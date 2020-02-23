CD Properties LLC to Stephen Frusher and Melony Linhardt, Lot 9, Cherry School addition, $110,000.
Keith Honaker to Caliber Contracting LLC, Lot 2, minor plat book 6, page 12, $55,000.
Beatrice Harmon to James and Amy Craycroft, Lot 5, Edgewood addition, $190,000.
Barry and Lisa White to Richard and Victoria McClenaghan, land near Hadley Cohron Road, $275,000.
The College Heights Foundation to Western Kentucky University, Lot 1, Effie C. Dent and E.G. Dent property, no tax.
Eric Hoogland Limited Partnership to 560 U.S. 31-W By-Pass LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $935,000.
Elizabeth and Jerry Robinson to Jeffery and Ivy Waddell, Lot 1, Carter Claypool minor subdivision, $244,400.
Matthew Camper to Robin Daugherty, Lot 1, Poteet subdivision, $68,700.
Glenda Copass to Buell and Margaret Bone, Unit 7D, Eaglestone Villas Condo, $280,000.
Rogers Real Estate Holdings LLC to James and Jill Brown, land near State Street, $181,500.
George and Valerie Freeman to Mark and Tracy Thomas, land near Greenbriar Road, $675,000.
Phillip and Janet Stephens to Jackson White, Lots 1, 1-1, 1-2, minor plat book 18, page 12, $362,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC to James and Britney Cole, Lot 3-1, Pernia Smith Estate subdivision, $178,000.
Brent and Cynthia Raymer to Thomas Badgett, Lot 2, James Duncan minor subdivision, $145,000.
Henry McCormick III to Rex Howard, Roger Watson and Shane Jordan, land near Oakland Bowling Green Road, $80,000.
The estate of Ladonna Hazel to Danny Lowe, Lot 4, minor plat book 15 page 93, $35,000.
Blevins & Blevins LLC to Jonathan Gingerich and Ashley Shymkus, Lot 3-2, Pernia Smith Estate subdivision, $164,000.
Live the Dream Development Inc. to Kathryn Litteral and Brooke Litteral, Lot 4-1, Lurie Sharer Estate subdivision, $125,000.
B.I. Inc. to B.I. Inc., Lots 13 and 14, Professional Park, no tax.
William and Sharon Wilson to BSPC Holdings LLC, Lot 14, Ivan Downs, $285,000.
Travis and Angelena Cavazos to Kendra St. Vincent, Lot 1, Lottis E. Doty subdivision, $290,000.
Kerry and Jerri Williams to Center Point Rentals LLC, Lot 18, Legacy Pointe subdivision, no tax.
Larry Holmes to Larry Holmes, Lot 202, Fieldstone Farms subdivision, no tax.
Darryl and Cindy Travis to William and Sharon Wilson, Lots 8 and 11, Jackson Manor subdivision, $229,500.
Jamie and Nicholas Bittel to Brooke Lyons, Lot 22, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $257,000.
Sarun Norm and Robert Keo to Pharann Hoffman, Lot 133, River Bend Landing subdivision, $149,000.
Michael Davis to Michael Davis, Lot 5-165, Olde Stone subdivision, no tax.
Michael and Shelby Wilson to Ree Properties LLC, Lot 74, Springhill subdivision, $128,000.
Patricia and Jack Lightcap to Brandon and Lourdes Hohimer, Lot 31, Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision, $180,000.
Brandon and Lourdes Hohimer to Pau Suan Mung and Cing Nuam Nuam, Lot 71, Stonehenge subdivision, $152,000.
Cora Jane Morningstar Spiller to CLHF Holdings LLC, land near Main Street, $135,000.
Margaret Watkins to 25 Properties LLC, land near 13th Street, $67,500.
Beulah Hunt to Edgehill Events LLC, Lots 61 and 62, Fort Valley addition, $40,000.
Pamela Simmons and Amanda Guy to Hannah and Kevin Taylor, Lot 2, plat book 42, page 217, $49,000.
Joseph Ignacio to Simone and Petra Piffko, Lot 7, Plum Grove subdivision, $105,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Earl and Jean Boudreau, Lot 17, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $247,513.
Gil and Mary Cowles to A.M. Buiders LLC, land near Hwy. 242 and land in deed book 956, page 410, $35,000.
Eric and Jacqueline McCorkle to Alba Lucia Esquivel, Lot 203, Deer Park subdivision $162,000.
Real Pharm LLC to Joy Cunningham, land near Nutwood Avenue, $136,900.
Biggs Real Estate LLC to Aceland Holdings LLC, Lot 16, Sunrise subdivision, $30,000.
Biggs Real Estate LLC to Aceland Holdings LLC, Lot 24, Sunrise addition, $30,000.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Big Oak Properties LLC, Lot 5, Windsor Trace Farms, $47,500.
BK Development of Bowling Green LLC to Big Oak Properties LLC, Lot 4, Windsor Trace Farms, $47,500.
George and Wendy Kublin to Jonathan and Christina House, Lot 8, Chippendale subdivision, $284,000.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Stephen and Ashley Hicks, Lot 106, McCoy Place subdivision, $320,000.
Deanna Durrant to Jessica Bates and James Durrant III, Lot 99, Blue Grass Meadows subdivision, no tax.
Hammer Development Company LLC to Mike Howe Custom Building Inc., Lot 30, Heritage subdivision, $45,000.
Hammer Development Company LLC to Legacy Homes and Remodeling LLC, Lots 7-9, Heritage subdivision, $135,000.
Michael and Samantha Howe to John Farmer, Lot 139, Belle Haven, $340,000.
Hunky Dory LLC to Jones Real Estate Holdings LLC, land near U.S. 31-W By-Pass, $900,000.
