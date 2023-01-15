JHB Real Estate LLC to Sheena Wilder, Lot 231, McKinney Farms subdivision, $264,900.
Estate of Leonard Bryant Piercy to Nanny McP LLC, land near Detour Road, no tax.
Hunky Dory LLC to Judy Gipson and Chad Stice, Lot 141, Winfield Acres subdivision, no tax.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to H. Properties Development LLC, Lot 129, River’s Landing Edge subdivision $195,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to H. Properties Development LLC, Lot 133, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $195,000.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to H. Properties Development LLC, Lot 131, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $195,000.
Robert and Vicki Armstrong to Jerry and Elizabeth Robinson, Lot 73, Deer Meadow subdivision, $314,000.
J. Allen Builders Inc. to NPG Properties LLC, Lot 19, Harmony subdivision, $48,000.
Justin and Alicia Spangler to Justin and Alicia Spangler and Frederick and Jeanne Spangler, Lot 12, Hallview Road subdivision, no tax.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Barry Mathis, Lot 10, South Oaks subdivision, $295,990.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Richard Butler, Lot 183, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $286,435.
Ronald Martin to Sondra Burden land near Murphy Road, $227,900.
Lance and Sherry Alford to Paul Stein Jr., Lot 5, minor plat book 19, page 67, $242,000.
Shinji Hashimoto and Kelyan Diskin to Brad Martens Investments LLC, Lot 76, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $450,000.
Earl Manco to Carrie Cardwell, Lots 1 and 2, plat book 28, page 453, $40,000.
Orchard Springs LLC to Summit Group Properties LLC, Unit 16, Jackson Square Condominiums, $125,000.
Danny Renshaw to Tawab Ahmad Wafa and Mariam Zamani, Lot 3, Rivergreen subdivision, $1,280,000.
Donald and Deborah Cook Rentals of Bowling Green LLC to John and Elizabeth Gover, Lot 19, Highland Pointe subdivision, $160,000.
Joe and Staci Simpson to Paul and Gretchen Banks, land near Old Scottsville Road, $689,900.
Austin and Rachel Maroney to Austin and Rachel Maroney, Lot 1, minor plat book 19, page 122, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sharon Kay Jeske, Lot 58, Blevins Farm subdivision, $415,695.
David Porter to Rebecca McCurdy, land near Allen Springs Road, $135,000.
Crossridge Bowling Green Ltd., Joseph Campbell and Navada Campbell to Mrinal Mullick, Jamal Singh and Aman Patel, land near Lovers Lane, $1,485,000.
Jeffrey and Karla Cannon to Elkins Dairy LLC, three properties on Pondsville Road, $335,000.
Kerry Johnson to MKB Real Estate Holdings LLC, land near Johnson Avenue, $75,000.
Southside Development LLC to Rushing Builders Inc., Lots 74-76, 83-87, 162 and 163, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $479,000.
Casey and Brittney Kostrebski to Kamal and Abhilasha Singh, Lot 3-2, Olde Stone subdivision, $1,473,500.
James and Kelly Latham to Topper Park Apartments LLC, land near Kentucky Street, $300,000.
Chad and Leona Morelock to Steven and Amanda Johnson, land near Hillwood Drive, $25,000.
John and Janet Haynes to John and Janet Haynes, land near Walnut Grove Road, no tax.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Paul and Monique Withrow, Lot 85, Blevins Farm subdivision, $530,070.
D&D Real Estate LLC to Curtis Butler, Lot 4-4, Kelly Road Industrial Park, $225,000.
Jo Serena Mansfield to Erica and Amando Gutierrez Jr., Lot 1, minor plat book, 19, page 200, no tax.
Bonita and James Cooper; Heather and Shannon Fletcher; and Allison Balentine to Plano Farm LLC, tracts 7 and 8, Odell Moore Revocable Trust, $1,791,805.
Kentucky and Adams LLC to Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, land near Adams Street, $499,000.
Greg Brown to Harry and Patricia Seifert, Lot 8, E.W. Kinser properties, $330,000.
GSM Development Group LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., Lots 1-2, Standard at Blue Level, $394,740.
Cindy Runner to David and Sara Hunt, Lot 2, Cindy Runner property, $528,250.
Robin and Jeff Merimee to Christopher and Tammy Wilkerson, land near Steeplechase subdivision, $280,000.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to Nijaz and Almira Sipic, Lot 164, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $550,000.
MKC Properties LLC to Benmark Properties Inc., land near Kenton Street, $165,000.
Ted and Kristin Bennett to Janice Wierson, Lot 20, Fountain Trace subdivision, $925,000.
Donald and Deborah Cook Rentals of Bowling Green LLC to Ted and Kristin Bennett, Lot 25, Highland Pointe subdivision, $160,000.
Elijah Properties LLC to Jonathan and Teia Randolph, land near North Campbell Road, $105,000.
Boston and Billie Wimmer to Richard Wimmer, Lot 66, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $206,000.
Rosie Properties LLC to Anna Young, Lot 28-13, North Mill Village subdivision, $195,000.
Corner Lot Holdings LLC to Abdelaati Kaiaa and Bridget Kaiaa, Lot 112, Park Hills subdivision, $200,000.
Jack and Paula Bennett to Paula Bennett, Lot 19, Shamrock Acres subdivision, no tax.
Nijaz and Almira Sipic to Lazaro Gonzalez Velazquez, land near Ky. 242, $500,000.
Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Brooke and Spencer Cassady, Lot 15, South Oaks subdivision, $313,940.
McKinney Farms Development LLC to Michael Moore and Jerry Adams, Lot 258, McKinney Farms subdivision, $49,900.
Chad Howe Construction LLC to John and Tamara Feitz, Lot 179, South Glen Gables subdivision, $575,000.
Jeff and Gina Mills to M’munga Hamisi, land near Warren Avenue, $34,000.
David and Martine Sims to Lariza Properties LLC, land near Virginia Avenue, $85,000.
Coaljori LLC to David Neasham, Lot 1, Ken Rad addition, $56,000.
Warren County Water District to Commonwealth of Kentucky, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass and Raymer Way, $69,000.
Jon Malmborg and Bonnie McBain to Johnathon Sweeney, Lot 8, Richland subdivision, $500,000.
Autumn Coleman to Anthony Snodgrass, land near Donald Drive, $198,500.
Estate of Barbara Lynn Stahl to Christopher and Kerry Stahl, land near Old Greenville Road, no tax.