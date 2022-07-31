Triple K Investments LLC to John and Brittany Greer, Lot 4, F&H Tabor subdivision, $40,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Than Zaw and Aye Wah and Uu Paw, Lot 201, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $268,900.
Go Khai and Mang San to Na Mang and Sain Ngaih Kim, Lot 85, Moss Meadows subdivision, $219,000.
Sowell Brothers Properties LLC to Melanie Dickinson, land near Baldwin Avenue, $200,000.
Robert Firkins to Corey and Emily Vincent, Lot 164, Summit subdivision, $539,900.
Corey and Emily Vincent to John and Leticia Grady, Lot 126, Greystone subdivision, $229,900.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to David and Kimberly Meeds, Lot 57, Stagner Farms subdivision, $331,690.
Frederic Cundiff to Karen Nelson, Lot 23, Crossridge subdivision, $439,000.
Kathryn Litteral to Brooke Litteral, Lot 4-1 Lurie Sharer Estate subdivision, $208,000.
Kimberly Adams to Suan Lam Thang and Nuam G. Dim, Lot 182, Springhill subdivision, $185,000.
Kelli Nicks to Eric and Bonnie Wheeler, Lot 125, Hunters Crossing subdivision, $434,000.
Mary Hensley and Martin Killebrew to Anna Maroney and Catherine Maroney, Lot 87, Richland subdivision, $379,900.
Hammer Homes LLC to C&H Rental LLC, Lot 114, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $244,000.
Estate of James C. Wright to James Carlos Richmond, land near Lee Street, no tax.
Paul Reels Jr. to Tony Henon Construction Inc., land near Glen Lily Road, $354,640.
Joyce DeVore to Cody Eblen, Lot 10, Birdland Estates subdivision, $170,500.
Aaron Morris to Seventeen Investments LLC, Lot 551, North Ridge subdivision, $189,000.
Tim and Cassie Faulkner to Victory Lane Sober Living LLC, land near 11th Street, $330,000.
Kevin and Christy Thomas to Motorcars of Bowling Green LLC, Lot 16, Mark IV Manor subdivision, $125,000.
Melanie and James Renfrow to Melanie and James Renfrow, land near Old Greenhill Road, no tax.
Melanie and James Renfrow to Anthanette Sears, land in deed book 614, page 379, no tax.
Anthanette and Nathan Sears to Anthanette and Nathan Sears, land near Goshen Road, no tax.
Chelseann and Vincent Bruington to Billy Joe Gary Family Trust, Lot 52, Springhurst subdivision, $275,000.
Mike and Evon Hymer to Troy and Megan Sundell, Lot 1, John Wheeler Estate subdivision, $150,000.
Barry and Sherri Vincent to Patrick Jaggers, Lot 5-82, Olde Stone subdivision, $582,500.
Sevenplus LLC to Southside Development LLC, Lots 26, 26-1, 27, 27-1, 28 and 28-1, The Orchard at South Warren, $210,000.
Sevenplus LLC to Southside Development LLC, Lots 25 and 25-1, The Orchard at South Warren, $70,000.
Sevenplus LLC to Southside Development LLC, Lots 24 and 24-1, The Orchard at South Warren, $70,000.
Sevenplus LLC to Southside Development LLC, Lots 23 and 23-1, The Orchard at South Warren, $70,000.
Sevenplus LLC to Southside Development LLC, Lots 22 and 22-1, The Orchard at South Warren, $70,000.
Greg and Robin Shea to Erin Birkenhauer, Lot 12, plat book 44, page 392, $116,000.
Estate of Bobby Bridgewater to Luis Pons, Lot 35, Shawnee Estates subdivision, $218,000.
Sevenplus LLC to Southside Development LLC, Lots 12 and 12-1, The Orchard at South Warren, $70,000.
Live the Dream Development Inc. to Kevin Britt, Lot 69, Normal View addition, $115,000.
Tamara and John Murrey to Bailee Daugherty, Lot 62, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $264,000.
Jeremy and Jamie Dyer to Haley and John Goodaker, Lot 2, Ovaleta Carter subdivision, $468,000.
John and Whitney Sowell to Jordan and Katherine Leach, land near Willow Lane, $315,000.
Sue MGough to Schondyhaus LLC, Lot 253, Springfield subdivision, $270,000.
DKTC LLC to Zachary Watts, Lot 62, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, $222,000.
Herman Waters to Live the Dream Development Inc., land near Barren River Road, $12,000.
William and Virginia Phelps to David Woodall and Steele Action LLC, land near Blue Level community, $152,000.
Margie Duvall to Bluegrass Chain Supply Chain Services LLC, land in Patrick Duvall minor subdivision, $2,000,000.
ALP Properties LLC to Michael and Rosanna Schlabach, Lot 3, R.A. Estes subdivision, $70,000.
Maggie Martin and Gardner Lloyd; and Floyd Martin II to Kraig and Janice Richardson, 17-A, Condo Lovers Lane Acres, $35,000.
Kirk and Debbie Richardson and Keith Richardson to Kraig and Janice Richardson, 17-A, Condo Lovers Lane Acres, no tax.
Terry and Kathy Smith; Cheri and Frank Moore; and Cynthia and Brian James to Kraig and Janice Richardson, 17-A, Condo Lovers Lane Acres, $35,000.
Dale and Shirley Wilson to Kraig and Janice Richardson, 17-A, Condo Lovers Lane Acres, $35,000.
Brett and Wendy Wilson to Kraig and Janice Richardson, 17-A, Condo Lovers Lane Acres, $35,000.
Nita Pendleton to Lang Mun Lian and Vung Lam Nuam; and Nian Suan Ching, Lot 46, Blue Grass Meadows subdivision, $255,000.
George and Dianna Cannon to Gary and Karen Chann, Lot 3, minor subdivision plat book 17, page 7, $445,000.
Eric and Gina Holeman to Jason and Dena Mills, Lot 27, Claiborne Farms subdivision, $425,000.
James and Paula Burt to Janet Wade, land near Ewing Ford Road, $725,000.
BR Development LLC and Eduardo Feliciano and Diana Zamora, Lot 10, September Lakes subdivision, $569,900.
Naomi and Andrea Raso to Drennan and Sydney Bragg, Lot 490, North Ridge subdivision, $227,400.
Jagoe Homes Inc. to Haylee Hood, Lot 211, Magnolia Hills subdivision, $250,255.
M.A. Williams Properties Inc. to Luis Alonso Villatoro and Maydu Gama Vergara, Lot 61, Carter Crossings, $310,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Ty and Kaitlyn Wiles, Lot 138, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $254,900.
Russell and Kimberlee Everson to Southern Legacy Companies LLC, Lot 17, Sunrise subdivision, $105,000.
Asmir Hasanbegovic to Joseph Botruff and Elissa Siekmann, Lot 9, Creekwood Townhomes addition, $426,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Thang Lamh Khup, Lot 637, North Ridge subdivision, $227,900.
Biggs Properties LLC to Blue Roan LLC and David and Sarah Thomas, Lot 11, Forest Park addition, $206,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Mikayla Jo Kieffer and Jacob Alexander Lewis, Lot 139, McLellan Crossings subdivision, $239,900.
Barrett Lear to Mary and Simon Kneen, Lot 5, C.A. Hunt property, $175,000.
Mavis Harston to Crece LLC, Lot 98, Deer Meadow subdivision, $326,350.
Richard and Darlene Nay to Cris and Teresa Scudder, land near Jack Smith Road, $190,000.
Thomas and Lesa Moody to Thomas and Lesa Moody, Lot 123, Greystone subdivision, no tax.
Grant and Amanda Howard to Rick and Guadalupe Nichols, land near Noel Bledsoe Road, $725,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Selena Pena, Lot 638, North Ridge subdivision, $224,900.
JDA Construction LLC to Kimberly and Paul Burke, Lot 84, Poplar Grove subdivision, $74,500.
September Lakes LLC to Alija Korkutovic, Lot 30, September Lakes subdivision, $152,500.
Caleb and Megan Skaggs to Sharon Bowman, Lot 9, Meadows at Smiths Grove subdivision, $240,000.
Brad Knee Builders LLC to Cannon Properties LLC, Lot 666, plat book 44, pages 315-317, $234,900.
Ura and Amy Yoder to Victor and Danielle Shoemake, Lot 2, minor subdivision property of George Fant Jr., $252,000.
Westside Ventures LLC to Jason Mills, Lots 94 and 95, Highland Gardens subdivision, no tax.
Jason and Dena Mills to Chase Property Investments LLC, Lot 102, Highland Gardens subdivision, $504,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Chase Property Investments LLC, Lot 1, Rock Creek subdivision, $1,040,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Chase Property Investments LLC, Lot 104, Highland Gardens subdivision, $664,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to WHW V Properties LLC, Lot 105, Highland Gardens subdivision, $664,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Chase Property Investments LLC, Lot 103, Highland Gardens subdivision, $578,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Chase Property Investments LLC, Lot 101, Highland Gardens subdivision, $492,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to Chase Property Investments LLC, Lot 100, Highland Gardens subdivision, $332,000.
Jason and Dena Mills to WHW V Properties LLC, Lot 2, Rock Creek subdivision, $750,000.
Overholt Builders LLC to Cristopher Neely and Amanda Nielsen-Neely, Lot 266, McCoy Place subdivision, $370,000.
Stephanie and David Beach to Bruce Manor LLC, Lot 100, Countryside Manor subdivision, $160,000.
Betty Turner to Scott Clarke, Lot 7, Coleman subdivision, $295,000.
Jessie Wilson to James and Joanna Wilson, land in deed book 230, page 403, $220,000.
Robyn Ford to Luke and Kimberlee Griffith, Lots 2, 3 and 5, plat book 45, page 62, $898,800.
Robyn Ford to Luke and Kimberlee Griffith, Lot 4, plat book 45, page 62, $321,000.
Kimberly Lauderdale and Aaron Elizabeth Richmond Lockwood and Christopher Lockwood to Edward D Los Reyes and Bethlehem De Los Reyes, Lot 4, Farmington Woods subdivision, $392,000.
Apt. Stay Inc. to Chapelwood Place Holdings LLC, Lots 31, 31-1 and 63, Creekwood Village subdivision, $300,000.
Charlotte Widdifield to Dawn South, Lot 157, Greystone subdivision, $147,500.
Zachary and Richelle Shoemake to Seth and Ashlyn Meredith, Lot 119, Blue Grass Meadows subdivision, $282,000.
Charles and Jonnie Mayhugh to Anita and Roland Wilson, land in deed book 175, page 588, no tax.
Zackary and Hannah Stahl to Andrew and Rosina Marks, Lot 2, Vernon Pippin property, $45,000.
Jeremy and Lori Dawson to Ro Ah and Ma Mi and Sun Iang, land near Curling Way, $265,000.
Hector Morfin to Erin Gregory, land near Butler Avenue, $175,000.
Kristen and Shelly Tunks; Jason and Stephanie Tunks; Kelly and Shelly Tunks; and Justin Tunks and Brian Rockel to Michael and Sara Cowles, Lot 22, Thompson Heights subdivision, $145,000.
Chad and Debbie Dismon to Zomi Christian Church Inc., land in deed book 945, page 121, $720,000.