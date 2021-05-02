Rosanna and Michael Schlabach to Bryan and Mary Hall, Lot 25, Peachtree Valley subdivision, $290,000.
Williams Land Investment LLC to BCTA Properties LLC, Lot 5, Cherry Farms subdivision, $1,300,000.
LJ2 Construction LLC to Natasha Gerstenschlager Wilson and Ryan Donald Wilson, Lot 53, Heritage subdivision, $279,900.
The estate of Margaret Bruce Pemberton; Pamela Burrett; and Patricia and Michael Adelman to David Gill and Marcia Pryor, Lot 1, Ogden Park subdivision, $205,440.
Carol Lingar to David Gill, land near Hadley Cohron Road, $10,000.
RF Miller Homes Ltd. Inc. to Khalid Pervez, Tract 1, Crandell property subdivision, $125,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Brenda Harlow, Lot 53, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $169,900.
Warren and Lillian Pate to Sirva Relocation Properties LLC, Lot 46, Hartland subdivision, $520,000.
Golden Capital LLC to Stanley and Linda Waumans, Lot 47, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $316,900.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Carrie Emmons and Devin Murphy, Lot 49, Spring Lakes and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $218,900.
Mohammad Hamoudi and Nagwan Saleh to Aceland Holdings LLC, Lot 35, Nealwood addition, $120,000.
Jerry and Martha Wright to Joshua and Ashley Baker, land near Old Drake-Temperance Road, $160,000.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to T&C Homes LLC, Lot 19, Breckenridge subdivision, $43,225.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to T&C Homes LLC, Lot 4, Breckenridge subdivision, $52,155.
Alvaton Land Partners LLC to T&C Homes LLC, Lot 3, Breckenridge subdivision, $52,155.
Tam Huu Huynh and Nhin Vo to Philip and Sarah Russell, Lot 154, Ashmoor Parke subdivision, $280,000.
John and Sharon Jenkins to Robert and Jennifer Mills, tract 5, Young property, plat book 42, page 89, $130,000.
Roy and Carolyn James to Nicholas and Shannon Schulter, Lot 1, revision of John D. Smith subdivision, $90,000.
Estate of Kimberly Baxter to Jeffrey and Ginger Piper, Lot 2, Shanty Hills Farms subdivision, $160,000.
Mary Noble Lanier Wilson and Mary Fenton Wilson to Richard and Rhonda Gibbs, Lot 2, Wilson family property, $200,000.
Hannah Oswald to Troy and Sandra Wells, Lot 491, Greystone subdivision, $212,000.
Joe and Constance Daniel to Roger and Teresa Brown, Lot 161, McCoy Place subdivision, $350,000.
Estate of Robert Geoghegan and Lowanda Geoghegan to Kelly Geoghegan, tract 4A, Geoghegan and LTH Corp. Inc., no tax.
Estate of Robert Geoghegan and Lowanda Geoghegan to Robin Angell, land near Oak Grove Avenue, no tax.
Estate of Robert Geoghegan and Lowanda Geoghegan to Robin Angell, Lots 8 and 9, Lake Ayre Estate subdivision, no tax.
Jay Spencer to Renaissance Finance LLC, Lot 45 Indian Hills subdivision, $239,900.
Gregory Willis and Forrest Halford to Miguel Alonzo Martin, land near Clay Street, $45,000.
Carlos and Ashley Conn to Robert Perdue and Jacklyn Travis, Lot 1, Westgate View subdivision, $185,000.
Aimee Miller to Pu Lu and Dim H. Nuam, Lot 350, Greystone subdivision, $235,900.
Sherri and Jeffrey Curtis to Mark and Janie Pitcock, Lot 42, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, $234,900.
Summit Partners Inc. to Renad and Belma Aganovic, Lot 212, Summit subdivision, $59,900.
Summit Partners Inc. to Maid Aganovic, Lot 223, subdivision plat of Summit subdivision, $59,900.
Dustin and Lindsey Peden to Rocky Hendrickson Irrevocable Trust FBO Emily Roxanne Henderson, Lot 3, Annemarie Bryce property, $775,000.
SHRIJI Real Estate LLC to Ivana and Elvis Skeric, Lot 246, Summit subdivision, $65,000.
Jacob and Kristin Lee to Brent and Mary Stubblefield, Lot 13, Bent Tree Creek Farm subdivision, $450,000.
Blair Thompson to Robert and Teresa Dawson, Lot 130, Hidden River Estates subdivision, $215,000.
Maribeth Wilson to Cody Eblen, Lot 47, RCP Thomas Estate subdivision, $145,000.
JT Real Estate LLC to Chris and Tori Gerbig, tract 1, JT Real Estate LLC, no tax.
Chandler and Dylan Callison to Lesley Duke, Lot 14, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Shields subdivision, $175,000.
Southside Development LLC to Overholt Builders LLC, Lot 3, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $45,000.
Overholt Builders LLC to Sead Selimovic, Lot 3, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $50,000.
Frank Hanson to Hanson Holdings LLC, Lot 1-13-3, Gary property subdivision, no tax.
Chris and Carrie Jones to Michael Sveen and Judi Scheinberg, Lot 3, Ray Spears subdivision, $208,000.
Fuqua Family Holdings LLC to Luxury Club LLC, Lot 10, Forest Park subdivision, $150,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Chrisie Sherrard, Lot 588, North Ridge subdivision, $195,200.
Quintin and Amy Littrell to Chaitanya Malempati, Lot 75, Fountain Trace subdivision, $700,000.
Kimmel and W. Lloyd Ferguson Jr. to Shri Shreeji Krupa, two tracts on Hwy. 68/Russellville Road, $100,000.
Helen Below to Andrew Head and Erica Celeste Cutright, Lot 110, Indian Hills subdivision, $212,900.
Leda Goad to CAS Holdings II LLC, land near Three Springs Road, $1,000,000.
Tammy and Bobby Morgan to Joe and Vicki Decker, Lot 46, Merrick Place Court, $168,500.
William and Diane Allen to Donny Thomas, land near U.S. 68/Ky. 80, $56,000.
Bobby and Dorothy Basham to Bruce and Linda Crisel, land near Barren River Road, $58,500.
Jeremy and Keri Connor to Spencer Coffey, Lot 27, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $279,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ashley and Nathan Griffith, Lot 130, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $251,155.
Phyllis and Sarah Russell to Ashley Dunn, Lot 2, McKinney Farms subdivision, $205,000.
Karl and Linda Harnack to Allen and Lindsey Sirizi, Lot 6, Briar Ridge Estates, $469,900.
Sheri Sims to Eleanor Bardin and Kimberly Bardin, Lot 10, RCP Thomas addition, $165,000.
Anthony and Sherry Ledbetter to Big Dog Investments LLC, land near South Sunrise Drive, $70,000.
Brian and Hope Hoffman to Principle Properties LLC, Lot 2, Alexander Family Trust, $45,000.
Marty and Betsy Wilkins to David Graves, Lot 29, Three Springs Hollow subdivision, $175,000.
Abigayle and Richard Dort to Freedom Ventures LLC, land near Indianola Street, $102,273.
Mark Douglas Construction LLC to Spencer Borders, Lot 4, Cobblestone subdivision, $60,000.
Brandon and Maranda Lyons to Patience Holts and Billey Williams, Lot 188, McKinney Farms subdivision, $221,400.
Sears Development Group LLC to H&S Industrial Properties LLC, Lot 3-1, Obryan Bale Park subdivision, no tax.
Cherie and John Scott Jr. to Andrew Estes, Lot 9, Maplewood Mobile subdivision, $11,000.
Estate of John Beachum Wheeler to James Bishop, Lot 5, John Wheeler Estate subdivision, $65,270.
Samphanh and Lamphane Kanjanabout, tract 9, Juanita Hitt subdivision, $60,000.
Kathy and Jim Walters and Johnny Lay to Jim Walters, Lot 86, Parkland Gardens subdivision, no tax.
Bryan and Shelley Burgess to Sheri Sims and Christopher Logsdon, Lot 475, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $385,000.
Big Dog Investments LLC to Shane Madison and Sara Miller, Lot 2, Kenneth Smith minor subdivision, $142,900.
Tracey Norman-Taylor and Kevin Taylor to Paul Wherry and Travis Wherry, Lots 26-28, Ogden Park subdivision, $100,000.
MNL Properties LLC to HG Capital LLC, Lot 62, Creekwood Village subdivision, $440,000.
Clyde Bigbee to Nyi Nyi, Lot 15, Delafield subdivision, $125,000.
Jason and Dena Mills and Big Dog Investments to Jamie Bergren, Lot 13, Rockfield Estates subdivision, $249,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Mildred Valenzueala and Izela Leileen Maradiaga, Lot 54, Windsor Trace subdivision, $249,900.
Virginia Clark to Robert and Linda Clark, Lot 238, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $250,000.
Kenneth Hightower to BGLG Investments LLC, land near 14th Street, $67,500.
Estate of John Beachum Wheeler to Adam and Sabrina Crofton, Lots 6 and 7, John Wheeler Estate subdivision, $358,450.
Thomas and Ruenell Kinser to Andrea Kinser, Lot 1, Ogden Park subdivision, $137,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 186, McKinney Farms subdivision, $37,900.
Jonell Cherry Stahl Price to Adam and Lauren Marley, Lot 3, Price Family Farm subdivision, $111,000.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 189, McKinney Farms subdivision, $37,900.
Hammer Homes LLC to Christopher and Lacey Freeman, Lot 35, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $265,000.
South Glen Properties LLC to Harlan Construction Inc., Lot 153, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $64,000.
South Glen Properties LLC to Harlan Construction Inc., Lot 155, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $62,000.
Jeffrey and Aimee Jones to Amanda Ashley, Lot 6, Collett addition, $177,000.
Jason and June Colson to Craig and Lori Reynolds, Lot 17, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $100,000.
Richard Robert Gilbert Jr. to Michael Sheehan, land near Leayou Road and Cabell Drive, no tax.
Richard Robert Gilbert Jr. to Michael Sheehan, Lot 7, Jackson property subdivision, no tax.
Estate of Charles Douglas Patterson to Craig and Cecelia Patterson, Lot 78, Springhill subdivision, $180,000.
H&A Development LLC to Jason and Jasmyn Anderson, Lot 21, Hardcastle Farms subdivision, $95,000.
Stephen Daniel Properties LLC to Erik Gudino Martinez, Lot 20, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $186,000.
Jeff Aikey to Hau Kim, Lot 156, Moss Meadows subdivision, $180,000.
William Thomas to Dillon and Sarah Sidebottom, Lot 54, Coalition Estates subdivision, $195,000.
Giraldo Borrego Marquez and Teresa Hernandez Carrasco to Than Lin Ahin and Myat Noe, Lot 218, Springhill subdivision, $151,000.
Adam Morgan Smith to John Harkreader and Linda Boleware, Lot 2, minor plat book 19, page 98, $420,000.
Mohamed Bouchkouj and Kari Fedewa, Lot 191, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $360,000.
H. Michael and Lynn Minton to William and Stacie Bledsoe, Lot 8, Cabell Gardens subdivision, $105,000.
Derek and Brandy Wright to Corey and Katie Over, Lot 130, Sutherland Farms subdivision, $325,000.
Mackenzie Meadows LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 33-35 and 50, Spring Lakes and Owen Sims subdivision, $180,000.
Kenneth and Beverly Childress, land near Kenton Street, $135,000.
M. Thomas and Darla Day to Bell & Cook LLC, Lot 27, Eagle Ridge and Bessie Gai Hardcastle Wooten estate property subdivision, $126,250.
Larkin-Jones Properties LLC to The Jones Company of Kentucky II LLC, Lot 27, South Oaks subdivision, $42,500.
Terry and Richard York to Christina Atherton, land near Baker Place, $234,000.
Jason and Angela Dargo to Russell Seifert and Patricia Perez, Lot 13, The Vinings subdivision, $276,000.
Greystone Properties Inc. to Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 613, Greystone subdivision, $41,000.
Shelia Houchins to Constance and Christopher Sweeney, Lot 3, Jennings Mill subdivision, $138,900.
David and Beverly Eadens to Adam and Scarlett Eadens, Lot 1, Sharon K. Young property subdivision, $20,000.
Nicholas and Shelby Wells to Byron and Molly Turner, Lot 58, Legacy Pointe subdivision, $259,000.
HQ Properties LLC to Danny Biggers, Lot 13, Glendale subdivision, $125,000.
Ann McCormack Revocable Trust to Paul and Joan Burrell, Lot 41-38, Bent Tree Estates subdivision, $469,000.
Vance and Nancy Absher to Julie Brun Revocable Trust, land near Old Scottsville Road, $365,000.
T&C Homes LLC d/b/a Red Ladder Construction to Christopher and Kathryn Dendy, Lot 41, Breckinridge subdivision, $321,000.
Mary Stark to Trace Sherrill and Monika Decker, land near 11th Street, $107,000.
Doran Investments LLC to Nicholas Long and Lauren Smarko, Lot 95, Scottish Manor Estates subdivision revision, $269,900.
High Point Homes LLC to Dov and Linda Moore, Lot 1, Brawners Bluffs subdivision, $35,000.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC to Cody and Emily Bryant, Lot 23, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $180,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC to Zachary Oak and Brooke Zarotny, Lot 3, George and Barbara Cowles minor subdivision, $209,900.
