Coppertree subdivision, $98,000.
Alvaton Properties LLC to H. Properties Development LLC, Lot 81, Drakes Ridge subdivision, $59,900.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 282, McCoy Place subdivision, $49,500.
Anna and Mark Givens to William and Angela Kuprion, land near Shaker Mill Road, $210,000.
Christian and Shelly Griffin to Christian and Shelly Griffin; and Jane Parrott, Lot 103, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, no tax.
Robert and Kristie Scott to Maria and Robert Jenkins, Lot 10, Mount Victor Gardens subdivision, $259,900.
Ruth Hudson to Isenberg LLC, land near State Street, $535,000.
Parachute Adams LLC to Jacon Stanek and Gayle Stanek, Lot 2, Harris Development, $269,000.
The estate of Alma Christine Hendrick to Kristen and Slater Mounts, Lot 7, plat book 44, page 43, no tax.
A.M. Builders LLC to Terry and Deborah Burden, Lot 4-3, plat book 44, page 145, $259,900.
Arthur and Terri Shannon to Ronald Rizzo and Sneha Murthy, Lot 5, Creekwood subdivision, $89,000.
Howe Construction LLC to James Murphy and Ashley Stovall, Lot 7, Heritage subdivision, $359,900.
David and Katherine Kimbel to Chanda and Robert McLellan, Lot 4, Merrill and Shirley Stuart property subdivision, $285,000.
Cynthia Hall to Pau Tung, Lot 70, Brentwood Place subdivision, $230,500.