Christine Hanshaw to Emily Barnes, Lot 5, Hillview Estates, no tax.
Daniel Joint and Taryn Conrad to Maria and John Bishop, Lot 1, Autie Pearl Smith Estate subdivision, $282,000.
Amanda Grimes and Brandy Grimes to William and Kimberly Ritter, land in the Sandhill community, $122,500.
Gregory and Patricia White to Nick and Patricia Goley, land in Woodburn, $195,000.
Elizabeth and Franklin Salisbury to Lanny and Jill Loague, Lot 8, Opal M. Crowell major subdivision, $260,000.
Dawn Duckett to Larissa Diaz, Lot 1, plat book 39, page 172, $195,000.
Jack and Sammye Rudolph to Ladean L. Stettler Living Trust, land near U.S. 231, $350,000.
John and Judy Tarter to Veronica Jackson, Lot 36, Parker Bennett School, $65,000.
Jennifer Gray to Richard and Sara Thomason, Lot 48, Briarwood Manor, $299,700.
John and Judy Tarter to Fuqua Family Holdings LLC, land near 14th Street, $32,000.
Homers Farm LLC to Robert and Jacqueline Lightfoot, Lot 23, Callaway Gardens, $205,000.
D&D Real Estate LLC to Dennis and Lori Causey and David Causey, four properties on Sharon Drive, no tax.
Curtis and Kimberly Lawrence to John and Suzanne White, land near Ky. 1297, $60,000.
Elizabeth Alford to Stephen and Whitney Smith, Lots 2 and 3, Robert Alford subdivision, $22,635.
Craig Mayes to Daniel and Jackie DiOrio, Lot 6, MacKenzie Meadows subdivision, $350,000.
Graham Builders LLC to Elaine Ferrell, Lot 41, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $237,900.
BHH LLC to Danny Chapman, Lot 23, Deer Park Estates subdivision, $168,500.
Kenneth Edwards to Higgins Homesteads LLC, land near Stubbins Street, $74,900.
Kimberly and Johnny Embry to Chad Jordan, Lot 2, Durbin Estate subdivision, $98,000.
Golden Capital LLC to Adnan and Selma Kurtovic, Lot 3, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $235,000.
S. Kay Gandy to Dasnay Alarcon Leon and Lisvan Mesa-Devora, Lot 23, Lost River Cove subdivision, $164,000.
Real Asset Investors of Bowling Green LLC to Cres’Sena and Kenneth Thomas, Lot 20, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $185,000.
Kearzell Wells and Roxanne Robertson to Kearzell Wells, tract 11, plat book 24, page 93, no tax.
Grant and Amanda Morine to Tyler and Olivia Sanders, Lot 131-3, Hidden River Estates, $259,900.
Beverly Daisley to John Tarter, Lot 26, Memphis Junction subdivision, $100,000.
Terry and Pam Cooper to Curtis Belcher, Lot 89, major subdivision plat book 37, page 281, $30,000.
Samantha Thurston and Zachery Thurston to Bray Electrical Services Inc., land near Jenkins Road, no tax.
William Pruett to J. Poston Builders LLC, Lot 1D, W.C. Cooper property, $66,000.
James Holland to James Holland and William Holland II, land near U.S. 68, no tax.
Terry and Zenda Johnson to Zachary Henderson, Lot 40, Callaway Gardens, $224,000.
Sweets Design Build Inc. to Ryan and Kyle O’Connor, Lot 194, McCoy Place, $280,000
GC Land Development to Crabbe Homes, Lot 64, Weatherstone subdivision, $39,000.
James and Debra Bush to Gregory and Lenora Isenberg, Lot 1, James Thomas Bush property, $30,000.
WKU Student Life Foundation Inc. to Western Kentucky University, land near 14th Avenue and High Street, no tax.
Stagner Farms LLC to Warren County, Lot 4-1, MacKenzie Meadows subdivision, no tax.
Tony Henon Construction Inc. to Katherine Harmon and Trevor Nunn, Lot 182, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $435,600.
Burr and Jones LLC to Eric and Kelsey Long, Lot 22, Poplar Grove subdivision, $54,055.
Bank of Edmonson County to Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 3, major subdivision plat for Drakes Ridge subdivision, $75,000.
Adam and Meagan York to Alex Posze, Lot 3, Hunting Creek Estates subdivision, $225,900.
Eric and Morgan Watson to Journey Brito, Lot 17, Hickory Hollow subdivision, $167,000.
Danny and Sharon Lowe to Raul Sierra, 1917 Creason Drive, $89,000.
Tyler and Olivia Sanders to Paul Pau Sum and Cing Nuam Vung, Lot 16, McCoy Place, $211,000.
Paul P. Sum and Cing N. Vung to Ah Yut Khan and Jowa Rabee, Lot 178, Springhill subdivision, $145,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to BHH LLC, Lot 10, Brownstone Farms subdivision, $179,400.
GC Land Development to Auction Concepts U.S.A. Inc., Lot 76, Weatherstone subdivision, $38,000.
Andrew and Amber Baker to Hunky Dory LLC, land near Cemetery Road, $98,000.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Hammer Homes LLC, Lot 12, Windsor Trace Farms subdivision, $47,900.
