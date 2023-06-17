DBR Holdings LLC to Destiny Ventures LLC, Units 401 and 402, Destiny Lane Office Condominiums, $435,000.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lot 88, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $49,900.
Michael and Danielle Wheeler to Danny and Laura Oliver, Lot 6, Rolling Hills subdivision, $135,000.
Landon and Christina Miller to Curtis Butler, land near Grogan Street, $220,000.
Matthew and Samantha Wooddell to Taylor Price and Kayla Gallup, land near F. Stiles Road, page 903, $252,000.
Clarence Worth Jr to Sheila Wilson, Lot 81, Mitchell Heights subdivision, $275,000.
Pamela M. Wheat to Pamela Wilson, Lot 27, South Oaks subdivision, $295,000.
Olde Stone Development LLC to Luke and Kelly Bennett, Lot 3-15, Olde Stone subdivision, $230,000.
Heather and Ben Tomblinson IV to Lauren and Harry Warren III, Lot 118, Fountain Trace subdivision, $975,000.
Dessie Eden to Jason Mills, Lot 18, Pinewood Estates, $129,470.
Hunky Dory II LLC to Reuben and Saloma Yoder, Lot 2, plat book 44, page 2, $129,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lots 22-24, Lansing Lane subdivision, $184,500.
LLR Investments LLC to PWG Properties LLC, land near Kenton Street, $250,000.
George Yarberry and Ruth Woodie to Ronald and Mary Dearing, land near W.G. Tallely Road, $125,000.
Diana Granese to Diana Granese Trust, Lot 2, minor plat book 18, page 178, $450,000.
Ralph Beach and Wanda Ragan-Beach to Jamie Gooden, Lot 7, Cobblestone subdivision, $409,000.
Beva Brooks to Winford Cook, Lot 3, Beva Martin and Winford Cook property in plat book 44, pages 273-274; and Lot 3, Beva Martin and Winford Cook minor subdivision of record in minor subdivision plat book 18, pages 143-144, no tax.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Debra and Donald Edwards, Lot 109, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $285,000.
Jacob and Kayla Behnke to Mike and Kim Witherspoon, land near Greenhill-Bays Fork Road, $500,000.
AceLand Holdings LLC to Hanh Khi and No Ngaih Nuam, Lot 208, Carter Crossings subdivision, $365,000.
Southside Development LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 210, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $49,900.
Brian and Brenda Duffie to Karen Zingaretti, Lot 55, Covington Station subdivision, $180,000.
Studio Apartments LLC to Service One Credit Union Inc., land on State Street, $370,000.
Mae Dickerson to Mohamed Karim Zaydan, Lots 4 and 5, Cedar Springs Estates subdivision, $204,370.
Michael and Mary Kennedy to Darren and Kimberly Jones, Lot 20, plat book 45, page 363, $825,000.
Barry and Jill Reneau to David and Sara Hunt, Lot 3, Reneau property, $19,800.
Sherri Rawls to Sherri Rawls and Keisha Woods, land near Peachtree Lane, no tax.
Barbara Keith-Johnston to Chestnut Real Estate LLC, land near Covington Avenue, $385,200.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jennifer Druen, Lot 7, Blevins Farm subdivision, $414,374.
Dorothy Foster to Keith Marr, land near Stoney Point Church Road, $101,200.
Don and Shirley Mills to Eric and Carrie Mills, land near Three Forks Flatrock Road, $100,000.
James and Judy Wolfe to Andres Casanovas, Lot 106, Countryside Manor subdivision, $170,000.
Anthony Kean to Cherith Farms Properties LLC, Lot 5-1, Lois Smith Estate subdivision, $244,000.
Cherry Blossom LLC to Vjollca Shabani and Ricky Jones Jr., Lot 43, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $230,000.
K&J Holdings LLC to Alice Miller and Lisa Talbert, Lot 239, McKinney Farms subdivision, $255,000.
Craig Lilly to TNJ Services LLC, land on 15th Avenue, $75,000.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Evelyn Dotson, Lot 61, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $285,000.
Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc. to Kelsey and Philip Gibbs, Lot 5-32, Olde Stone subdivision, $620,000.
Alfred and Ada Moses to Brenda Smith, land near State Street, $20,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to Brad Knee Builders LLC, Lots 16-19, Lansing Lane subdivision, $246,000.
John and Reagan Yoakem to Ty and Haylee Stringfield, land near Richardsville Road, $75,000.
Patrick and Sherry Kirk to Christopher and Micheal Thomas, Lot 5, Hunton subdivision, $269,000.
Jared Lesher to Sirva Relocation Properties LLC, Lot 463, Greystone subdivision, $332,500.
Joshua Hayes to William Adams and Hannah Hagan, Lot 23, Cedar Spring Estates subdivision, $287,500.
Thomas and Nancy Lobenstein to Carlos Espinoza Reyes and Karolyn Barahona, land near U.S. 231, $515,000.
Ethan and Lizetta Smith to Ryan Hendricks, Lot 55, Weatherstone subdivision, $220,000.
Jamie Averwater to Nicohl Siegert, Lot 15, Townhomes at Lost River subdivision, $220,000.
Steven and Paula Carver to Nicole Laffin Revocable Trust Agreement, Lots 16-18, Walker & Associates, no tax.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Pin Oak Acquisitions LLC, Lot 124, Springwater subdivision $315,000.
Cedar Pines LLC to Elijah Properties LLC, Lot 30, Cedar Pointe subdivision, $49,000.
William Alexander Poe to Mark Griffin Jr., Lot 21, Countrywood Place subdivision, $180,000.
Estate of Marjorie Dye to Sue Ann West, Lot 35, Merrick Place Court, $264,900.
Nedisa and Milhudin Husic to Shafiqullah and. Wahhida Habibi, Lot 222, Deer Park subdivision, $230,000.
Estate of Carol Faye Burton to Erin Cox, Lot 15, Western Hills subdivision, $197,500.
Steven Koren to Mehdi Kariman and Mahsa Shafaie, Lot 41, Cedar Springs Estates, $189,925.
W.C. and Roberta Dempsey to W.C. Dempsey, land near Plum Springs-Sandhill Road, no tax.
Jonell and Donovan Westerfield to Arien and Neal Yerkes Jr., land near Nutwood Avenue, $152,500.
Kaci Wakeham and Marcia and Mark Wakeham to AmyLynne Louise Hicks, land near 19th Street, $210,000.
Johnathan and Jessica Cline to John D. Russell, Lot 42, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $170,000.
Toney and Shirley Gorham to Austin Schlinke and David Evans, Lot 27, Three Springs Acres subdivision, $21,000.
Mark Alexander and Todd Alexander to Harold and Sheila Smalling, Harold Smalling Jr., and Daniel Smalling, Lot 2, Deerfield subdivision, $158,360.
Jerel and Alice Noland to TJ Rock Properties LLC, Lot 1-1-3, Unit 1, Walker & Associates Properties, $180,000.
Keith Honaker to Davon and Carolyn Graham, Lot 50, September Lakes subdivision, $699,900.
Adam and Kaitlin Hicks to Mahmood Mohammed and Khairiyah Salman, Lot 77, Spring Lakes and Owen Sims subdivision, $260,000.
Willis D. Baird to Henry and Janet Ausbrooks, Lot 39, Hartland subdivision, $435,000.
Rachel and Andrew Calhoun III to Donald and Juanita Berry, Lot 4, Deer Haven subdivision, $384,900.
Cornerstone Construction LLP to Pin Oak Acquisitions LLC, Lot 121, Springwater subdivision, $315,000.
Winding Road Real Estate LLC to Gomez Construction LLC, Lot 11, Windmill Heights subdivision, $30,000.
Todd and Amy Dickerson to Nickolaus Steen and Lauren Carter, Lot 23, Thompson Heights subdivision, $237,000.