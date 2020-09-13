H&D Development of Bowling Green LLC to Sweets Design Build Inc., Lot 177, McCoy Place, $54,000.
Java Properties LLC to Mason Hawthorne, Lot 1, Autumn View subdivision, $35,000.
Caitlyn and Kyle Blankenship to Howard and Shirley Wood, Unit 11A, Eaglestone Villas Condominiums, $298,000.
Brad and Amy Cannon to Jason Smith and Tara Wink, land near Scottsville Road, $700,000.
Jacob Simmons to Kaitlyn Duncan, Lot 9, Thompson Heights subdivision, $107,000.
Emily and William Hass Jr. to Amanda Cline, Lot 261, North Ridge, $169,900.
Aceland Holdings LLC to Sara and Edward Hamilton, Lot 24, Sunrise addition, $114,000.
Rushing Builders Inc. to Irfan Golubovic, Lot 91, Spring Lakes subdivision and Owen Sims subdivision, $196,400.
Mary Lee Divito-Hale to Eric and Monica Kennedy, Lot 2, minor subdivision plat book 11, $475,000.
Josh and Ashley McCombs to Alton and Shayna McLean, Lot 140, McCoy Place subdivision, $292,900.
Sharon French to Mackenzie Meadows LLC, dba Southern Design & Build, Lot 61, Mackenzie Meadows subdivision, $22,000.
Belinda Fox to Nancy Scott, Lot 32, Woodland Station subdivision, $175,000.
B’N R Realty LLC to Belinda Fox, Lot 511, Greystone subdivision, $205,000.
Right Angle Studio LLC to Nermin Zahirovic, Lot 14, Plano Estates major subdivision, $325,000.
Clay and Mackenzie Murphy to Meghan Thompson, Lot 10, Gilbert Place, $158,000.
JAG Properties LLC to Kelly and Eva Dickson, Lot 479, Greystone subdivision, $215,279.
Icon BG LLC to Southern Threads Co. LLC, Lot 1, Ogden Park subdivision, $659,750.
Brendolyn and Sean Payne to Jo Lynne May, Lot 88, Greystone subdivision, $177,000.
Phillip and Kristin Smith to Stephen and Whitney Smith, Lot 1-1, Wayne Norris S/D, no tax.
Stephen and Whitney Smith to Phillip and Kristin Smith, Lot 2-1, plat book 43, page 475, no tax.
Heather and Daniel Shadwell Jr. to Brian Reeves Revocable Living Trust and Kelly Lynn Humphrey Revocable Trust, Lot 44, Kelly Heights subdivision, $110,000.
Rebecca and Christopher Schmidt to Scott and Noemi Bonham, Lot 58-1, plat book 38, page 296, $11,500.
C. Thomas Poole to Michael Batson, land on Nutwood Avenue, $136,425.
River’s Landing Edge LLC to Warren County Water District, Lot 45, River’s Landing Edge subdivision, no tax.
Burr and Jones LLC to Warren County Water District, Lot 30-1, Poplar Grove subdivision, no tax.
Shubash Sheroa and Audrey G. Lama to Carolina Velazco and Angel Carolina McConnell, land in Forest Park addition, $39,000.
Hammer Homes LLC to Tiffany and Thomas Davis III, Lot 20, Heritage subdivision, $273,800.
Paul and Carol Huff to Benjamin Huff, Lot 180, Springhill subdivision, $150,000.
Phil Brown Construction LLC to Braza Ibrahim and Byusaa Nyota, Lot 622, North Ridge subdivision, $179,900.
Western Homes LLC to Christa Frost, Lot 210, McCoy Place, $341,900.
Barclay and Lana Trimble to Michael and Allison Milligan, Lot 141, Cumberland Ridge subdivision, $535,000.
Meredith Fane and Kevin Morrow to Margaret Ballard and Jason Buckman, land on Cabell Drive, $180,000.
Minton Group 1 LLC to Krystal Bowker, Lot 1, Jean Booker subdivision, $150,000.
Danny and Laura Oliver to Kristen Cooper, Lot 4, Cornerstone Point subdivision, $247,900.
Karen Resendez and Nicholas Beckham to Wallace and Tamara Golden, Lot 22, Peachtree Downs subdivision, $205,000.
Elizabeth Goodin to Corner Lot Holdings LLC, Lot 173, Shawnee Estates, $130,000.
James and Traci Mathews to Nicholas Latham and Jade Davis, Lot 74, Northridge subdivision, $159,900.
Adam and Elizabeth Updegraff to Jason and Stephanie Strain, Lot 4, Helen Thornton Estates subdivision, $112,000.
Barbara Howell to Ashli and Joseph McCarty, Lot 74, Hidden River Estates, $315,000.
Stephen and Amanda Brooks to Linda Contreras, Lot 46, Westgate View subdivision and Lot 128, Westgate View subdivision, $215,000.
Ricky and Jenna Arnold to John Ignatius and Josephine John, Lot 60, Springhurst, $185,000.
Thomas Ngo and Le Quyen T. Nguyen to John Ignatius and Josephine John, Lot 196, Springfield subdivision, $217,000.
Tom and Amanda Goodworth to Jenna and Rickey Arnold II, Lot 28, Belle Haven Development, $360,000.
Elizabeth Goodin to Hudson Capital Properties LLC, land near Old Louisville Road, $132,500.
Michael and Daphne Lyons to Emily Leon and Vanessa Leon, Lot 13, Autumn Grove residential subdivision, $353,000.
Michael and Tracy Massey to Brian and Judy Gaul, Lot 4, James Elwood Long Heirs subdivision, $80,000.
John and Teresa DeHaven to Meredith Fane, Lot 42, Claiborne Farms, $362,420.
Laymon and Mary Willis to Hong Van Pham and Vincent Van Le, land near Hampton-Milam, $320,500.
Carole Brothers to Al Marabella and Elizabeth Blackerby, Lot 29, Allendale Heights subdivision, $189,000.
Kelly and Melody Thompson to Jim and Kathy Walters, Lot 86, Parkland Gardens subdivision, $35,000.
Braxton and Amy Price to Ebony and Quinn Hollan, Lot 204, Greystone subdivision, $189,900.
Stacy Priest to Linda and Robert Stallings IV, Lot 166, McFadden Ferry subdivision, $156,000.
Jeff and Julia Altfillisch to K&M Properties LLC, Lot 347, Briarwood Manor subdivision, $290,000.
Christopher and Rose Gregory to Amanda Madison, Lot 1, Gregory property subdivision, $3,000.
Barry and Angela Newton to James Madon III, Lot 147, Hunters Crossing, $400,000.
B’N R Realty LLC to Amber King, Lot 510, Greystone subdivision, $207,500.
Gray Caudill to Johnathan Kirk and Timetrius Clark, Lot 15, Briggs addition, $48,000.
Jennifer Blair to Emily L. Wilson-Scott and John Randall Scott, Lot 5, plat book 37, page 438, $292,500.
SOKY Homes LLC to Zonia Chuvac, land near West 11th Street, $36,500.
Jeffrey Phillips to Sherry and James Beck Jr., Lot 2, Josh and Brandi Duvall subdivision, $282,500.
David Parker and Ming Lien to Mary Odenthal, Lot 316, Hillwood Estates, $220,000.
Kathryn Davidson to Jana and Anthony Ross Jr., Lot 1, Hillview addition, $154,000.
Linda and Allen Rigsby to Studle and Associates Inc., Lot 65, Kenway Estates, $115,000.
Richland Farm Developments Inc. to JDA Construction, Lot 249, Summit subdivision, $60,000.
Gemstone Property Development LLC to Caleb Goodman, Lot 114, Weatherstone subdivision, $179,000.
Estate of Iva Jewell Cooper to William and Haley Hughes, Lot 10, C.A. Tygrett Lots, $120,000.
KB Family Limited Partnership to Barry and Steva Kaufkins, Lot 45, Shawnee Estates, $197,000.
Christopher and Rose Gregory to Debra and Tracy Cassity, tract 2, Gregory property, $70,000.
David and Robin Fogel to Penny and Larry Thorn Jr., land near Dye Ford Road, $158,500.
Jeffrey and Stephanie Barefoot to Shannon and Dustin Barnett, Lot 60, Meadowwood Estates addition, $364,900.
Bobby and Karen Shaw to William Carl Turner, Lot 15, Glen Lily subdivision, $98,500.
Mark and Stephanie Martin to Sean and Brendolyn Payne, Lot 139, Hunters Crossing, $374,900.
Jonathan Denton to Denton Property Solutions LLC, Lot 191, Park Hills subdivision, no tax.
Barbara Cook to Lora Jannush and Trevor Davidson, Lot 132, Greystone subdivision, $165,000.
Nan and Brian Montgomery to Stephanie and William Aquino, Lot 44, Sugar Mill Plantation, $224,900.
Christopher and Jacqueline Smith to Robert and Hannah Alvey, Lot 124, South Glen Gables residential subdivision, $408,000.
Anthony and Michelle Cobb to Ibrahim Abead and Demiana Magly, Lot 2, Howard Cunningham property, $90,000.
Andrea Herrera; and Neftali Cabrera and Ana Karina Gomez to Rosa Cabrera and Ramiro Herrera, Lot 2, Green Meadows subdivision, no tax.
Paul and Katie Wherry to Tyler Rhea, Lot 74-76, Ogden Park subdivision, $234,900.
Bridgett and Jason Burris to Kevin Nelson, land near Morgantown Road, $222,000.
Jesse and Faith James to Firas Aldarawish and Rasha Abu Qattam, Lot 13, Saddlebrook subdivision, $189,900.
Wayne and Gwendolyn Johnson to Wayne and Gwendolyn Johnson, Lot 20, Fairvue Farm subdivision, no tax.
Summit Partners Inc. to Christopher and Lauren Armstrong, Lot 148, Summit subdivision, $59,000.
Jason and Natalie Riggs to Ben and Margaret Wolgamot, Lot 33, Charleston Place, $231,000.
William and Lisa Head to Benjamin Phillips, Lot 88, Countryside Manor subdivision, $119,500.
Bobby Glen Shaw to Theo Walton, Lot 116, Meadowbrook Drive, $126,260.
Estate of Josephine Minton Brown to Patricia Margolis, Lot 2, Silver Springs subdivision, no tax.
