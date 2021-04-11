Kory Kruger to Thomas and Tammie Shupe, Lot 209, Cumberland Ridge Manor subdivision, $367,500.
Cassandra “Sandy” Hackbarth to Amber Chambers, Lot 18, Quail Hollow subdivision, $555,000.
KYCORE LLC to Diversified Portfolio LLC, Lot 1, Three Springs Business Park, $850,000.
Oledia Johnson to MNM LLC, Lot 11, Green Meadows subdivision, $75,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Western Homes LLC, Lot 258, McCoy Place subdivision, $52,000.
Thoroughbred Contracting Group LLC to Mohammed Faisal Aldulaan and Faye Althamer, Lot 24, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $43,500.
James Price to CNP Properties No. 2 LLC and Akins 9 KY LLC, Lot 46, Hallmark Manor subdivision, $135,000.
Misty and Christopher Pasle to Steven and Samantha Yucha, land near Hammett Hill Road, $134,900.
MA Williams Properties Inc. to Vernon Wells, Lot 49, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $169,900.
Ben Morgan to William and Patricia Schrock, Lot 1-1, Roger D. Borders subdivision, $155,000.
Vision Builders LLC to ABWG Holdings LLC, Lot 124, Traditions at Lovers Lane, $64,000.
Joshua and Ashley Baker to Ultimate Transport LLC, tract 2, Loyd Finch property, $260,000.
Wilson and Sarah Farmer; Judy and W. Currie Milliken; Nancy and George Hillyer; and Paula and Stephen Mattison to Fleming and Therisa Chisholm, Lot 149, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $254,000.
Jessie and Tara Coomer to Robert and Mary Brown, Lot 3-65, Olde Stone subdivision, $100,000.
Estate of John Beachum Wheeler to Alija Begzadic and Hasib Begzadic, Lot 2, Wheeler Estate subdivision, $133,750.
Tun Yi and Nan Mya to Dee Paw and Paw E. Ku, Lot 189, Park Hills subdivision, $160,000.
Chris and Myneka Russell and Barry and Shirley Locke to Wanda Edwards and Eric Weilenman, Lot 3, J. Frank and Theresa W. Gerard subdivision, $325,000.
Estate of John Beachum Wheeler to Michael Durham, tracts 3 and 4, Butch Harrison subdivision, $145,250.
Estate of Frank W. Sullivan to Eric and Tonja Tuttle, land near Longview Drive, $62,500.
Edward and Lola Beckman to Edward and Lola Beckman, Lot 325, Hidden River Estates subdivision, no tax.
Joy and Hugo Molina and Anita and Alvaro Santaella to J. Andrew and Amy Craycroft, land near Canton Drive, $279,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Stephen Daniel Properties LLC, Lot 14, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $30,000.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Stephen Daniel Properties LLC, Lot 15, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $30,000.
H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Nicholas and Nena Cook, Lot 277, McCoy Place subdivision, $50,000.
Ferrell and Elaine Price to Milton Marlin III and Carla Young, Lot 111, Winfield Acres subdivision, $280,000.
Lovers Lane Land and Farm LLC to Neville Holdings LLC, Lot 7, Mount Victor Olde Towne subdivision, $500,000.
Adam and Whitney Ellis to John Martin Jr., Lot 1, Edgewood addition, $402,500.
Michael Durham to Morgan Durham, land near Finney Road, $50,000.
Shelby and Stephen Hoffman to Fred and Pamela McKain, Lot 29, Robert Loving subdivision, $166,500.
Madelyn Lubbers to Kler Yee and Wah N. Paw, land near Springhill Road, $158,500.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Prosperita Properties LLC, Lot 14, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision revision, $203,900.
Blevins & Blevins LLC to Hunter Miles, Lot 2, Northview Farms plat book 43, page 324, $189,900.
